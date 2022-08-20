Read full article on original website
Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In September 2022
Movies! TV shows! Messy reality show reunions!
Polygon
My favorite new Jane Austen adaptation is an elaborate game of Dungeons & Dragons
Move over, Bridgerton. So long, Sanditon. My new favorite Regency-inspired show is Dimension 20’s A Court of Fey & Flowers. As a scholar of both 18th-century fiction and actual play, I’m telling everyone I know to watch this creative new spin on both Austen and actual play. In a time of an overabundance of Austen adaptation retreads, it’s refreshing to see a show playing with the much broader palette actually contained within Austen’s work — including her influences and the wider world she inhabited.
Polygon
If Toy Story messed you up, brace yourself for Lost Ollie on Netflix
“Real isn’t how you are made... It’s a thing that happens to you. When a child loves you for a long, long time, not just to play with, but REALLY loves you, then you become real,” says the Skin Horse, the oldest, wisest toy in Margery Williams’ The Velveteen Rabbit, a children’s book that turned 100 this year.
Polygon
Netflix’s Lou gives Allison Janney the John Wick role she’s always needed
Allison Janney has always been a badass, from her fierce, no-nonsense performance as press secretary and eventual chief of staff C.J. Cregg on The West Wing to a long string of similarly frank and forceful roles in movies from The Help to I, Tonya. But Netflix’s upcoming movie Lou finds a new kind of role for her, as the kind of “secret ass-kicker with a sordid, submerged past” character that movies like John Wick and Nobody have made into a screen staple over the past decade-plus.
Polygon
House of the Dragon revealed some of Game of Thrones’ most important lore in its premiere episode
House of the Dragon, HBO’s new successor show to Game of Thrones, is all about the Targaryen family, so it’s no surprise that it digs into their past. But in its first episode, the series already jumps beyond its source material, Fire & Blood, to reveal previously unknown details about one of A Song of Ice and Fire’s most important characters. And according to the showrunners, the reveal comes straight from George R.R. Martin himself.
Nicole Kidman Shows Off Insanely Shredded Physique on New Magazine Cover
Practical Magic star Nicole Kidman turned 55 this summer, but age has yet to put a damper on the Australian actress’ fearless approach to fame. According to Kidman herself, she “loves the idea of being bold and not fitting into a box,” and in a recent cover shoot for Perfect magazine, she proved it.
YOGA・
Here's How Wayne Knight, The Actor Who Played Newman On "Seinfeld," Feels About The Series Finale
"It didn’t quite land in the way that they wanted."
Polygon
Avatar returns to theaters in 4K HDR in September, pulled from Disney Plus
Good news, Na’vi nation: James Cameron’s Avatar is returning to movie theaters on Sept. 23 with a new 4K High Dynamic Range presentation, just in time for the release of the film’s long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. Here’s the kicker though: In order to drum up anticipation for the rerelease, the original Avatar has been removed from Disney Plus temporarily.
Polygon
A24’s Funny Pages takes the Ghost World formula into comics fandom
Because comic books currently inspire many of the most globally popular movies and TV shows, it’s easy to forget that the original medium — individual comics issues, most commonly found in specialty shops — remains a relatively niche interest. That’s especially true for titles outside of the Marvel/DC axis of superheroes, and even more so for cartoonists whose work is more inspired by R. Crumb or Carl Barks than Stan Lee or Jack Kirby.
Polygon
Batman: Caped Crusader animated series is the latest casualty of HBO Max cuts
A number of upcoming animated projects for HBO Max will no longer be coming to the streaming platform, Variety reports. These include J.J. Abrams, Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Series), and Matt Reeves’ Batman animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader. The new Batman show was supposed to echo Batman: The Animated Series, with a focus on the characters and plenty of noir detective action. Timm said it would be “more Batman: The Animated Series than Batman: The Animated Series.”
