Rudy Giuliani associate sought pardon for him from Trump after Jan. 6 riots: Report

A n associate of Rudy Giuliani sought a pardon from former President Donald Trump for the former New York City mayor in the wake of the Jan. 6 riots , according to an explosive new report.

Giuliani associate Maria Ryan also desperately asked for the former mayor to be paid for his services by Trump, a new book, Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America’s Mayor, claims.

The New York Times published the information after receiving an advance copy of the book.

President-elect Donald Trump calls out to media as he and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani pose for photographs as Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club on Nov. 20, 2016, in Bedminster, New Jersey.



“Dear Mr. President, I tried to call you yesterday to talk about business. The honorable Rudy Giuliani has worked 24/7 on the voter fraud issues. He has led a team of lawyers, data analysts and investigators," Ryan said in the Jan. 10, 2021, letter.

“He needs to be paid for his services. As you know, he lost his job and income and more defending you during the Russia hoax investigation and then the impeachment pro bono," she said.

“Mr. Giuliani rarely asks for anything for himself," she wrote after mentioning the Presidential Medal of Freedom. "He is praying you present him with this on Friday, January 15 or Monday the 19.”

The final request was about a "general pardon," according to the New York Times .

Giuliani and Trump confidant Bernard Kerik reportedly stopped the letter requesting the pardon from ever making it to Trump. It is unknown if Giuliani himself made any requests for a pardon to Trump at any stage.