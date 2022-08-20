ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Five years later, Illinois lawmakers reflect on school funding overhaul

SPRINGFIELD — Five years ago this month, Illinois lawmakers passed legislation that overhauled the way public schools in the state are funded. The so-called Evidence Based Funding formula, or EBF, was designed to calculate the actual cost for each district to provide the kind of education the state expects, and then gradually increase the share of that cost that’s paid for by the state.
Florida primary: Crist wins Democratic gubernatorial contest

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. and former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist will try to derail Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for reelection in November after defeating state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Tuesday's primary. In another race attracting attention, U.S. Rep. Val Demings defeated three lesser-known candidates for the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat. She will face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. Both DeSantis and Rubio ran unopposed in the primary. Voters also chose candidates for attorney general, agriculture commissioner and U.S. House seats. A look at other contests:
