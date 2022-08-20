ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Stetson Bennett SI Cover Athlete

By Harrison Reno
 4 days ago

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has made the cover of the latest edition of Sports Illustrated.

For the first time in program history, a national championship-winning starting quarterback will return under center for the University of Georgia. It has been an improbable career, to say least, when talking about Stetson Bennett.

Once a walk-on projected to never see a snap in a Georgia uniform, then transferred to a Junior College for one season before returning to Athens, where he'd eventually earn his opportunity as the signal-caller for his beloved Georgia Bulldogs.

The sixth-year "super senior accomplished something not many in Georgia's long program history could say, winning the national championship. While it was done twice before, neither of the two starting quarterbacks on the two prior teams, Frank Sinkwich or Buck Belue, played another snap at Georgia following the championship-winning season.

The return of Bennett, along with a host of young playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, adds to the excitement following a historic season that has the Bulldog faithful hoping for a shot at repeating this coming season.

With Georgia's season opener against Oregon 15 days away, preview magazine is in full swing, and following a season as Bennett had, it seemed almost certain he'd grace the cover of at least one magazine.

The latest edition of Sports Illustrated saw Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett appear on the cover as SI writer Pat Forde provides his preview of the upcoming season.

Georgia Football
