Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

Will Ketron Jackson be X-factor in Razorback receiver room?

One of the biggest stories of the offseason for the Arkansas Razorbacks has been the wide receiver position as they look to replace first-round pick Treylon Burks. While several newcomers have come in ready to take on that challenge, sophomore receiver Ketron Jackson could also be due for increased production in his second year as a Razorback.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Iowa legacy recruit Iose Epenesa a top-10 prospect nationally in initial 2025 rankings for 247Sports

The Epenesa name is one that Iowa fans are familiar with. Eppy Epenesa played his college football at Iowa under Hayden Fry in the 1990s. A.J. Epenesa, the oldest son in the family, played at Iowa from 2017-2019 and was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and is entering his third season in the NFL this coming fall. Eric Epenesa is currently a walk-on linebacker for the Hawkeyes and has been making his way onto special teams for Iowa early in his career.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Latest on recruiting of five-star OT Samson Okunlola

Five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola already made a trio of official visits, has a top eight and is getting ready for another move in recruiting. During the 247Sports college football recruiting podcast (video at the top of the page), I break down Okunlola's recruitment, and which schools are the ones to watch and why.
NFL
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
ClutchPoints

‘I definitely was not going out without fighting’: David Bakhtiari drops retirement truth bomb amid long injury rehab

The Green Bay Packers activated David Bakhtiari from the PUP list on Sunday, setting the star offensive lineman up to return before the start of the regular season. Bakhtiari missed almost the entire 2021 season through injury, and there had been some speculation that the veteran would consider retiring. When asked about potentially calling it quits, Bakhtiari had a perfect response that shows just how much of a warrior he is. Via Ryan Wood, Bakhtiari revealed that he never considered retiring, refusing to go down “without fighting.”
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Shaquem Griffin announces retirement from NFL after four seasons

Calling football his “Plan B,” former UCF star and NFL linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced Wednesday that he will retire from football. Griffin, who turned 27 earlier this summer, played in parts of three NFL seasons before spending last season with the Miami Dolphins practice squad. The Dolphins released him Oct. 19.
NFL
247Sports

All three of Iowa basketball's 2023 commits ranked in the top-150 on 247Sports

247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023 on Monday and all three of the Hawkeyes' commits were ranked in the top-150. Leading the way was Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort, who committed to Iowa last month over offers from Washington State, Clemson, Nebraska, Seton Hall, Drake, and a handful of other programs that were heavily interested.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Whipple sees offense finding footing in Dublin

DUBLIN — Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with the media in Aviva Stadium. Here’s a quick run through of what the first-year offensive coordinator had to say. — Whipple said his quarterbacks are adjusting to the time change and being in Ireland. Whipple said the quarterbacks told...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Satterfield explains rotation philosophy at wide receiver

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer said on Tuesday, during what he termed as “mock game week” of practice, that one of the more intriguing position battles is at wide receiver. The second-year head coach certainly has a greater amount of riches this season than he did last...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

BH: Their time: Part Three | Catching his groove

** He’s really dialed in … Coming from the NFL, Tim Walton is used to working with talented defensive backs. Denzel Burke was a rare starter at Ohio State at cornerback as a true freshman in 2021. Walton believes Burke is just coming into his own and could be on the verge of being something special for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Terrell sidelined by third ACL tear

Chad Terrell is out for the season with a torn ACL, which could bring an end to his playing career for the South Carolina Gamecocks. It’s the third time Terrell has suffered an ACL tear. Coach Shane Beamer announced the news about Terrell on Tuesday afternoon. Terrell, who’s been...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

An update on Geno's chances at his own starting QB competition

Geno Smith's quest for a starting NFL job continues for another week. Originally, Pete Carroll had hoped to name a starting quarterback this week after giving each of his competitors one preseason game as a starter. However, that got thrown through a loop when Drew Lock tested positive for COVID and had to sit out the second game.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Marcus Mariota named Oregon's honorary team captain for Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

Former Oregon quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota has officially been announced as the No. 11 Oregon Ducks honorary captain for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs on September 3rd at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The news was confirmed by the Chick-fil-A Kickoff...
EUGENE, OR
