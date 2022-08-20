MSU student government president’s office door vandalized

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s first openly non-binary student government president said in a statement that someone used menstrual hygiene pads to make a hateful symbol on their office door last week.

According to the statement , Jo Kovach woke up to calls and messages from colleagues full of apologies and support but Kovach said that they had no idea what had happened.

The incident happened between last Thursday night and Friday morning after someone took a few of the free menstrual hygiene pads that the student government offers in its lobby and created a hateful symbol on the door of the student president’s personal office.

In the statement, Kovach said, “Hatred does not have a home at Michigan State University. The Spartans that I have met during my time at MSU stand up for one another and work together to build a campus free of hate. I am non-binary and I will continue to take up space and be loud about it.”

The MSU police department is currently investigating.

