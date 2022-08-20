Read full article on original website
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Marries Again After Divorce From TLC Series Nuptials
Jorge Nava has tied the knot once again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum first entered the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, eventually divorcing his TV bride. But now, Nava has officially walked the aisle with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Share 1st Photo of 2nd Child: ‘She Completes Us’
Amber Hoskins/AH Photography & Co. Baby makes four! 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise quietly welcomed their second child in October 2021, Us Weekly can confirm. “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family," the TLC star, 30, told Us in a statement on Sunday, […]
Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem Have New Boyfriend? Everything We Know
Moving on? 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem may have married Michael Ilesanmi, but does the Hazlehurst, Georgia, native have a new boyfriend? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Angela Deem’s relationship status. What Happened Between ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem?...
’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Are Miona and Jibri Still Together in 2022?
'90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 documented Miona and Jibri's journey to marriage, but what came next for the couple? Are they still together?
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Works Hard! Find Out Her Job and What She Does for a Living
Hardworker! Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has shared her life journey for nearly eight full seasons on reality TV, from her 90 Day Fiancé season 4 debut to season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and four seasons of her TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel. Fans watched her love story with now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno play out, but they also watched her as she worked hard in school, graduated and then started her career. But what exactly is Chantel’s job? Keep scrolling below to find out how she makes a living.
Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice
Listen, even the fans call The Real Housewives of New Jersey the Teresa Guidice show… and it kind of is. Tre has been working since day one, never an off-season, and no chance at all to not be nailed to the cross when she makes a mistake by the other ladies. Especially her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. With all the […] The post Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice appeared first on Reality Tea.
Angela Deem Celebrates Daughter's Court Victory Ahead of Happily Ever After Comeback
90 Day Fiance villain Angela Deem is part of the Happily Ever After? Season 7 cast. But even before that season premiere later this month, she has a lot to celebrate. Her daughter — Skyla, not the convicted sexual predator, Scottie — just won her case in court.
Ireland Baldwin Debuts Buzz Cut, Feels 'More Beautiful Than Ever'
The model, 26, revealed photos on Saturday of herself with a freshly shaved head, the short locks bleached platinum blonde. "Don't tell me I won't do something because I will," said the caption accompanying the post. Her Instagram stories showed a photo of her in the chair, foils covering her...
Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'
Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
Ben Affleck jets off with Matt Damon after Jennifer Lopez wedding
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are giving “The Departed” a whole new meaning. The longtime best friends jetted off together Sunday instead of Affleck honeymooning with Jennifer Lopez after the couple’s second wedding. Affleck, 50, and Damon, 51, were spotted piling into a private jet with the “Argo” star’s three children at an airport in Georgia. Affleck looked exhausted following the three-day wedding celebration as he loaded his friends and family onto the aircraft. The “Gone Girl” star rocked a scraggly beard and was dressed casually in jeans and a T-shirt. Meanwhile, his “Good Will Hunting” co-star tried to keep a low profile, wearing...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses of Daughter Malti in a Sweet Tribute: 'Love Like No Other'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is blossoming with motherly love. On Sunday, the Baywatch star shared glimpses of her baby daughter Malti via Instagram while penning a sweet note in the caption. "Love like no other ❤️," Chopra Jonas, 40, wrote alongside pictures of the mother-daughter duo. One snap shows...
‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding
The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
The sweetest moment! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk down the aisle with their 5 kids
The day has come! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married again. After Bennifer’s surprised wedding in las Vegas, the couple tied the knot in a spectacular Georgia ceremony for the second time. At the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia, the couple made sure to have everything...
Khloe Kardashian ‘Let’ Daughter True ‘Have a Say’ in New Baby Boy’s Name: Inside Their Sibling Bond
Big sister love! Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, is “bonding” so well with her new baby brother that she even allowed the youngster to “have a say” in choosing his name, a source exclusively...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Caitlyn Jenner Was ‘Nervous’ About Reuniting With Estranged Family At Kendall’s Tequila Party
Caitlyn Jenner, 72, had a “hard” time “being around” her ex Kris Jenner, 66, and some other members of the Kardashian family, who she’s been estranged from, when she attended Kendall Jenner‘s tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu, CA on Aug. 18. The reality star, who came out as transgender in 2015, was “nervous” at the event but pushed through it for her daughter, according to one source. “Caitlyn was very nervous about going to Kendall’s event last night. She knew she had to be there, and that Kendall really wanted her to come, but it was still hard being around all of them (her estranged family members) at the same time,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Claims Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith’s Hook Up Wasn’t a One-Time Thing
There’s more where that came from! Craig Conover hinted that Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith’s hookup was not a one-time occurrence. “It wasn’t a short-lived thing,” the Southern Charm star, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 22, while promoting season 8 of the series. “I definitely know that.”
Lisa Rinna Slams ‘Real Housewives’ Viewers for Commenting on Cast Member’s Kids: ‘Enough Is Enough’
Real mama bear! Lisa Rinna thinks Real Housewives cast members’ kids should be off limits — for everyone. “We are doing a TV show. We try to entertain you. Why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods' sakes? Love us, love to hate us, but leave the kids alone,” the 59-year-old reality star wrote […]
Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart Seem to Be Heating Up! Get to Know the Businesswoman
Getting serious? Scott Disick reignited romance rumors with Kimberly Stewart after the pair were seen leaving Santa Monica hotspot Giorgio Baldi, while holding hands on Saturday, August 20. Keep reading to learn more...
