The Independent

Best laptop 2022: Top-rated brands for every budget

The best laptop is the one that does everything you need it to and nothing more. Luckily, in 2022 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from, including MacBooks, Chromebooks, and laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft and HP.Maybe you’re working from home and you’ve decided you need a fast, reliable and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails, working remotely, and hosting virtual meetings without outdated hardware slowing you down.Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on to something new....
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Where to pre-order the Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2

Fitbit has just announced three new wearables: the Fitbit Inspire 3, Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2. Right off the back of the reveal, the trio of fitness trackers and smartwatches are now available to pre-order ahead of release in September. So, if you've had an eye on some of the manufacturer's latest tech, we've gathered up exactly where you can buy them right now.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Why you should buy the (expected) iPhone 14 Pro Max to save money later

When Apple launches an iPhone, it doesn’t just launch one device. With the Apple iPhone 13 came the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The differences were pretty easy to see – the phones mostly varied in size. Every step up gave you more phone, for more money.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Oracle accused of selling personal data for billions of users

Oracle is facing a major lawsuit concerning allegations it created a network containing personal data and profiles on millions of people which was then sold on to third parties. As per the lawsuit, Oracle created a network containing personal information of millions of people and is using it to generate...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition review

The Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition is a great-looking graphics card (though not everyone will agree) that brings a lot to your PC, including awesome 4K performance, whisper-quiet operation, and incredible thermals. It’s much more expensive than Nvidia’s reference card, as well as being substantially larger, so make sure it’ll fit your case before dropping this much cash.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

How to make the most of Spark on iOS and Android for beginners

Apple’s platforms come with an array of built-in, 'stock' apps, but we’d be lying if we said that Mail is one of the ones we don’t jettison early when setting up a new device. Whether we’re on iPhone, iPad, or Mac, Apple’s Mail app feels sluggish, and...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Obsidian worked on Pentiment for 9 months before telling Microsoft

Obsidian tinkered with its upcoming murder mystery game Pentiment for several months before showing publisher and parent company Microsoft what it was working on. Speaking to TechRadar Gaming at Gamescom 2022, Pentiment director Josh Sawyer said the team didn’t pitch the game to Microsoft, but rather got straight to work. Obsidian only told its publisher about the game after several months of development, feeling it needed to be seen to be understood.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

MoviePass returns with a tiered plan but can you trust it?

MoviePass is rising from the grave, launching a beta for its upcoming movie theater subscription service on Labor Day 2022, which takes place on September 5. Exact details on how the new service will work are still sparse at the time of this writing. According to the official website (opens in new tab), this upcoming rendition of MoviePass will have three different pricing tiers: $10, $20, and $30. Each tier will offer a certain amount of credits per month that can be used to watch a movie in theaters.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are a seriously good set of wireless over-ear headphones, offering excellent active noise-cancellation, a suite of impressive features plus excellent sound and call quality. They’re also light and comfortable – and the 60-hour battery is just another way in which they're unbeatable at the level.
RETAIL
TechRadar

LG C2 OLED TV is now a massive £400 off – plus you get a free soundbar

Just last month the LG C2 OLED fell to its lowest ever price. And while today's offer is £50 away from that record low, it comes with an extra sweetener to make up the difference: a free LG SN4 Sound Bar worth £250. Simply pop over to John Lewis where you can get a 42-inch LG C2 OLED TV for £999 (was £1,399) (opens in new tab).
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

How to find the Android 13 Easter egg and make wild wallpapers with it

Google has been slowly pushing the Android 13 update to its phones, and when our Google Pixel 6a review unit finally made the cut, the first thing we did was start tapping on version numbers. See, for a while now, Google has planted a silly little Easter egg, or sometimes more than one, in new versions of Android. Tap enough times on the number “13” and something should pop up.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Microsoft Outlook is changing, for better and worse

Microsoft has begun to roll out the new performance-focused version of its Outlook email client to personal account holders, the company has confirmed. Previously available to commercial customers only, the new “One Outlook” desktop app (codenamed Project Monarch) offers a clean, minimalist aesthetic in line with the Windows 11 design philosophy, and also houses related apps like Calendar and Contacts.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft and Amazon have had to cancel several new data centers

Proposed new data centers for Amazon and Microsoft in Ireland have been blocked amid concerns surrounding power shortages and supplies. Amazon had been looking to invest up to €2 billion in a bid to expand its data center operations in Ireland, which has become a key location for data handling facilities due to its proximity to Europe and North America.
BUSINESS

