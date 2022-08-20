Read full article on original website
Biden admin pushing forward with talks to return billions in frozen funding to Afghanistan: Report
President Biden's administration is reportedly pushing forward with talks to release billions in frozen assets to Afghanistan despite the Taliban's refusal to cooperate. The U.S. and other nations froze billions of dollars worth of foreign-held assets belonging to the now-defunct Afghanistan government after the Taliban took over the country in 2021. The Biden administration continues to work with Taliban officials despite the terrorist organization's housing of a top al Qaeda leader in Kabul, Reuters reported Monday.
South Korea takes 'tactical action' jets after Russian aircraft enters air buffer zone
South Korea took unspecified "tactical action" to deter Russian jets after they crossed its air buffer zone unannounced Tuesday, in a move that could suggest Seoul responded by sending its own planes to the sky. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff was reportedly short on details but is statement said...
If Biden won't stop land grabs by China, Congress will
After Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s contentious trip to Taiwan, tensions are steadily rising between the United States and China. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has conducted a series of escalating military drills around Taiwan, with some reports indicating that it could invade the island within the next 18 months. With a potential confrontation looming, China is amassing a secret weapon inside our own borders: significant control over America’s most valuable farmland.
Netanyahu rips Biden over push to revive Iran nuclear deal: Middle East will become 'nuclear powder keg'
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Natanyahu is sounding the alarm on the Biden administration's effort to re-broker the Iran nuclear deal, warning it will create a "nuclear powder keg" out of the Middle East. The former prime minister issued a stark warning on the dangerous implications of restarting the deal,...
Iran says it will only allow nuclear inspections agreed to in 2015 deal: 'Not one word more'
An Iranian official announced Wednesday that his country will not allow any nuclear inspections beyond what was agreed upon in its 2015 arrangement with the United States. "We are committed to inspections in the framework of the nuclear deal that are linked to nuclear restrictions which we have accepted in the past... Not one word more, not one word less," said Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, according to a video carried by state media.
Fauci's biggest critics hint at the reason for his December retirement: 'trying to get out of Dodge'
Two of Dr. Anthony Fauci's biggest critics are sounding off on his announced retirement, vowing that him leaving his government position wouldn't stop investigations into his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as his involvement in research funding at the Wuhan lab that many say is where the virus originated.
Trouble Brewing At Mar-a-Lago! Inside Donald Trump's Latest Scandal
Donald Trump is widely believed to be one of the most controversial and divisive leaders in American history, but even after leaving the White House, the former President of the United States is no stranger to scandal. Trump hit headlines yet again after the FBI raided his Florida resort on...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Former attorney Michael Cohen suggests Trump kept seized docs to ‘extort America,’ release to foreign enemies
Estranged former Trump attorney Michael Cohen voiced a conspiracy theory about the former in a Sunday appearance on MSNBC. Former RNC Chairman-turned Never Trumper Michael Steele interviewed Cohen while guest-hosting "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart." During part of the segment, they discussed the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, purportedly to retrieve classified documents.
Ukraine rejects congratulatory message from Belarus on its Independence Day as 'blood-soaked clowning'
Ukraine on Wednesday rejected a congratulatory statement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on its Independence Day as a "blood-soaked" message as he permits Russia to launch attacks on Ukraine from within Belarus’ borders. Top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mykhailo Podolyak, hit back after Lukashenko said he "wished...
Group blames Biden border policies for ‘environmental destruction’ despite admin’s push for enviro justice
A group claiming that President Biden’s border policies allowing record-breaking mass migrations are negatively impacting the environment is presenting a legal challenge that flips the script on the administration, which has pushed environmental justice as its "top priority." The Massachusetts Coalition for Immigration Reform is a nonpartisan group that...
EasyJet rejects compensation claim from woman who was wrongly denied boarding despite having valid passport
A week after easyJet assured The Independent it would comply with European air passengers’ rights rules after wrongly turning passengers away, the airline continued to refuse compensation when it was due.Tracey Robbens from Penzance in Cornwall was booked on a flight from London Gatwick to Ljubljana in January. She and her husband Tommy were planning a week of exploring Slovenia.But ground staff working for easyJet turned her away, claiming her passport was not valid – even though it complied with both the post-Brexit conditions for travel to the European Union.The travel document was under 10 years old on...
US airstrike in Syria used 8 manned fighter jets that dropped 9 guided bomb units: official
A Tuesday night U.S. airstrike in eastern Syria hit nine targets using eight manned-combat aircraft to strike facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, Fox News confirmed Wednesday. A U.S. official told Fox News that nine guided bomb units (GBU's) were dropped from four F-16s and...
Student loan handout: Wall Street Journal roasts Biden’s ‘inflation expansion act’
The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board eviscerated President Biden’s much-anticipated student loan handout as an "inflation expansion act" and "vote-buying at its most raw." The editorial board published an editorial Wednesday headlined, "Student Loan Forgiveness Is an Inflation Expansion Act," that included a subhead noting the "mooted Biden...
Where the war in Ukraine stands at 6-month milestone
Russia’s war in Ukraine hit the six-month milestone Wednesday after Moscow launched a brutal ground invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. Europe has not seen a war this brutal or hard fought since World War II as fighting continues in the trenches and the sky while deadly shelling continues to pummel Ukraine's 1,500-mile long frontline.
African swine fever vaccine use halted in Vietnam after pig deaths
Vietnam has temporarily suspended the use of its first home-grown African swine fever vaccine after dozens of pigs inoculated with the shots died this month, state media reported on Wednesday. The pigs were among around 600 pigs at several farms in the central province of Phu Yen having been injected...
Air Force crew recalls final flight out of Afghanistan: 'That image is frozen in time forever'
One year after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Fox News’ Bill Hemmer checked back in with crew members who led the final U.S. Air Force flight out of the country, signaling the end of the 20-year war. In Sept. 2021, Lt. Col. Alex Pelbath described the experience on "America’s...
The 10 Top Countries For Americans Seeking Vacation Homes
Americans who made a huge killing in the 2009-2021 bull market for stocks or in the housing market of the past 18 months might be considering the purchase of a vacation home outside the U.S. Real estate information service. Point2.com, has created a list of the most popular foreign spots...
Chinese province aims to be first to ban sales of gasoline cars
A Chinese province announced its plan to become the country's first region to ban gasoline- and diesel-powered cars. "By 2030, the whole province will ban sales of fueled vehicles," reads the "Carbon Peak Implementation Plan" written by Hainan island, a province in the South China Sea, according to the Associated Press.
