Read full article on original website
Related
wdnonline.com
Lady Eagles finish fourth at home meet
Weatherford opened the 2022 cross country season with a fourth-place finish for the girls team in the Sand Plum Invitational Saturday. The Lady Eagles finished with 104 points. Kingfisher won the meet with a total of 37 points. “I was pretty happy with how the girls did. Being the first...
wdnonline.com
Terriers ready to take on upcoming season
The town of Thomas will soon be aglow with Friday night lights as the Terriers begin their football season in just two days. The Thomas-Faye-Custer Terriers ended last year’s season with a record of 2-8, so they are looking forward to growing and making improvements this season. The Terriers...
wdnonline.com
Lady Eagles sweep rival Clinton, 3-0
“Boom,” is what the Weatherford crowd yelled Friday night as Mallory Miller landed the final point in the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 win against Clinton Monday. “We don’t have this kind of crowd very often. Thursday we had a good crowd, but this one was even better,” coach Sandi Barr said.
wdnonline.com
2022 SWOSU Athletic Auction and Benefit Dinner raises more than $150,000
The SWOSU Athletic Association raised more than $150,000 in support of the university’s student athlete scholarships and athletic recruiting during the 16th annual SWOSU Athletic Live Auction and Dinner August 20 in the Pioneer Cellular Event Center. The event treated more than 250 guests to a cocktail hour, dinner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdnonline.com
$10,000 in scholarships, games, music, parade and more in store at Back to School Bash
Route 66 Night is set to celebrate the new school year. The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Route 66 Night as the Back to School Bash from 6-9 p.m. Friday. The Back to School Bash will be located in Towne Centre. SWOSU will be giving away 10 scholarships...
wdnonline.com
WDN gets first look at aeronautics class
Monday, WDN reporters had the opportunity to sit in on a Weatherford High School aeronautics class lesson and learn about the program. “This program is really incredible and we have 77 students. This is a great career and students have no idea what types of opportunities are available in aviation,” aeronautics and aviation teacher Ronnie Fleming said.
yukonok.gov
Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Sgt. Rudy Sanchez
On Monday, August 22, 2022, Sgt. Rudy Sanchez passed away at the age of 50, after a heroic battle with cancer. A 14-year veteran of the Yukon Fire Department, he played a vital role in the safety and quality of life of Yukon. As a mark of deepest respect, Mayor...
Oklahoma man dies in vehicle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash in Mayes County on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdnonline.com
WDN writer takes virtual flight
As a person piloting for the first time, simulator or real airplane, I was unaware of flight controls or that the two pedals on the floor were not the gas and the brake. WPS Curriculum Director Doug Gunselman walked me through the steps to take while flying. My first lesson began with learning how to land an airplane. Yes, I crashed on the first attempt, but I quickly learned how to readjust and make sure my simulated passengers landed safely.
kswo.com
Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck involving three vehicles in Grady County Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 4, south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was driving north bound at a high...
News On 6
2 Shot While Riding Bikes Near Apache, Police Investigating
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near North Peoria and Apache that injured two people Saturday evening. Police say the two victims were riding bikes along North Saint Louis around 7:20 p.m. when they were shot. Officers say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police...
KOCO
2 dead after fiery crash in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Two people are dead after a fiery crash in Grady County. KOCO 5 was told three cars were involved in the head-on crash on Highway 4 in Grady County Friday night. Troopers believe one of the victims, Derek Thomas, veered into the wrong lane and hit the other driver straight on.
Comments / 0