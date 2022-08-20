ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myles Jack on Jaguars Revenge Game

By Noah Strackbein
That first trip home is going to be special for Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Myles Jack.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack isn't bitter from his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but anytime a player returns to their original NFL home, it has something special in it - even if it's just a preseason game.

Jack spent the last six seasons with the Jaguars after being drafted by Jacksonville in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. This is his first year on a new team, and in only his second game with the Steelers, will return to his first NFL stopping grounds.

"It's going to be kind of crazy," Jack said. "Even warming up this past game was a little different being in a different stadium and everything. But it felt like home once the game started going. But it's definitely going to be weird because I don't even know what the visiting locker room looks like."

Jack wasn't sure whether or not he'd see all of the starters against the Jags. This is Jacksonville's third preseason game, meaning they'll likely allow stars like Trevor Lawrence to get as many reps as possible. Something the Steelers inside linebacker is hoping for.

"I'm hoping their starters play," Jack said. "That would be cool to get some run against their starting offense and continue to get better for the regular season."

Jack said what's left to accomplish during these last two preseason games is maximizing the playbook so the coaching staff feels confident in expanding their play-calling in the regular season. He and Devin Bush will likely get the starting reps for Pittsburgh this weekend, with Robert Spillane coming off the bench.

As for the Jaguars, he's heard it's a whole new regime after the team fired head coach Urban Meyer. Behind Doug Peterson, Jack has been told by former teammates that they feel a different energy and direction, and they're confident in the direction they're going.

But when the two sides meet on the field in Week 2 of the preseason, Jack is going to be looking at old teammates in a new light. He wants a big game against the Jaguars but is also just excited to see old friends.

"It'll be cool to see those guys," Jack said. "It's all love."

