Hydro, OK

wdnonline.com

Terriers ready to take on upcoming season

The town of Thomas will soon be aglow with Friday night lights as the Terriers begin their football season in just two days. The Thomas-Faye-Custer Terriers ended last year’s season with a record of 2-8, so they are looking forward to growing and making improvements this season. The Terriers...
THOMAS, OK
wdnonline.com

Lady Eagles sweep rival Clinton, 3-0

“Boom,” is what the Weatherford crowd yelled Friday night as Mallory Miller landed the final point in the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 win against Clinton Monday. “We don’t have this kind of crowd very often. Thursday we had a good crowd, but this one was even better,” coach Sandi Barr said.
CLINTON, OK
wdnonline.com

Lady Eagles finish fourth at home meet

Weatherford opened the 2022 cross country season with a fourth-place finish for the girls team in the Sand Plum Invitational Saturday. The Lady Eagles finished with 104 points. Kingfisher won the meet with a total of 37 points. “I was pretty happy with how the girls did. Being the first...
WEATHERFORD, OK
City
Eakly, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Hydro, OK
City
Butler, OK
Hydro, OK
Sports
107.3 PopCrush

The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!

Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
#Bobcats#Arapaho Butler#Warner
wdnonline.com

2022 SWOSU Athletic Auction and Benefit Dinner raises more than $150,000

The SWOSU Athletic Association raised more than $150,000 in support of the university’s student athlete scholarships and athletic recruiting during the 16th annual SWOSU Athletic Live Auction and Dinner August 20 in the Pioneer Cellular Event Center. The event treated more than 250 guests to a cocktail hour, dinner...
WEATHERFORD, OK
moneyinc.com

The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Cali Burrito has Oklahoma’s Best Burrito!

Finally, the rest of the United States is finding out what we have known all along. Oklahoma's Best Burrito can be found right here in Lawton Oklahoma at Cali Burrito. Ever since the downtown location opened, I knew it was something special. Those burritos are HUGE! I mean really, really big. I usually opt for something much smaller, the Chicken Quesadilla. And even that is pretty big.
LAWTON, OK
Z94

This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.

I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
KOCO

Walters running for spot in state superintendent general election

OKLAHOMA CITY — Walters running for a spot in state superintendent general election. Ryan Walters is going head-to-head with April Grace, both hoping to be the Republican nominee in the general election. KOCO 5 has crews at both watch parties. The watch party is underway, and the Walters camp...
kswo.com

Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck involving three vehicles in Grady County Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 4, south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was driving north bound at a high...
GRADY COUNTY, OK

