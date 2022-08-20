ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rudy Giuliani associate sought pardon for him from Trump after Jan. 6 riots: Report

By Washington Examiner Staff
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

A n associate of Rudy Giuliani sought a pardon from former President Donald Trump for the former New York City mayor in the wake of the Jan. 6 riots , according to an explosive new report.

Giuliani associate Maria Ryan also desperately asked for the former mayor to be paid for his services by Trump, a new book, Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America’s Mayor, claims.

The New York Times published the information after receiving an advance copy of the book.

GIULIANI TOLD HE IS TARGET OF GEORGIA ELECTION INVESTIGATION: REPORT

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President-elect Donald Trump calls out to media as he and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani pose for photographs as Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club on Nov. 20, 2016, in Bedminster, New Jersey.


“Dear Mr. President, I tried to call you yesterday to talk about business. The honorable Rudy Giuliani has worked 24/7 on the voter fraud issues. He has led a team of lawyers, data analysts and investigators," Ryan said in the Jan. 10, 2021, letter.

“He needs to be paid for his services. As you know, he lost his job and income and more defending you during the Russia hoax investigation and then the impeachment pro bono," she said.

“Mr. Giuliani rarely asks for anything for himself," she wrote after mentioning the Presidential Medal of Freedom. "He is praying you present him with this on Friday, January 15 or Monday the 19.”

The final request was about a "general pardon," according to the New York Times .

Giuliani and Trump confidant Bernard Kerik reportedly stopped the letter requesting the pardon from ever making it to Trump. It is unknown if Giuliani himself made any requests for a pardon to Trump at any stage.

Comments / 6

Ultimate One ⚓️
4d ago

If Trump were to have given them pardons, then it would've really showed, just how guilty everyone of them really is. Instead he told them, just Deny, Deny, Deny.

Reply
8
Libby Jane
4d ago

Of course everyone associated with trump and Giuliani sought pardons. Pardons are the Party Of trump get out of jail card

Reply
12
Steven Robinson
4d ago

Does it matter 🤔? Really when those that follow evil 😈, Don't care!!! When you believe in a golden demigod, No laws apply, no consequences, Just a fear that tomorrow won't be the same, And they must live by the laws of America as we all must !

Reply
3
 

