Behind Viral Videos

The most outrageous things 'TikTok time travellers' have claimed will happen

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

You may have noticed that TikTok has been taken over by 'time travellers'.

Not literally, of course. Time travel is impossible.

Instead, there has been a rise in people pretending to be from the future and putting together clips for their growing numbers of followers.

It’s easy to be sceptical because, well, it’s all total nonsense. But the videos have been viewed by millions of people and the content creators continue to make claims about events which are set to take place in the near future.

These are the most outrageous things 'TikTok time travellers' have claimed will happen.

The exact date when the Queen will die

@timetraveler_2082

BE WARNED #timetravel #lookout #fyp #LiveForTheChallenge #foryou #queen

A TikTok user going by @timetraveller_2082 , who as the username suggests, claims to be from the year 2082, is one making ominous predictions online.

Their most popular videos have focused on the Queen, with the ‘time traveller’ claiming to know the exact day the monarch will die.

The unnamed user said the monarch's life would end this year, along with a string of other unfortunate events over the next 23 years.

In the viral video, they wrote: "I am a real time traveller. In 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake. In 2030 GTA 7 is released.

" Queen Elizabeth went in 2022, October 4. In 2046, Niagara Falls has a huge blockage, and water levels start to rise. Be warned."

Claiming Spurs would actually win a trophy

And if you weren’t convinced @timetraveller_2082 was making things up before, they made another prediction which will really test your levels of believability.

In the comments on the post about the Queen, users asked if they could shine a light on the world of sport.

Hilariously, one asked whether Tottenham would win a trophy. The mysterious "time traveller" revealed: "In 4 years yes! Then get bankrupt in 2030."

Spurs win a trophy? That’s how you know they’re lying…

There are an evil species living underground who end humanity in 2023

@timevoyaging

Azawa has opened… #fyp #fypage #timevoyaging #timetravel #timetraveler #viral #xyzbca #2022 #conspiracy #azawa

Another person claiming to have the ability to travel through time, this one going by @timevoyaging, has taken a more apocalyptic approach to the whole thing.

According to them, we’re only a year away from coming up against a hugely destructive species known as ‘Azawa’ who live underground and end up destroying humanity as we know it.

Not only can they be found below the surface, but they claim the Azawa are behind some of the world’s biggest tragedies including the World Trade Centre attacks on 9/11.


Human extinction is just a few years away

@unicosobreviviente

Respuesta a @saul_rmorales #Zaragoza

On a similar note, according to TikToker user @unicosobreviviente claims he’s from the year 2027 and he’s been warning people that human extinction is very close indeed.

The user has been filming their solo adventures as a “ time traveller ”, filming abandoned places, buildings and cars all around Spain , and claiming he's been stuck in this future world for more than 340 days.

In reality, of course, all he’s doing is going to places during the quietest hours of the day and posting videos of empty spaces.


A new killer virus is coming our way in 2024

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AALGf_0hOiZFwk00

More bad news kids…

One social media user claiming to be from the year 2096 has said another deadly virus is going to spread across the world in 2024.

Another pandemic will take hold “in a third-world country”, according to @timetravlehqr.

Well, guess we’d better get used to more zoom quizzes in lockdown then.

They didn’t finish there either, claiming that proof of UFOs are going to be made public.

"Warning. Some people don't believe that I am a time traveller from the year 2096 so here are some events to come,” the user wrote in the same video.

"2022: The United States will share UFO (unidentified flying objects) documents with the public, which in fairness did kinda happen .

