Terriers ready to take on upcoming season
The town of Thomas will soon be aglow with Friday night lights as the Terriers begin their football season in just two days. The Thomas-Faye-Custer Terriers ended last year’s season with a record of 2-8, so they are looking forward to growing and making improvements this season. The Terriers...
Lady Eagles sweep rival Clinton, 3-0
“Boom,” is what the Weatherford crowd yelled Friday night as Mallory Miller landed the final point in the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 win against Clinton Monday. “We don’t have this kind of crowd very often. Thursday we had a good crowd, but this one was even better,” coach Sandi Barr said.
Lady Eagles finish fourth at home meet
Weatherford opened the 2022 cross country season with a fourth-place finish for the girls team in the Sand Plum Invitational Saturday. The Lady Eagles finished with 104 points. Kingfisher won the meet with a total of 37 points. “I was pretty happy with how the girls did. Being the first...
Lawton (Oklahoma) native Javon Harris feels right at home as new Eisenhower head coach
By Glen Brockenbush LAWTON — For any new head coach, it is important to understand the environment, culture and mindset which he or she is stepping into. And when it comes to taking the helm at a once-proud program, supported by a jaded and hungry alumni base, in a city whose ...
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!
Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of twin Sumatran tigers
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Zoo has announced the names of the twin Sumatran tigers. On Friday, Luna and Bob underwent a wellness exam and got their first round of vaccines. “They’re growing like weeds. They are actually running around their indoor area with mom Lola. We...
Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
$10,000 in scholarships, games, music, parade and more in store at Back to School Bash
Route 66 Night is set to celebrate the new school year. The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Route 66 Night as the Back to School Bash from 6-9 p.m. Friday. The Back to School Bash will be located in Towne Centre. SWOSU will be giving away 10 scholarships...
News On 6
Oklahoma Native Returns Home During Broadway Tour Of ‘Pretty Woman’
An Oklahoma native has been performing in a traveling Broadway musical tour of "Pretty Woman," and the tour made a stop in Oklahoma City!. Michael Dalke, a Norman North and UCO Alum, is taking the stage this week at the Civic Center. This isn’t a love story unlike the play...
2022 SWOSU Athletic Auction and Benefit Dinner raises more than $150,000
The SWOSU Athletic Association raised more than $150,000 in support of the university’s student athlete scholarships and athletic recruiting during the 16th annual SWOSU Athletic Live Auction and Dinner August 20 in the Pioneer Cellular Event Center. The event treated more than 250 guests to a cocktail hour, dinner...
The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
John Stamos to play with the Beach Boys during concert benefiting Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — John Stamos will be in Oklahoma City to team up with the Beach Boys for a charity concert benefiting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids programs. Stamos will play with the Beach Boys during its charity concert at the Civic Center...
Cali Burrito has Oklahoma’s Best Burrito!
Finally, the rest of the United States is finding out what we have known all along. Oklahoma's Best Burrito can be found right here in Lawton Oklahoma at Cali Burrito. Ever since the downtown location opened, I knew it was something special. Those burritos are HUGE! I mean really, really big. I usually opt for something much smaller, the Chicken Quesadilla. And even that is pretty big.
OKC 12-year-old becomes youngest college student
Elijah Muhammad is a 12-year-old home school senior but this week he became a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College.
Oklahoma man dies in vehicle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash in Mayes County on Monday.
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
Walters running for spot in state superintendent general election
OKLAHOMA CITY — Walters running for a spot in state superintendent general election. Ryan Walters is going head-to-head with April Grace, both hoping to be the Republican nominee in the general election. KOCO 5 has crews at both watch parties. The watch party is underway, and the Walters camp...
Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck involving three vehicles in Grady County Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 4, south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was driving north bound at a high...
Pickup line around Oklahoma City elementary school causing concern
School safety is always top-of-mind for parents, and some, are now expressing concern about an after-school pick-up line at an Oklahoma City school.
