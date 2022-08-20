After eight seasons and more than a decade as a pop-culture sensation, it’s easy to forget that Game of Thrones wasn’t a surefire hit when it first arrived on HBO in 2011. With the original Lord of the Rings film trilogy firmly in the cultural rearview, and no fantasy stories rising to take its place (including the often forgotten Hobbit trilogy), it didn’t seem likely to catch on at all. But that’s not the case with HBO’s new successor show House of the Dragon. Fantasy TV is big business, Lord of the Rings is back, and plenty of people are already desperate to love Game of Thrones again after the disappointment of its last couple seasons. And House of the Dragon’s pilot makes great use of its audience’s good faith.

