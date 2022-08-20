ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify pedestrian struck, killed on US 421 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the man who was struck and killed Friday on US 421 in Winston-Salem .

According to police, Dylan Shane Chavis was crossing the southbound lanes of US 421 near Linville Road around 1 a.m. when he was hit and killed.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative with the police investigation. Officers used “investigative measures” to identify Chavis and notify his next of kin.

The southbound lanes of US 421 were closed for around four hours early Friday as police investigated.

This is the 13 th motor vehicle fatality of 2022 compared to 19 at the same time in 2021.

