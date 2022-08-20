Read full article on original website
Related
Microsoft might have just accidentally leaked the name of the next big Windows 11 update
Get ready, because the upcoming major update to Windows 11 is almost here, with funky new features like an improved taskbar, app folders, and the resurrection of Windows Media Player. We’re really looking forward to - wait, what’s this? What does this say? ‘Windows 11 2022 Update’? Well, that’s a rubbish name.
Best laptop 2022: Top-rated brands for every budget
The best laptop is the one that does everything you need it to and nothing more. Luckily, in 2022 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from, including MacBooks, Chromebooks, and laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft and HP.Maybe you’re working from home and you’ve decided you need a fast, reliable and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails, working remotely, and hosting virtual meetings without outdated hardware slowing you down.Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on to something new....
TechRadar
Where to pre-order the Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2
Fitbit has just announced three new wearables: the Fitbit Inspire 3, Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2. Right off the back of the reveal, the trio of fitness trackers and smartwatches are now available to pre-order ahead of release in September. So, if you've had an eye on some of the manufacturer's latest tech, we've gathered up exactly where you can buy them right now.
TechRadar
Why you should buy the (expected) iPhone 14 Pro Max to save money later
When Apple launches an iPhone, it doesn’t just launch one device. With the Apple iPhone 13 came the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The differences were pretty easy to see – the phones mostly varied in size. Every step up gave you more phone, for more money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LibreOffice update might make you consider abandoning Microsoft 365 for good
A new version of free office software suite LibreOffice has been released, bringing with it extended compatibility with Microsoft Office file types. In a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the update, the maker of the open source software bundle explained why it has been so difficult historically to build in Office compatibility.
Oracle accused of selling personal data for billions of users
Oracle is facing a major lawsuit concerning allegations it created a network containing personal data and profiles on millions of people which was then sold on to third parties. As per the lawsuit, Oracle created a network containing personal information of millions of people and is using it to generate...
TechRadar
Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition review
The Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition is a great-looking graphics card (though not everyone will agree) that brings a lot to your PC, including awesome 4K performance, whisper-quiet operation, and incredible thermals. It’s much more expensive than Nvidia’s reference card, as well as being substantially larger, so make sure it’ll fit your case before dropping this much cash.
TechRadar
How to make the most of Spark on iOS and Android for beginners
Apple’s platforms come with an array of built-in, 'stock' apps, but we’d be lying if we said that Mail is one of the ones we don’t jettison early when setting up a new device. Whether we’re on iPhone, iPad, or Mac, Apple’s Mail app feels sluggish, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Huawei has found a spiteful way to steal the iPhone 14's 'best camera phone' crown
While the iPhone 14 might be the biggest new phone coming out very soon, it might not be the best; we've just heard that the Huawei Mate 50 is set to debut literally the day before Apple's newest. This comes from Huawei itself, which has confirmed the news via Chinese...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be almost identical to the S22 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was in some ways a big upgrade on the S21 Ultra, offering a new design and an S Pen slot, among other changes, but by the sounds of things the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be more just a tiny tweak on the current model.
Obsidian worked on Pentiment for 9 months before telling Microsoft
Obsidian tinkered with its upcoming murder mystery game Pentiment for several months before showing publisher and parent company Microsoft what it was working on. Speaking to TechRadar Gaming at Gamescom 2022, Pentiment director Josh Sawyer said the team didn’t pitch the game to Microsoft, but rather got straight to work. Obsidian only told its publisher about the game after several months of development, feeling it needed to be seen to be understood.
MoviePass returns with a tiered plan but can you trust it?
MoviePass is rising from the grave, launching a beta for its upcoming movie theater subscription service on Labor Day 2022, which takes place on September 5. Exact details on how the new service will work are still sparse at the time of this writing. According to the official website (opens in new tab), this upcoming rendition of MoviePass will have three different pricing tiers: $10, $20, and $30. Each tier will offer a certain amount of credits per month that can be used to watch a movie in theaters.
TechRadar
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are a seriously good set of wireless over-ear headphones, offering excellent active noise-cancellation, a suite of impressive features plus excellent sound and call quality. They’re also light and comfortable – and the 60-hour battery is just another way in which they're unbeatable at the level.
TechRadar
LG C2 OLED TV is now a massive £400 off – plus you get a free soundbar
Just last month the LG C2 OLED fell to its lowest ever price. And while today's offer is £50 away from that record low, it comes with an extra sweetener to make up the difference: a free LG SN4 Sound Bar worth £250. Simply pop over to John Lewis where you can get a 42-inch LG C2 OLED TV for £999 (was £1,399) (opens in new tab).
Good news – Steam Deck shipments are speeding up, and fast
The Steam Deck is being produced in greater quantities than Valve expected, and as a result, more people will be getting their handheld PC in Q3 – possibly very soon – having been moved up from their previous Q4 ship date (October or onwards). As Tom’s Hardware (opens...
TechRadar
How to find the Android 13 Easter egg and make wild wallpapers with it
Google has been slowly pushing the Android 13 update to its phones, and when our Google Pixel 6a review unit finally made the cut, the first thing we did was start tapping on version numbers. See, for a while now, Google has planted a silly little Easter egg, or sometimes more than one, in new versions of Android. Tap enough times on the number “13” and something should pop up.
Microsoft Outlook is changing, for better and worse
Microsoft has begun to roll out the new performance-focused version of its Outlook email client to personal account holders, the company has confirmed. Previously available to commercial customers only, the new “One Outlook” desktop app (codenamed Project Monarch) offers a clean, minimalist aesthetic in line with the Windows 11 design philosophy, and also houses related apps like Calendar and Contacts.
Microsoft and Amazon have had to cancel several new data centers
Proposed new data centers for Amazon and Microsoft in Ireland have been blocked amid concerns surrounding power shortages and supplies. Amazon had been looking to invest up to €2 billion in a bid to expand its data center operations in Ireland, which has become a key location for data handling facilities due to its proximity to Europe and North America.
Samsung's new cheap phone shows that high-res cameras are here for the long haul
For a good few years, almost every new cheap phone had a 48MP main camera, with mobile manufacturers hoping that a high-res snapper would convince prospective buyers that this was a good camera phone (high megapixel counts don't equal good quality, but brands likely hoped you wouldn't know that). However...
AMD Ryzen 7000 'mainstream' CPU prices might stay put, leaving Intel out on a limb
AMD is getting ready to launch its Ryzen 7000-series processors in the next several weeks, and if a new report is to be believed, it won't be jacking up the prices on its "mainstream" processors. The news comes from industry outlet Digitimes (opens in new tab), which reports that Intel...
Comments / 0