Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC New York
13-Year-Old Becomes 4th Arrest in Deadly NYC Cab Confrontation; 1 Teen Still Sought
A 13-year-old girl was arrested in connection to a Queens confrontation that led to a cab driver's death, the fourth person (and second teenager) to be charged in the case, according to police. Tuesday's arrest of the teenage girl, who faces gang assault and theft of service charges, comes less...
13-year-old girl arrested in NYC taxi driver’s death
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday in connection with the death of a New York City taxi driver. The girl, charged with gang assault and theft of service, is the fourth person arrested in the case. Police previously arrested a 15-year-old girl and two 20-year-old men. The most serious charges […]
NBC New York
Man Accused of Stabbing Subway Rider in Stomach at Rockefeller Center Station: Police
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed another rider in the stomach after harassing other passengers at a midtown Manhattan station. The suspect was aboard a southbound D train as it approached the station at Rockefeller Center on Sixth Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Monday, police said. Law enforcement sources said he was harassing passengers when he was approached by another man.
NBC New York
Suspects in Skull-Cracking Bronx Mugging of Off-Duty Cop Wanted for 19 Robberies: NYPD
The suspects who unleashed a violent attack and robbery on an off-duty NYPD officer that left him with a fractured skull are wanted for a string of at least 19 robberies, according to police. The latest attack, which involved the off-duty officer, occurred just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, police told...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victim of random BX punch attack able to speak again after taken off ventilator: report
The man who was knocked unconscious by a stranger during an unprovoked attack outside a Bronx restaurant is able to speak again after being removed from a ventilator.
Man shot in leg outside Brooklyn restaurant
NEW YORK - Police are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Myrtle Avenue near Carlton Avenue.Police said two men approached the victim and fired several rounds. Video showed bullet holes in the building and broken glass on the sidewalk. The victim, believed to be 17 or 18 years old, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. So far, there's no word on the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NBC New York
Coconut Water, Juice Bandit Sought for Bizarre Bodega Robbery: NYPD
A coconut water and juice bandit is being sought by police in the Bronx after allegedly stealing the hydrating liquids from a bodega. According to police, on Aug. 8, at around 5:40 p.m., an unidentified person displayed a knife at a 50-year-old bodega employee working on White Plains Road and stole coconut water, juice, and water in the bizarre holdup.
Man shot multiple times, critically injured in Brooklyn drive-by
A 26-year-old man was in critical condition Tuesday after he was shot multiple times in a drive-by in Brooklyn, police said. The man was shot at least once in the chest and once in the arm around 12:30 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Off-Duty New York City Police Officer Mugged in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – An office duty New York City Police officer was assaulted and...
Police investigate stabbing, bashing in subway system
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Random subway attacks have commuters in New York City worried. A trip on the B train sent a 27-year-old man to the hospital with stab wounds after police say a man armed with a pocket knife attacked. The victim was heading into Midtown Manhattan around 2:45 a.m. when the attacker harassed […]
NYPD: Gun violence erupts across Brooklyn with 3 incidents within 3 hours
Gun violence erupted across Brooklyn with three separate incidents in less than three hours.
NBC New York
Scooter-Riding Duo Sought for Three NYC Armed Robberies in 32 Minutes: NYPD
A scooter-riding duo is being sought by police in connection to a string of armed robberies that took place over the course of less than an hour in the Bronx, the NYPD said. According to police, the first reported incident connected to the pair took place around 2:58 p.m. Aug. 14 in the area of University Avenue and West 180 Street. Allegedly, a 42-year-old man was approached by the duo riding a scooter. One of them hopped off the scooter, displayed a firearm and took the man's chain and wallet, which contained his personal ID, credit cards and $800 in cash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 men impersonate police officers to handcuff victims in BX apartment, steal $24K
The NYPD is searching for two men who posed at police officers to gain entry to a Bronx apartment and rob its tenants.
NBC New York
Video Shows Man Knocked Out Cold in Sucker-Punch Attack from Behind at Brooklyn Mall
In a jarring attack caught on security camera footage, a man was sent falling to the floor of a Brooklyn shopping center after he was sucker-punched from behind, with police now searching for the suspect. The victim was at the Kings Plaza Mall in Mill Basin around 6 p.m. Saturday...
Brooklyn woman shot 6 times recalled as a ‘decent’ but troubled person: She ‘didn’t deserve this,’ aunt says
A Brooklyn woman shot six times in her building lobby by an unknown assailant was a good person whose life went bad after struggling with mental health issues, a relative said Tuesday. Hope Staton, who had recently reporting three separate assaults from her ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, was found mortally wounded on the entryway floor of her building on Rockaway Parkway near ...
NBC New York
Police Search for Suspect Who Allegedly Stole $200K in Greenwich Village Jewelry Heist
Police are searching for a man who they said used a sledge hammer to break into a Manhattan jewelry store and swipe about $200,000 in merchandise. The alleged robbery took place during the early morning hours on Aug. 17. The suspect, seen wearing a camouflage jacket and a face mask, entered the Seventh Avenue store after breaking the glass front door with a sledge hammer around 3:45 a.m., according to police.
NBC New York
3 Shot in 2 Hours in Brooklyn Overnight
Three young men were shot in the space of just over two hours in unrelated incidents in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. The first shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses, where a man was shot in the right leg in a sixth-floor hallway after a dispute with someone he knew. Cops say they're interviewing a person of interest.
Woman shot dead in Brooklyn; 1 of at least 4 shootings overnight
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was fatally shot early Monday in Brownsville, marking one of at least four shootings in the city during the overnight hours, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 1:15 a.m. found the victim, 42, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to her body in the lobby of […]
NYPD: 27-year-old shot in the back in Brooklyn; 2 in custody
Police say a man was shot in the back in Brooklyn Sunday.
New York City 14-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times Waiting for Bus in Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times while waiting for a...
Comments / 0