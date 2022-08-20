Read full article on original website
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
Register Citizen
Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church
NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
Register Citizen
Shelton considers 86-apartment plan for Todd Road site
SHELTON — Zoning officials are nearing a vote on a proposal by developers that would allow 86 apartments on the Bridgeport Avenue corridor. J&L Enterprise, LCC has proposed a plan to create a zoning district between 60 and 74 Todd Road, across Bridgeport Avenue from Walmart and Blanchette Sporting Goods. The proposed Planned Design District would also allow 145 parking spaces.
Register Citizen
Hamden teachers fear loss of special education classrooms
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a large classroom in the back wing of Wintergreen School, a wheeled cart holds baskets of snacks. Equipment for making coffee and tea are spread along a back counter, while on a table near the front of the room sit several cash registers.
Register Citizen
Hartford group seeks 1,000 backpacks for students before school starts
WEST HARTFORD — Citing inflation and the rising cost of school supplies, The Village for Families and Children kicked off a back-to-school drive in partnership with Staples on Monday. The Hartford-based nonprofit is hoping to collect 1,000 backpacks this week — along with other school supplies — just in...
Register Citizen
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
Register Citizen
New Canaan to add security measures this school year
NEW CANAAN — More security measures, new start times and revised policies regarding COVID-19 are set to happen this academic year, which kicks off with the first day of school on Monday. School board Secretary Dan Bennett said parents are “surprised and dismayed” that the school year is starting...
Register Citizen
West Haven lands $1.3 million grant to launch pilot trash program
WEST HAVEN — The City Council voted to accept a $1.3 million state grant to launch a pilot program that encourages residents to separate food waste from the rest of their trash in order to keep citywide waste disposal costs down and offset negative environmental impacts. Members of the...
Register Citizen
Development deal dead, Bridgeport seeks $100M for downtown theaters
BRIDGEPORT — Months after a development deal to renovate a pair of historic, 100-year-old downtown theaters collapsed, Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has given up on the private sector spearheading the saving of the Majestic and Poli Palace, and is instead seeking nearly $100 million in state dollars to fix up the structures.
Register Citizen
Sandy Hook man opens CT’s first Metal Supermarkets in Danbury: ‘Our model caters to everybody’
DANBURY — A Sandy Hook businessman who left the corporate world during the coronavirus crisis to do something exciting until retirement has opened the state’s first Metal Supermarket in downtown Danbury. “It’s a thing of beauty when something just works; that’s the kind of satisfaction that drives us...
Register Citizen
Stamford schools brace for ‘fiscal cliff’: 120 positions rely on COVID funds, but that money is running out
STAMFORD — A total of 120 Stamford school positions, at a cost of roughly $8.8 million, are set to expire in the next two years, leaving school officials to grapple with an oncoming “fiscal cliff.”. Those positions — which include 19.5 kindergarten para-educator full-time equivalent spots, or FTEs,...
Register Citizen
Whole Foods looks to open new store in Old Saybrook
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Rhode Island developer has plans to open a Whole Foods supermarket in Old Saybrook at the intersection of Spencer Plains Road and Route 1. Carpionato Group has signed an agreement with the upscale Texas-based supermarket chain to occupy...
Register Citizen
Danbury teacher earns $5,000 stipend, other community highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Village at Brookfield Common, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, has been recognized by the U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation’s “Best Senior Living Communities.”. The Village earned...
Register Citizen
Enrollment higher than projected at Milford Public Schools
MILFORD — Enrollment for the upcoming school year is trending just slightly higher than projected, with the district expecting 5,314 students when school starts next week. “People are still registering and still getting withdraws, and it’s early numbers,” said Superintendent Anna Cutaia. Cutaia said they will have...
Register Citizen
Torrington officials consider ‘agritourism’ regulations
TORRINGTON — The city’s land use office, led by City Planner Jeremy Leifert, is considering new regulations for “agritourism,” as a way for property owners to keep their land intact. Liefert and Val Ferro, the principle planner for Good Earth Associates, discussed the idea with members...
Register Citizen
Traffic, parking concerns raised over 152-apartment plan on River Road in Shelton
SHELTON — A developer’s proposal to build a 152-unit apartment complex on River Road is raising concerns from some residents that it would lead to traffic jams and decrease road safety. Some Planning and Zoning Commission members also are questioning a potential shortage of parking for apartment guests....
Register Citizen
As Southbury’s business community grows, volunteer organization to evolve into Chamber of Commerce
SOUTHBURY — Thanks to constant business growth over the past three years — despite the impact of COVID-19, the Southbury Business Association will soon evolve into something bigger. After 53 years of serving the business community, the Southbury Business Association will dissolve and become the Southbury Chamber of...
Register Citizen
Wife’s death inspires Greenwich philanthropist to develop program for CT cancer nurses
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 2013, a philanthropist from Greenwich lost his wife to ovarian cancer. Fred Flynn was struck by the care his wife Susan got from the staff at their local hospital, and he wanted to do something to honor her memory and also show his support for the staff. He started with a one-person fellowship at Greenwich Hospital and wasn’t sure how big the program would eventually become.
Register Citizen
Brown appeals Bridgeport primary result after losing recount by one vote
BRIDGEPORT — City Councilman Marcus Brown has filed an appeal of his loss in the 127th House District Democratic primary. “Every vote should count but every vote didn’t count,” said Brown’s campaign manager, Tom Gaudett, following the filing of the appeal Monday afternoon in Superior Court.
Register Citizen
New Haven officials celebrate mobile services for those experiencing homelessness
NEW HAVEN — For those who’ve never experienced homelessness, it might come as a surprise how much of a difference a shower, and maybe a haircut, can make in the way one feels about oneself. But city officials who provide services for people experiencing homelessness do understand that,...
Register Citizen
Norwalk to get new police cars after saving millions on 911 system upgrade
NORWALK — With the police department’s new emergency communication system coming in millions under the expected budget, the city reallocated $200,000 for three new police vehicles. The police department made the rounds through several city committees and commissions, receiving permission to move $200,000 from the communications console account...
