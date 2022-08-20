ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Society
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize Purchased In NY

A New Jersey woman claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a New York store. Angela Chiapetta, of Freehold, claimed a $1,000 A Week For Life second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in New York’s CASH4LIFE game on Wednesday, July 6, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22.
FISHKILL, NY
iheart.com

Hannaford Announces Recall of Ground Beef Sold in Saratoga County Store

Hannaford has announced a recall of ground beef that was sold at a store in Saratoga County over the weekend. The supermarket chain says the recall involves its 81% ground beef that was available at the Via Rossi Way store in Ballston Spa between 7:00 am and 5:30 pm on Sunday. There are concerns the product may contain foreign material and anyone who bought it can return it for a full refund. So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

What is Happening to Iconic Water Slide World in Lake George?

We knew that there was a developer interested in buying the land where Water Slide World stands. But if you grew up in the area, you will always think of their jingle and debate everyone what the last line was. In case you are now wondering, it's..."I really love the way you feeeeel!'. I guess we will all have to think of the amazing memories of Water Slide World from now on.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Police: Four Capital Region smoke shops had lots of untaxed goods

Two people are facing charged after authorities say they executed search warrants and found four smoke shops in the region had large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance says it seized dozens of cartons on untaxed cigarettes, thousands of untaxed cigars, and 57 pounds of illegal cannabis.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses

Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Twin Lakes Resort 90 Mins From Albany Becoming Tiny Home Retreat

There's a quaint tiny home hotel that is only an hour and a half from the Capital Region where you will feel like you are in the middle of nature. It's called Hurley House and it is a new retreat on the grounds of the old Twin Lakes resort in Hurley, NY. There are tiny homes set up all throughout the rolling hills in the shadow of the Catskill Mountains alongside a beautiful lake. These 400-square-foot homes have everything you need for a relaxing stay. They all have floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy the scenery along with a skylight in the bathroom for natural light. They hope to open soon.
HURLEY, NY
WNYT

Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked

ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Diner owner saves customer’s life

A diner owner in Adams, Massachusetts is being credited with saving the life of a customer who was choking. This story comes to us from our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. The owner jumped into action when an elderly woman started choking at the Miss Adams Diner. As soon...
ADAMS, MA
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

