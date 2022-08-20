ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU student government president’s office door vandalized

By Shamir Owens
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s first openly non-binary student government president said in a statement that someone used menstrual hygiene pads to make a hateful symbol on their office door last week.

According to the statement , Jo Kovach woke up to calls and messages from colleagues full of apologies and support but Kovach said that they had no idea what had happened.

The incident happened between last Thursday night and Friday morning after someone took a few of the free menstrual hygiene pads that the student government offers in its lobby and created a hateful symbol on the door of the student president’s personal office.

In the statement, Kovach said, “Hatred does not have a home at Michigan State University. The Spartans that I have met during my time at MSU stand up for one another and work together to build a campus free of hate. I am non-binary and I will continue to take up space and be loud about it.”

The MSU police department is currently investigating.

Lansing School District’s first female principal dies at 92

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many across Mid-Michigan are mourning the death of long-time Lansing educator Eleanor Doersam. She died Sunday surrounded by her family at 92 years old. Doersam had educated thousands of students during her nearly 40 years in the Lansing School District. In 1983, she became the principal...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Man shot by ELPD in April faces eight charges

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has filed eight charges against Deanthony Vanatten, a Black man who was shot by East Lansing Police in a Meijer parking lot. “We know that Mr. Vanatten has been charged with eight felonies and that’s a tell for me that this is where it’s going. That […]
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Bus drivers advise on safety ahead of the school year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The first day of school has started for some, and is on the horizon for others. While one would think that drivers on the road would slow down and stop when they notice a big yellow school bus with flashing lights, some school bus drivers say that’s not always the case.  […]
LANSING, MI
