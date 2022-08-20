ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

nypressnews.com

Woman, teenager wounded following argument in San Pedro

A woman and teenage boy were shot in San Pedro early Wednesday morning when an argument escalated into a double shooting. The incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 1st Street. When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims.
foxla.com

Palmdale man caught on camera fighting teen in Valencia arrested

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with a viral video that shows a fight between himself and a 13-year-old boy in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station. The suspect, 46-year-old Regan Coultas, was arrested for felony child...
nypressnews.com

LIVE: Robbery suspect leading authorities on wild chase

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A robbery suspect crashed into several drivers while leading authorities on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. Reports of the pursuit began coming in around 4:30 p.m. The pursuit reportedly began in the Cerritos area. AIR7 HD was over the chase around 5 p.m. as the...
foxla.com

3 Pomona men arrested in connection to Chino cargo theft ring

CHINO, Calif. - Three Pomona men were arrested last week for their connections to an alleged cargo theft ring, according to the Chino Police Department. Jose Portillo, 40, Luis Garcia, 38, and Daniel Altamirano, 24, were arrested on Aug. 17 and booked on burglary charges. Chino Police say that the three were at least partially responsible for a string of nighttime cargo thefts in Chino and surrounding towns that resulted in more than $250,000 in merchandise being stolen.
americanmilitarynews.com

Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles

A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
onscene.tv

Woman Found Dead With a Gunshot Wound to The Back of The Head | Los Angeles

08.21.2022 | 6:00 AM | LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
orangecountytribune.com

Suspect sought in murder try

A 28-year-old Victorville man is in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot after a family party early Sunday morning in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Nick Jensen of the GGPD, the incident took place in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue. At 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to that location in response to a report of a family fight.
foxla.com

Long Beach PD arrest 2 in attempted kidnapping of baby girl

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a baby in Long Beach, according to police. The incident happened Saturday just after noon in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street. According to police, two women were walking the baby in a...
2urbangirls.com

One killed, one injured at LA tobacco shop

LOS ANGELES – One person was killed and another wounded when a gunman fired into a business in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:13 p.m. Sunday at 8609 S. Broadway, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA

