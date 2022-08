NASHVILLE — If JaVonta Payton wanted to show the folks in his hometown what he can do as an NFL wide receiver, he seized his opportunity on Wednesday when Payton's Cardinals practiced against the Tennessee Titans at the Titans' facility. Payton, a rookie from Tennessee, is also a Nashville native. He finished the joint practice with a difficult catch in the Cardinals' offensive two-minute drill and is playing well on special teams, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. ...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 16 MINUTES AGO