Norwalk, CT

Register Citizen

Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church

NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Shelton considers 86-apartment plan for Todd Road site

SHELTON — Zoning officials are nearing a vote on a proposal by developers that would allow 86 apartments on the Bridgeport Avenue corridor. J&L Enterprise, LCC has proposed a plan to create a zoning district between 60 and 74 Todd Road, across Bridgeport Avenue from Walmart and Blanchette Sporting Goods. The proposed Planned Design District would also allow 145 parking spaces.
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden teachers fear loss of special education classrooms

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a large classroom in the back wing of Wintergreen School, a wheeled cart holds baskets of snacks. Equipment for making coffee and tea are spread along a back counter, while on a table near the front of the room sit several cash registers.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford group seeks 1,000 backpacks for students before school starts

WEST HARTFORD — Citing inflation and the rising cost of school supplies, The Village for Families and Children kicked off a back-to-school drive in partnership with Staples on Monday. The Hartford-based nonprofit is hoping to collect 1,000 backpacks this week — along with other school supplies — just in...
HARTFORD, CT
Norwalk, CT
Government
Norwalk, CT
Education
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September

Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

New Canaan to add security measures this school year

NEW CANAAN — More security measures, new start times and revised policies regarding COVID-19 are set to happen this academic year, which kicks off with the first day of school on Monday. School board Secretary Dan Bennett said parents are “surprised and dismayed” that the school year is starting...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven lands $1.3 million grant to launch pilot trash program

WEST HAVEN — The City Council voted to accept a $1.3 million state grant to launch a pilot program that encourages residents to separate food waste from the rest of their trash in order to keep citywide waste disposal costs down and offset negative environmental impacts. Members of the...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Development deal dead, Bridgeport seeks $100M for downtown theaters

BRIDGEPORT — Months after a development deal to renovate a pair of historic, 100-year-old downtown theaters collapsed, Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has given up on the private sector spearheading the saving of the Majestic and Poli Palace, and is instead seeking nearly $100 million in state dollars to fix up the structures.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
#Elementary School#Cafeteria#Conference Center#K12#The Schoolhouse Academy
Register Citizen

Whole Foods looks to open new store in Old Saybrook

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Rhode Island developer has plans to open a Whole Foods supermarket in Old Saybrook at the intersection of Spencer Plains Road and Route 1. Carpionato Group has signed an agreement with the upscale Texas-based supermarket chain to occupy...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Register Citizen

Danbury teacher earns $5,000 stipend, other community highlights

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Village at Brookfield Common, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, has been recognized by the U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation’s “Best Senior Living Communities.”. The Village earned...
DANBURY, CT
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Register Citizen

Enrollment higher than projected at Milford Public Schools

MILFORD — Enrollment for the upcoming school year is trending just slightly higher than projected, with the district expecting 5,314 students when school starts next week. “People are still registering and still getting withdraws, and it’s early numbers,” said Superintendent Anna Cutaia. Cutaia said they will have...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington officials consider ‘agritourism’ regulations

TORRINGTON — The city’s land use office, led by City Planner Jeremy Leifert, is considering new regulations for “agritourism,” as a way for property owners to keep their land intact. Liefert and Val Ferro, the principle planner for Good Earth Associates, discussed the idea with members...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Wife’s death inspires Greenwich philanthropist to develop program for CT cancer nurses

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 2013, a philanthropist from Greenwich lost his wife to ovarian cancer. Fred Flynn was struck by the care his wife Susan got from the staff at their local hospital, and he wanted to do something to honor her memory and also show his support for the staff. He started with a one-person fellowship at Greenwich Hospital and wasn’t sure how big the program would eventually become.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk to get new police cars after saving millions on 911 system upgrade

NORWALK — With the police department’s new emergency communication system coming in millions under the expected budget, the city reallocated $200,000 for three new police vehicles. The police department made the rounds through several city committees and commissions, receiving permission to move $200,000 from the communications console account...
NORWALK, CT

