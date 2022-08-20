ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing overnight shooting leaves 79-year-old dead

By McKoy Scribner
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Department said a 79-year-old man is dead after he was discovered with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to LPD, at approximately 11:28 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Camp Street to a report of shots fired.

Life saving measures were attempted on the victim but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

An investigation is currently ongoing by Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators to determine events which led up to the shooting.

No arrest has been made at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page .

