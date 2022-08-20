Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of MeatLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
8 Brunches you need for your L.A. LifestyleCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Most Famous Taco In California Today Is Not What You Think It IsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
nypressnews.com
Woman, teenager wounded following argument in San Pedro
A woman and teenage boy were shot in San Pedro early Wednesday morning when an argument escalated into a double shooting. The incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 1st Street. When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims.
foxla.com
Palmdale man caught on camera fighting teen in Valencia arrested
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with a viral video that shows a fight between himself and a 13-year-old boy in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station. The suspect, 46-year-old Regan Coultas, was arrested for felony child...
Deputies arrest man caught attacking teenager outside Valencia coffee shop
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County deputies arrested the man they say was caught on camera beating up a teenage boy outside a Valencia coffee shop.
nypressnews.com
Restaurant worker hit while riding moped home from work in DTLA; police searching for suspect
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A family is begging for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for hitting their loved one while he was riding his moped in downtown Los Angeles. According to family members, 30-year-old Miguel Velazquez was riding his blue moped home last week...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man convicted of rampage in two O.C. Cities
A 36-year-old man was convicted today of going on a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer.
nypressnews.com
LIVE: Robbery suspect leading authorities on wild chase
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A robbery suspect crashed into several drivers while leading authorities on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. Reports of the pursuit began coming in around 4:30 p.m. The pursuit reportedly began in the Cerritos area. AIR7 HD was over the chase around 5 p.m. as the...
foxla.com
3 Pomona men arrested in connection to Chino cargo theft ring
CHINO, Calif. - Three Pomona men were arrested last week for their connections to an alleged cargo theft ring, according to the Chino Police Department. Jose Portillo, 40, Luis Garcia, 38, and Daniel Altamirano, 24, were arrested on Aug. 17 and booked on burglary charges. Chino Police say that the three were at least partially responsible for a string of nighttime cargo thefts in Chino and surrounding towns that resulted in more than $250,000 in merchandise being stolen.
Riverside County deputies arrest man who tried to set grocery store employee on fire
Deputies learned the suspect was trying to leave the store with a shopping cart full of groceries without paying and “doused the employee with lighter fluid, retrieved a lighter, and attempted to set the victim on fire.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fontana Herald News
Armed robbery suspect allegedly shoots at officers in Rancho Cucamonga before leading them on pursuit
An armed robbery suspect who allegedly shot at officers outside a store in Rancho Cucamonga proceeded to lead them in a lengthy pursuit which ended in Pomona on Aug. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect had previously been wanted by authorities for allegedly robbing...
foxla.com
'Armed and dangerous': Gang member accused of shooting innocent bystander outside Fontana sports bar
FONTANA, Calif. - Investigators with the Fontana Police Department are looking for a 22-year-old known gang member who is accused of shooting an innocent bystander outside a sports bar earlier this month. Fontana PD officials said the victim was struck by gunfire during a shooting that occurred on Aug. 3...
WDW News Today
Anaheim Police Department Reports Over 40 Assaults, Arson, Guests Brandishing Firearms, and More Incidents at Disneyland Resort This Summer
Despite the general safety of the Disneyland Resort, some criminal incidents have occurred, according to The Orange County Register‘s Brady MacDonald. MacDonald reports that the Anaheim Police Department responded to 21 calls at the resort in June and 26 in July. Below, you can find the logs for the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles
A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
onscene.tv
Woman Found Dead With a Gunshot Wound to The Back of The Head | Los Angeles
08.21.2022 | 6:00 AM | LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
orangecountytribune.com
Suspect sought in murder try
A 28-year-old Victorville man is in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot after a family party early Sunday morning in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Nick Jensen of the GGPD, the incident took place in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue. At 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to that location in response to a report of a family fight.
Long Beach police arrest couple who allegedly tried to steal baby at gunpoint
A man and woman were arrested by police Saturday night after they allegedly tried to steal a baby from two women earlier in the day in Long Beach. The attempted kidnapping happened around noon in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police arrived on scene and […]
foxla.com
Woman shot and killed in downtown LA, shooter flees on bike
A woman was shot and killed after an argument in downtown Los Angeles. Police say the shooter rode away on a bicycle.
foxla.com
Long Beach PD arrest 2 in attempted kidnapping of baby girl
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a baby in Long Beach, according to police. The incident happened Saturday just after noon in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street. According to police, two women were walking the baby in a...
One Male Killed, One Wounded in Shooting at South LA Business
One person was killed and another wounded when a gunman fired into a business in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.
2urbangirls.com
One killed, one injured at LA tobacco shop
LOS ANGELES – One person was killed and another wounded when a gunman fired into a business in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:13 p.m. Sunday at 8609 S. Broadway, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
nypressnews.com
Whittier man arrested in bank robbery spree
Richard Martinez is accused of robbing three banks in three hours. Pat Harvey reports.
Comments / 0