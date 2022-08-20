Read full article on original website
Abandoned Cap Region Dry Cleaner, Vintage Clothing Left Behind
If you take Western Ave (Route 20) in Guilderland to work, you may have passed this building a number of times. It's the old Master Cleaners building and It's been falling apart for years. According to DEC records, the dry cleaning business began operations in 1956 but closed down in...
Crackin’ the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart’s in Albany County?
Crackin' the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart's in Albany County?. A Stewart's Shops in Albany County is cracking the whip on the sale of a popular topping that - ordinarily - wouldn't present an issue if you wanted to purchase it - regardless of your age.
Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business, Destroying Storefront
A Hudson Valley driver turned one local business into a drive-thru on Tuesday morning. Just before 10am a huge crash was heard on Route 9 as a car busted its way through the front doors of a busy storefront. Eyewitnesses say there was no warning before a silver Honda CR-V jumped the curb and went flying through the glass doors, sending workers scrambling.
Druthers announces opening date for Clifton Park location
Druthers Brewing Company has announced the opening date of its new Clifton Park location. Druthers said in a Facebook post that they are "on track" for a September 15 opening.
Cohoes road closed for ‘The Gilded Age’ filming
Filming for the HBO show "The Gilded Age" will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in the city of Cohoes. As a result, a road closure has been put in place.
Jersey Shore Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize Purchased In NY
A New Jersey woman claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a New York store. Angela Chiapetta, of Freehold, claimed a $1,000 A Week For Life second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in New York’s CASH4LIFE game on Wednesday, July 6, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22.
Ballston Spa Hannaford recalls ground beef sold Sunday
No injuries or illnesses were reported, and the notice only applies to one store.
Hannaford Announces Recall of Ground Beef Sold in Saratoga County Store
Hannaford has announced a recall of ground beef that was sold at a store in Saratoga County over the weekend. The supermarket chain says the recall involves its 81% ground beef that was available at the Via Rossi Way store in Ballston Spa between 7:00 am and 5:30 pm on Sunday. There are concerns the product may contain foreign material and anyone who bought it can return it for a full refund. So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported.
What is Happening to Iconic Water Slide World in Lake George?
We knew that there was a developer interested in buying the land where Water Slide World stands. But if you grew up in the area, you will always think of their jingle and debate everyone what the last line was. In case you are now wondering, it's..."I really love the way you feeeeel!'. I guess we will all have to think of the amazing memories of Water Slide World from now on.
Police: Four Capital Region smoke shops had lots of untaxed goods
Two people are facing charged after authorities say they executed search warrants and found four smoke shops in the region had large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance says it seized dozens of cartons on untaxed cigarettes, thousands of untaxed cigars, and 57 pounds of illegal cannabis.
Water line work set for Campbell Avenue in Troy
Troy's Department of Public Utilities has issued a service alert for scheduled water line maintenance work related to the Campbell Avenue Bridge Replacement. The work is set from August 25 at 9 p.m. to August 26 at 3 a.m.
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
Twin Lakes Resort 90 Mins From Albany Becoming Tiny Home Retreat
There's a quaint tiny home hotel that is only an hour and a half from the Capital Region where you will feel like you are in the middle of nature. It's called Hurley House and it is a new retreat on the grounds of the old Twin Lakes resort in Hurley, NY. There are tiny homes set up all throughout the rolling hills in the shadow of the Catskill Mountains alongside a beautiful lake. These 400-square-foot homes have everything you need for a relaxing stay. They all have floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy the scenery along with a skylight in the bathroom for natural light. They hope to open soon.
Did You Skate at this Legendary Capital Region Roller Rink?
Who remembers those elementary school roller skating parties? Or maybe you had a birthday celebration there. Back in the day, Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park was the place to be!. Remembering Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park. Talk about a flashback! Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton...
Hollowed Harvest returning to Altamont in September
Hollowed Harvest is set to return to the Altamont Fairgrounds for its third year. The event's Jack-O’-Lantern displays will be up Thursday through Sunday from September 23 to October 30.
Gloversville PD looking for car involved in crash with bicyclist
The Gloversville Police Department is searching for a car involved in a crash with a bicyclist. Police said the crash at the Stewart’s Shops on South Main Street on August 20 around 2:45 p.m.
Large fluid leak closes some Troy roads
Troy officials said there is a large fluid leak in the area of Congress Street and 8th Street. Due to the leak, some streets are currently closed to traffic.
Road reopens after crash, wires down in Guilderland
Route 158 in Guilderland has reopened after a crash lead to wires down in the roadway.
Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked
ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
Diner owner saves customer’s life
A diner owner in Adams, Massachusetts is being credited with saving the life of a customer who was choking. This story comes to us from our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. The owner jumped into action when an elderly woman started choking at the Miss Adams Diner. As soon...
