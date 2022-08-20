Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
Related
Pedestrian fatally hit by car on Lyell Avenue at Glide Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being hit by a car at the intersection of Lyell Avenue at Glide Street in Rochester. Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. They attempted to perform life-saving measures on the victim, […]
WHEC TV-10
Heavy police presence on Garson Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There is a heavy police presence on Garson Avenue in the city of Rochester Tuesday night. Police are at the scene. News10NBC is working on details. This is a breaking story. News10NBC will make updates as the investigation develops.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate shooting on Garson Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after responding to a shooting on the city's north side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 700 block of Garson Avenue between Kingston and Quincy Streets for the report that a male had been shot just before 10:00 p.m.
2 shot in Rochester on Pierpont St., Garson St.
There are currently no suspects in custody for either incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact 911.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man run over while flagging at job site
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Livingston County man remains in serious condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after he was run over while working as a flagger for a paving company earlier this month. Bernie Fischer’s family shared their story with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke in hopes of getting...
WHEC TV-10
Woman sentenced for crashing ambulance into Irondequoit Bay in 2021
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The woman who stole an ambulance and crashed it into Irondequoit Bay last summer learned her fate on Tuesday. Vanessa Armstead of Buffalo was sentenced to three to nine years in prison. Back in June 2021, she stole the ambulance in Utica and then led...
Rochester woman killed in hit-and-run on N. Clinton Ave.
The car did not stop, officials said, but was quickly located and impounded by RPD officers.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man found guilty of arson for fire at Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County District Attorney announced that a Rochester man has been found guilty of several charges, including arson, for a 2020 fire at the Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield. Richard Pesono, 64, was convicted of fourth-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, and fourth-degree...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Rochester Police Investigating Two More Shootings
Rochester police are investigating two more shootings. A 31-year-old man was shot before 10 last night on Garson Avenue. And around 12:30 this morning, an 18-year-old man was shot near Driving Park and Pierpont Street. Both victims were driven by private vehicles to Rochester General, and both are expected to...
WHEC TV-10
Hit and run on Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street Sunday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday evening Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Officers found the 31-year-old male victim suffering from minor injuries to his upper body. The vehicle that hit him left the scene and has not been located, but it is described as a grey SUV. The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
NYSP: Two people die in Genesee County crash on Thruway
Pembroke, N.Y. – A Rochester woman and a man from the state of Alabama died when their truck crashed on the Thruway on Sunday evening. NY State Police said the crash happened on the I-90 westbound lane in the town of Pembroke. Troopers said the truck, a Dodge Ram that was pulling a trailer, went off the right side of the road and eventually hit the Slusser Road Bridge. During the accident, the trailer detached and rested vertically against the overpass.
ems1.com
N.Y. woman gets prison for stealing ambulance, crashing it into Irondequoit Bay
UTICA, N.Y. — A Western New York woman has been sentenced to prison after stealing an ambulance in Utica and crashing it into water during a lengthy, high-speed chase. The Observer-Dispatch reports Vanessa Armstead, of Buffalo, was sentenced to three-to-nine years in Oneida County Court on Monday. She pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree grand larceny earlier this month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Man Killed in State Street Shooting Identified
Police have identified the man killed in a shooting outside a restaurant on State Street, just south of Lyell Avenue. 27-year old Jameik Foster Senior of Rochester died at the hospital following the shooting yesterday morning. A man in his 30s was wounded, and a man working at a hot...
13 WHAM
Search resumes for missing Penfield man whose truck, wallet were found
Penfield, N.Y. — Loved ones say Nicholas Biermann's disappearance is completely out of character - and they're concerned. The 32-year-old left his Penfield home Monday, headed to work at Highland Hospital, but failed to make it, according to Ontario County Sheriff's deputies. On Tuesday, his truck was found near...
iheart.com
One Man Dead and Two Injured Following Melee on State Street in Rochester
Rochester police have made no arrests in a shooting outside a restaurant on a State Street, just south of Lyell Avenue. It happened around 2:30 yesterday morning while a large crowd was gathered for an after hours party at Burrito Urbana. Police say there was some sort of argument and...
ESL Credit Union robbed, Rochester man arrested
At around 1:15 p.m. Monday, officials responded to a call for a robbery that had just occurred.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Is Bar-Bill still coming to the bay?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question about something new by Irondequoit Bay, right along Empire Boulevard at the old MacGregor’s location. There was a lot of excitement about what was moving in but it’s not here yet. Paul reached out to me: “Is there anything...
Rochester man convicted for 2021 broad daylight shooting, standoff
Based on his history, Breedlove will be sentenced as a second violent felony offender.
NYSP: Man fatally struck on the Inner Loop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place overnight Sunday on the Inner Loop in Rochester. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. Troopers say 24-year-old Anthony Trayner from Ontario, Canada was walking in the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was […]
WHEC TV-10
Missing Adult Alert: 32-year-old Nicholas Biermann
Update: The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said that Nicholas Biermann is still in fact, missing. The alert system that sent out the cancellation to the media was incorrect. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for Biermann. At 10:40 Tuesday morning his vehicle was located at the South...
Comments / 0