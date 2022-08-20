Read full article on original website
bestofarkansassports.com
Ranking Arkansas’ Defensive Ends: Two Touted Transfers Make Top 4
FAYETTEVILLE — One of the top goals for Arkansas football during fall camp was to find a pass rusher along the defensive line. After nine straight seasons ranking in the bottom half of the SEC in sacks, the Razorbacks have been open about their desire to get after the quarterback more in 2022, so they almost have to figure that out.
hogville.net
PTN Deep Dive: Wide Receivers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the wide receivers. Many thought this would be the group...
hogville.net
Fourkiller happy to bring Cherokee Heritage to Diamond Hogs
Now that Arkansas baseball player Tyson Fourkiller is settled in Fayetteville, he is excited about the future and looking to follow the path of fellow Cherokee Nation citizen Ryan Helsley. Heisley, the St. Louis Cardinals All-Star closer, is a former star at Tahlequah (Okla.) Sequoyah and very proud of his...
nwahomepage.com
ESPN Places Hogs in Tier 6
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ESPN’s David M. Hale has rated 131 college football teams in tiers as we near the 2022 season. Hale placed Arkansas in Tier 6 which is supposedly the under-the-radar gems. With Arkansas is BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ole Miss and Pitt. Here’s what Hale wrote about this tier.
hogville.net
3 Arkansas Commitments Make All-State in Oklahoma
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has three commitments in the Class of 2023 in Oklahoma and all three were named to the Preseason Oklahoman All-State Team. The three are Tulsa Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, and Bixby pair of four-star tight end Luke Hasz, 6-3, 228, and three-star defensive back Dylan Hasz, 5-10, 180. Good news for Razorback fans in Northwest Arkansas as well since the trio will play there in the next two Fridays.
hogville.net
SEC Picks, Kickoff Time, Network For August 27
FAYETTEVILLE — Well college football is back and one SEC school is in action on Saturday. Vanderbilt is at Hawai’i in a game that saw both teams struggle last season. Hawai’i finished 6-7 in 2021 while Vanderbilt was 2-10. Last year I made the picks, which are...
Arkansas Baptist football growing as a “Last Chance U” of Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At Arkansas Baptist football’s media day on Tuesday, Nick Walters caught up with head coach Richard Wilson along with his team and staff of Buffaloes. Now a 4-year NAIA program after switching from being a 2-year JUCO organization, ABC continues to offer opportunity to athletes who weren’t given the chance to compete […]
hogville.net
PTN Deep Dive: Quarterbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team will give you a closer look at one of Arkansas’ position groups. On Monday, they discussed one of the most important groups: the quarterbacks. Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims discuss how KJ Jefferson...
hogville.net
Arkansas junior wing Ricky Council IV proves wisdom of Muss’ last portal move
LITTLE ROCK — Head Hog Eric Musselman had never dipped into the transfer portal without winning the pledge of a backcourt gem in his first three recruiting cycles at Arkansas, but it looked like a possibility back in the spring after he loaded up the roster with four transfer big men in the span of a week.
hogville.net
Bleacher Report Places Hogs at No. 16 in Preseason
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 16 in the Bleacher Report preseason Top 25. That places the Razorbacks No. 4 in the SEC behind Alabama (1), Georgia (3) and Texas A&M (7). Ole Miss is No. 21 and Kentucky No. 24 to finish up the SEC. Arkansas will travel...
hogville.net
Limmer feeling freakish about Arkansas OL
Even on a physical and experienced group of Arkansas offensive linemen, Beaux Limmer stands out. So much so that Razorback head coach Sam Pittman called Limmer a freak last week and meant as a compliment. It’s because Limmer has been a beast in the weight room, including bench pressing 500...
Arkansas targets in Top247 rankings update for Class of 2023
With the grassroots season in the rearview mirror and high school basketball right around the corner, 247Sports has updated its rankings for the Class of 2023, and several of Arkansas' top targets are listed in the latest Top 150. Entering his fourth year at the helm, Razorback head coach Eric...
hogville.net
Questions for Ask Mike 08-29
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic. Quote from: Hogdogger on Yesterday at 05:02:32 amHey mike. I see we play a and m again in Dallas this year. Who makes these dumb decisions and when will a and m have to play the hogs again in Fayetteville. I'm...
hogville.net
Barry Odom Talks Recruiting
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom works hard at recruiting as he knows that is the lifeblood to a program. However recruiting has changed a lot even in recent years. The schools are offering prospects earlier and earlier. Odom talked about how recruiting offers are going out earlier and earlier and how that can lead to some mistakes.
SBLive Arkansas Top 25 high school volleyball rankings: Fayetteville on top to start 2022 season
With the start of the Arkansas high school volleyball season right around the corner, here are the preseason rankings for the upcoming season. 1. Fayetteville (32-4, Class 6A state champions)The Lady Bulldogs return all six starters from their state championship team, including their top ...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Restaurant news: Tin Roof, Girls Gone BBQ, Queens Mexican Cuisine & more
A handful of restaurants have opened in Fayetteville over the last few weeks, and a new coffee shop will open early next month. Here’s what we know about some of the new places around town. Tin Roof. Nashville-based restaurant and live music joint Tin Roof opened on Dickson Street...
Comments / 0