Polygon
The Game Awards’ trailer onslaught returns this December
The Game Awards are coming back for 2022 and we now know their official date: Dec. 8. The hybrid awards ceremony/trailer-premiering hype-machine will be held in Los Angeles and once again it will honor the best of the year in video games, as well as look into the future at releases coming in 2023 and beyond.
Polygon
Paddy Considine knows his House of the Dragon king is no Ned Stark
[Ed. note: This post contains spoilers for Fire & Blood, which, by nature, will spoil later events in House of the Dragon. It also discusses the pilot episode of House in detail. Ye be warned.]. King Viserys, first of his name, isn’t going through the best time when we meet...
Polygon
House of the Dragon’s pilot is playing the long game
After eight seasons and more than a decade as a pop-culture sensation, it’s easy to forget that Game of Thrones wasn’t a surefire hit when it first arrived on HBO in 2011. With the original Lord of the Rings film trilogy firmly in the cultural rearview, and no fantasy stories rising to take its place (including the often forgotten Hobbit trilogy), it didn’t seem likely to catch on at all. But that’s not the case with HBO’s new successor show House of the Dragon. Fantasy TV is big business, Lord of the Rings is back, and plenty of people are already desperate to love Game of Thrones again after the disappointment of its last couple seasons. And House of the Dragon’s pilot makes great use of its audience’s good faith.
Polygon
Thor: Love and Thunder hits Disney Plus on Sept. 8 for Disney Plus Day
Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder will make its Disney Plus streaming debut on Sept. 8, two months after Thor, The Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, and Korg’s latest adventure bowed in movie theaters. Marvel’s fourth Thor movie is just one of more than a dozen new additions coming to Disney’s streaming service on what the company has branded Disney Plus Day.
Polygon
Hogwarts Legacy’s new trailer shows the dark side of siding with Slytherin
Hogwarts Legacy, fresh from Warner Bros.’ announcement of a three-month delay, got a new trailer to kick off Gamescom 2022 at Opening Night Live on Tuesday. The latest reveal spotlighted the complications of using dark magic in the open-world Harry Potter adventure. Developer Avalanche Software will let players befriend...
Polygon
HBO shows first footage of The Last of Us series
HBO revealed the first footage of its television adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us on Sunday, offering fans a brief glimpse of the series slated to arrive in 2023. And it is brief — roughly 20 seconds of a trailer dedicated to showcasing what’s coming to HBO Max in the coming months and next year is focused on The Last of Us and its stars, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.
Olivia Wilde Broke Her Silence On The Viral Moment She Was Served Custody Papers From Jason Sudeikis On Stage
"Sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”
Polygon
Gravity Rush movie floats into development
PlayStation Vita game Gravity Rush is getting a film adaptation from Anna Mastro, the director behind Disney Plus’s Secret Society of Second Born Royals, Deadline reports. The action-adventure game came out in 2012, with a remaster hitting PlayStation 4 in 2015 in Japan and 2016 elsewhere. Gravity Rush follows Kat, an amnesiac with the power to manipulate gravity, who must use her abilities to protect a floating city and dive into her mysterious past. Throughout the game, Kat explores the open world of said floating city and combats enemies with her gravity powers. A sequel called Gravity Rush 2 came out in 2017 for PlayStation 4 and took place directly after the events of the first game.
Polygon
MoviePass returns with a new model and without the iconic red card
Remember the golden days of MoviePass, in early 2018, when $9.95 a month got you unlimited movies? And then, remember when right after, MoviePass reported a $40 million dollar loss in May 2018 and tried and failed over and over again to restructure, before finally calling it quits in 2019?
Polygon
Dead Island 2 returns, and it’s like the last 10 years never happened
The leak was accurate: Dead Island 2 is back in the spotlight after a famously lengthy and troubled development. And it’s not that far off from seeing the light of day, either. Deep Silver re-revealed the zombie survival sequel during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, and confirmed it will be released on Feb. 3, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
