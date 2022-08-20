Read full article on original website
Related
Girl, 14, missing from western Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old girl is missing from her home in western Franklin County, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO says Nevaeh McCoy was last seen at her home near Hague Ave. in Franklin Township wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and white shoes. The sheriff’s office did not specify when McCoy […]
sunny95.com
Knox Co. authorities involved in second police shooting
MOUNT VERNON – For the second time in three days, sheriff’s deputies in Knox County have been involved in a fatal shooting. Deputies shot the 41-year-old woman Monday night after she refused commands to come out of a home and at one point broke a window and fired a shotgun multiple times at the officers, Sheriff David Shaffer said.
Man wanted, accused of shooting at truck with baby inside
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted man who they said shot at the back of a woman’s truck with her baby sitting in the backseat. Police said that on June 25 just after 9 p.m., the woman was at a Shell gas station on East Livingston Avenue with […]
Woman dead after being shot by deputy in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 41-year-old woman is dead after a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy shot her following a home break-in Monday evening. According to the KCSO, deputies went to Zuck Road in Butler Township at around 8:30 p.m. on reports that a woman broke into a home. Officers arrived and the woman refused […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whbc.com
Knox County Investigators Find Thouands of Weapons in Home of 2 Slain Brothers
MT VERNON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A thousand guns and over 100,000 rounds of ammunition. That’s what investigators found inside the Mount Vernon home of two brothers, shot dead by police as they engaged them in gunfire, according to police. The weekend shooting deaths...
Photos: Bullets’ impact to armored car from deadly brothers’ standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marysville armored police vehicle was shot at by two brothers in a deadly standoff with law enforcement lasting several hours Saturday. The Marysville Police Division shared photos of a ballistic armored tactical transport that protected officers while being shot at by the two suspects. The windows show large cracks […]
Man gets maximum prison sentence for 2020 shooting death of co-worker
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man from Columbus was given a maximum prison sentence for a 2020 deadly shooting of a co-worker on the east side. A Franklin County judge gave Shannon Weaver a prison sentence of at least 14 years after he pled guilty Monday to one count of voluntary manslaughter with a […]
Two teens, one adult injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting in east Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to Columbus police. CPD said that officers went to the 5800 block of Yorkland Court around 12:15 p.m. and found two 16-year-olds and a 40-year-old with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital in stable […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on Newton Abbey Lane at approximately 8:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. by Madison Township Fire and EMS. There is no further information available at this […]
Police: Three in custody after officer-involved shooting in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer fired his weapon while responding to a call in west Columbus, according to police. CPD state that officers responded to the 3600 block of Eakin Road at approximately 8:50 p.m. for a call about multiple people seen with firearms. Police said officers started running after two men […]
Three men shot at known Franklinton drug house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men are recovering after being shot overnight Tuesday at a known drug house in Franklinton, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just after midnight, officers went to the 300 block of Dakota Avenue after reports of a shooting just west of downtown Columbus, per a CPD officer at the […]
Marysville student in custody for bringing stolen gun on bus
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A high school student in Marysville is in custody after he was caught bringing a stolen gun onto a school bus Wednesday morning. At 7:15 a.m., witnesses told police that a student was talking about having a gun while on the way to Bunsold Middle School. Shortly after, a school staff […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One in custody for questioning after shooting outside Hilltop gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have one person in custody after a shooting in the Hilltop where they say at least nine shots were fired overnight Wednesday. At around 1:30 a.m., police went to the Mobil Mart gas station on West Broad Street where they say the shooting occurred. CPD state that shots were […]
Head-on crash ‘intentional’: Holmes County Sheriff
Officials in Holmes County believe a head-on crash that took place over the weekend was intentionally caused.
Columbus man pleads guilty to shooting woman driving on I-71
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man charged with shooting a woman while she was driving on I-71 has pled guilty. Jordan Slocum, 30, pled guilty Monday to attempted murder after allegedly shooting a woman in the head while she was driving him on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, on April 16 […]
cwcolumbus.com
Over 1,000 guns found in compound following Knox County shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State agents seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from a Knox County compound where two brothers are accused of firing at law enforcement. Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, were fatally shot by police Saturday after a lengthy standoff...
Police searching for men who stole gun from unlocked car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two men who stole a gun from an unlocked car in a north Linden parking lot. Surveillance photos show the two suspects trying to open car doors at a parking lot in the 4000 block of Karl Road on June 28, according to the Columbus Division […]
2 men in killed in Ohio officer-involved shooting after standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said. Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and authorities asked residents to shelter in place during the standoff. Officials said negotiators were trying […]
Police: Picketers shot at with BB gun outside Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday. According to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert, the incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. near Indian Springs Elementary near the intersection of North High Street and West Henderson Road. […]
Suspects ID’d in Knox Co. deputy-involved shooting
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the suspects and more information in the fatal deputy-involved shooting early Saturday morning, including one suspect threatening to use a propane tanker truck as a bomb. The suspects have been identified as brothers Randy A. Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley L. […]
Comments / 0