ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Heavy police presence on Garson Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There is a heavy police presence on Garson Avenue in the city of Rochester Tuesday night. Police are at the scene. News10NBC is working on details. This is a breaking story. News10NBC will make updates as the investigation develops.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate shooting on Garson Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after responding to a shooting on the city's north side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 700 block of Garson Avenue between Kingston and Quincy Streets for the report that a male had been shot just before 10:00 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, NY
Rochester, NY
Accidents
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Livingston County man run over while flagging at job site

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Livingston County man remains in serious condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after he was run over while working as a flagger for a paving company earlier this month. Bernie Fischer’s family shared their story with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke in hopes of getting...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man found guilty of arson for fire at Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County District Attorney announced that a Rochester man has been found guilty of several charges, including arson, for a 2020 fire at the Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield. Richard Pesono, 64, was convicted of fourth-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, and fourth-degree...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Clifford
iheart.com

Rochester Police Investigating Two More Shootings

Rochester police are investigating two more shootings. A 31-year-old man was shot before 10 last night on Garson Avenue. And around 12:30 this morning, an 18-year-old man was shot near Driving Park and Pierpont Street. Both victims were driven by private vehicles to Rochester General, and both are expected to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hit and run on Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street Sunday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday evening Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Officers found the 31-year-old male victim suffering from minor injuries to his upper body. The vehicle that hit him left the scene and has not been located, but it is described as a grey SUV. The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYSP: Two people die in Genesee County crash on Thruway

Pembroke, N.Y. – A Rochester woman and a man from the state of Alabama died when their truck crashed on the Thruway on Sunday evening. NY State Police said the crash happened on the I-90 westbound lane in the town of Pembroke. Troopers said the truck, a Dodge Ram that was pulling a trailer, went off the right side of the road and eventually hit the Slusser Road Bridge. During the accident, the trailer detached and rested vertically against the overpass.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
ems1.com

N.Y. woman gets prison for stealing ambulance, crashing it into Irondequoit Bay

UTICA, N.Y. — A Western New York woman has been sentenced to prison after stealing an ambulance in Utica and crashing it into water during a lengthy, high-speed chase. The Observer-Dispatch reports Vanessa Armstead, of Buffalo, was sentenced to three-to-nine years in Oneida County Court on Monday. She pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree grand larceny earlier this month.
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Man Killed in State Street Shooting Identified

Police have identified the man killed in a shooting outside a restaurant on State Street, just south of Lyell Avenue. 27-year old Jameik Foster Senior of Rochester died at the hospital following the shooting yesterday morning. A man in his 30s was wounded, and a man working at a hot...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Search resumes for missing Penfield man whose truck, wallet were found

Penfield, N.Y. — Loved ones say Nicholas Biermann's disappearance is completely out of character - and they're concerned. The 32-year-old left his Penfield home Monday, headed to work at Highland Hospital, but failed to make it, according to Ontario County Sheriff's deputies. On Tuesday, his truck was found near...
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Is Bar-Bill still coming to the bay?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question about something new by Irondequoit Bay, right along Empire Boulevard at the old MacGregor’s location. There was a lot of excitement about what was moving in but it’s not here yet. Paul reached out to me: “Is there anything...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

NYSP: Man fatally struck on the Inner Loop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place overnight Sunday on the Inner Loop in Rochester. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. Troopers say 24-year-old Anthony Trayner from Ontario, Canada was walking in the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing Adult Alert: 32-year-old Nicholas Biermann

Update: The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said that Nicholas Biermann is still in fact, missing. The alert system that sent out the cancellation to the media was incorrect. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for Biermann. At 10:40 Tuesday morning his vehicle was located at the South...
PENFIELD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy