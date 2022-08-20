ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 14, missing from western Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old girl is missing from her home in western Franklin County, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO says Nevaeh McCoy was last seen at her home near Hague Ave. in Franklin Township wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and white shoes. The sheriff’s office did not specify when McCoy […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

Knox Co. authorities involved in second police shooting

MOUNT VERNON – For the second time in three days, sheriff’s deputies in Knox County have been involved in a fatal shooting. Deputies shot the 41-year-old woman Monday night after she refused commands to come out of a home and at one point broke a window and fired a shotgun multiple times at the officers, Sheriff David Shaffer said.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dead after being shot by deputy in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 41-year-old woman is dead after a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy shot her following a home break-in Monday evening. According to the KCSO, deputies went to Zuck Road in Butler Township at around 8:30 p.m. on reports that a woman broke into a home. Officers arrived and the woman refused […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two teens, one adult injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting in east Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to Columbus police. CPD said that officers went to the 5800 block of Yorkland Court around 12:15 p.m. and found two 16-year-olds and a 40-year-old with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital in stable […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on Newton Abbey Lane at approximately 8:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. by Madison Township Fire and EMS. There is no further information available at this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three men shot at known Franklinton drug house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men are recovering after being shot overnight Tuesday at a known drug house in Franklinton, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just after midnight, officers went to the 300 block of Dakota Avenue after reports of a shooting just west of downtown Columbus, per a CPD officer at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man pleads guilty to shooting woman driving on I-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man charged with shooting a woman while she was driving on I-71 has pled guilty. Jordan Slocum, 30, pled guilty Monday to attempted murder after allegedly shooting a woman in the head while she was driving him on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, on April 16 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Over 1,000 guns found in compound following Knox County shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State agents seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from a Knox County compound where two brothers are accused of firing at law enforcement. Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, were fatally shot by police Saturday after a lengthy standoff...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for men who stole gun from unlocked car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two men who stole a gun from an unlocked car in a north Linden parking lot. Surveillance photos show the two suspects trying to open car doors at a parking lot in the 4000 block of Karl Road on June 28, according to the Columbus Division […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 men in killed in Ohio officer-involved shooting after standoff

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said. Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and authorities asked residents to shelter in place during the standoff. Officials said negotiators were trying […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Picketers shot at with BB gun outside Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday. According to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert, the incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. near Indian Springs Elementary near the intersection of North High Street and West Henderson Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspects ID’d in Knox Co. deputy-involved shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the suspects and more information in the fatal deputy-involved shooting early Saturday morning, including one suspect threatening to use a propane tanker truck as a bomb. The suspects have been identified as brothers Randy A. Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley L. […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH

