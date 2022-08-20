ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

7 things Donald Trump has done to try and stay relevant since leaving office

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

What do you think of when you think of Donald Trump?

We think of an overgrown toddler throwing his toys out of his pram to try and secure a shred of attention from anyone.

Why? Because ever since the former US president failed to secure a second term in office, he declined to depart with dignity and instead effectively yelled "look at me" in every single way at every single opportunity to anyone who dared to look his way.

We can show, not tell you that too.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How? Here are seven of the many things the former president has done to try to keep a slippery grip on headlines and public consciousness.

1. Contested the 2020 presidential election

We don't need to tell you this. It is no secret Trump has repeatedly and consistently claimed the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from him and "rigged", despite all evidence pointing to that being absolutely not true.

He was even banned from Twitter because the platform said he had a role in inciting the Capitol Riots that took place when the election result was announced.

That didn't seem to stop him, and he has still droned on and on and on, the world's sorest loser.

After all, why let the truth get in the way of a good story?


2. Made a new social media platform

After he was kicked off Twitter, he set to work making a new social media alternative which launched in February this year as one of the many "free speech" type platforms knocking around.

He's since used it to spout thoughts that pop into his mind despite it being ridiculed on other, more traditional social media apps like Twitter.

Everyone needs an outlet.


3. Appeared at CPAC to spout nonsense

Trump has also appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to chat nonsense, to put it mildly, a few times since leaving office.

In February this year, he used a speech to mostly criticise his replacement, Joe Biden and call Vladimir Putin "smart".

If that wasn't enough of a waste of time, in August he talked about a doctor who apparently "loved looking at my body...it was so strong.”

Trump claims former White House doctor 'loved' looking at his body www.youtube.com

Umm...


4. Write a book about why the election was "stolen" from him

Trump said in May that he's writing a book on 'stolen' elections, which is set to be titled ' The Crime of the Century '.

"This is one of the greatest crimes in the history of our country. And sadly, the prosecutors don't want to do anything about it," the former president told the audience at The American Freedom tour in Austin, Texas.

"This is the crime of the century. I'm actually writing a book about it called ' The Crime of the Century '."

We can think of worse crimes, or even crimes that actually happened.


5. Interviewed with Piers Morgan

In April this year, Trump sat down with Piers Morgan for a chat. But it didn't seem to go well as the American "politician" appeared to storm out when he was questioned about the untrue 2020 stolen election claims he made.

Oh dear.


6. Interviewed with Nigel Farage

It is fair to say then that it wasn't as chummy as the interview the former president had with his apparent fanboy Nigel Farage in December last year on GB News.

The paor talked about "the rigged election", the Capitol riots, windfarms, and he called Boris Johnson "liberal".


7. Hinted at running in the 2024 election... a lot

Trump has hinted about making a return that no-one wants.

In August last year, he told Fox News he couldn't talk about it when asked about running for president again. “So because the campaign finance laws are extremely complicated and unbelievably stupid, I’m actually not allowed to answer that question, can you believe that?" he said. "I’d love to answer it."

“Let me put it this way; I think you’ll be happy and I think that a lot of our friends will be happy but I’m not actually allowed to answer it. Makes it very difficult if I do.”

Meanwhile in June, Rolling Stone reported that sources close to Trump said the former president is allegedly making a plan to announce his campaign in Florida.

His wife, Melania has even hinted at the prospect.

Someone tell him to put a sock in it.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
POTUS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Another White House Exit: Joe Biden’s Bodyman Quits, Leaving President Reeling From Loss Of ‘Loyal Adviser’

After spending more than two years assisting President Joe Biden, it's been announced that personal aide Stephen Goepfert — often referred to as the POTUS' "bodyman" — will be leaving his position at the end of the week for a new gig at at the Transportation Department.Goepfert and the 79-year-old have become tight since the latter first kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign."From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side. In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers," Biden shared in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Decider.com

Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer

Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Farage
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Indy100

People think Ron DeSantis is trying to copy Trump's weird stance

While making an appearance at the Turning Point’s Student Action Summit, many noted that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stood in a pose eerily similar to that of former president Donald Trump. DeSantis, who many are anticipating will run for president in 2024, has been called a variation of Trump because they share similar political ideals and apparently looks.Videos and images from the event are circulating on Twitter only adding more to that narrative. In the photos and videos, DeSantis is seen standing in front of a crowd with his arms hovering at his side in an awkward fashion while leaning...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

Political analyst fired from job for calling Trump 'orange face'

A political analyst was sacked by a local news network after he roasted Donald Trump by referring to him as "orange face."Bill Crane ripped into the former US president during a live WSB-TV broadcast on Sunday evening where he referenced Trump's infamous tan and upset viewers in the process.According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, Crane said in a statement he overstepped the mark: "I offered that it is part of Democratic Party strategy to keep president Trump’s fantasy of a stolen election in play, as well as to keep his orange face looming large as a Bogeyman to increase Democratic...
POTUS
Indy100

Trump Jr thinks it would be a good thing if his dad still had the nuclear codes

Now that they’re safely away from the White House, the mumblings of the extended Trump family tend to alarm us less. But occasionally, a line pops out that chills us to the bone. The latest is from Donald Trump Jr, who claims it would be a “good” thing if his father - who lives at a Florida resort and is a private citizen - still held the nuclear codes.At a campaign event for Florida Rep Matt Gaetz on Monday, he mocked those who are concerned about claims the ex-president held top-secret documents at his private address.In an exaggerated tone, Trump Jr said:...
POTUS
Indy100

Six months into Russian invasion what has the UK done to support Ukraine?

It has been six months since Russia invaded Ukraine.In that time, Russian leader Vladimir Putin has taken over about 20 per cent of the country. The U.N. High Commissioner for human rights has reported that 5,587 civilians have been killed and 7,890 wounded — and acknowledged that these figures are most likely underestimates.Amid the pain has been a fast-evolving international response. The UK, the US and countries in the EU have taken measures to limit Putin's advance and support those fleeing from the war-torn country, with mixed successes.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWith that in mind, here's an...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Things#On And On And On
Indy100

Turns out Bono is partly to blame for Jared and Ivanka being a thing

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were emblematic of a White House gone awry.Both often appeared to be in over their heads, but managed to plod on regardless due to their power-couple status.The combination of Ivanka’s proximity to power, and Kushner’s private equity wealth, makes them a formidable force in powerful circles.And, it turns out, we might have Bono partly to blame.According to Kushner’s new book, the U2 frontman, Bill Joel, and even Rupert Murdoch helped re-unite the pair after he broke up with her while dating because she wasn’t Jewish.The anecdote appears in the book ‘Breaking History’, a memoir of...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kim Kardashian went head-to-head with Hillary Clinton in legal quiz and this was the result

Kim Kardashian and Hillary Clinton went head to head during a legal quiz - and the SKIMS founder prevailed with a score of 11-4.In a clip from Clinton's upcoming Apple TV+ series Gutsy, the politician with a law degree from Yale competed in a legal knowledge quiz with Kardashian, who took four tries to pass the baby bar exam in California.Prior to the quiz, Clinton expressed doubts about her position."I think Kim has an unfair advantage," she said in the episode previewed by People, while Chelsea Clinton — her Gutsy collaborator and the quizmaster for the day— agreed and told...
ELECTIONS
Indy100

Tory MP slams 'nepotism' after Boris Johnson's sister interviews her father about the PM

A Tory MP has slammed the Johnson family for a peculiar interview in which Boris Johnson's sister interviewed her father about her brother/ his son.In a peculiar exercise in speaking power to power and holding just about nobody to account, Rachel Johnson interviewed Stanley Johnson on LBC about the role the government has in dealing with water companies that are pumping sewage into the water.It comes as swimmers are being warned to avoid at least 50 UK beaches as water companies are pumping raw sewage into the seas with the southwest and south coast being the worst affected.Last year the...
POLITICS
Indy100

Laura Kuenssberg says Boris Johnson 'crashed quickly and messily like Jenga'

Laura Kuenssberg has compared the fall of Boris Johnson to the children's game Jenga.Speaking to Vogue about the days that preceded Johnson's resignation, the former BBC political editor said he crashed "quickly and really messily" in the last days of his premiership, just like the game in which players take it in turns to remove bricks from a tower until it falls.“I think it’s clear that until very late that last night, there was a real sense of denial," she said, on Johnson losing his grip of the Tory party.She added he lost power because of “his personality and behaviour”...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Indy100

11-year-old Meghan Markle wrote a letter to change a sexist advert. The company listened

Meghan Markle has debuted her brand new podcast 'Archetypes' on Spotify with her first guest being the legendary tennis player Serena Williams. The 41-year-old actor and Duchess of Sussex called making the podcast an "awakening to the millions of ways, big and small, that our society tries to box women in, to hold women back, to tell women who and what they should and can be. I've never lost touch with that reality, and in the last few years, my desire to do something about it has grown. My 11-year-old voice has also gotten a little more confident — maybe...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy