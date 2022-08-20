ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestofarkansassports.com

Ranking Arkansas’ Defensive Ends: Two Touted Transfers Make Top 4

FAYETTEVILLE — One of the top goals for Arkansas football during fall camp was to find a pass rusher along the defensive line. After nine straight seasons ranking in the bottom half of the SEC in sacks, the Razorbacks have been open about their desire to get after the quarterback more in 2022, so they almost have to figure that out.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

PTN Deep Dive: Wide Receivers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the wide receivers. Many thought this would be the group...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Fourkiller happy to bring Cherokee Heritage to Diamond Hogs

Now that Arkansas baseball player Tyson Fourkiller is settled in Fayetteville, he is excited about the future and looking to follow the path of fellow Cherokee Nation citizen Ryan Helsley. Heisley, the St. Louis Cardinals All-Star closer, is a former star at Tahlequah (Okla.) Sequoyah and very proud of his...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

ESPN Places Hogs in Tier 6

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ESPN’s David M. Hale has rated 131 college football teams in tiers as we near the 2022 season. Hale placed Arkansas in Tier 6 which is supposedly the under-the-radar gems. With Arkansas is BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ole Miss and Pitt. Here’s what Hale wrote about this tier.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Houston, AR
State
Arkansas State
hogville.net

3 Arkansas Commitments Make All-State in Oklahoma

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has three commitments in the Class of 2023 in Oklahoma and all three were named to the Preseason Oklahoman All-State Team. The three are Tulsa Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, and Bixby pair of four-star tight end Luke Hasz, 6-3, 228, and three-star defensive back Dylan Hasz, 5-10, 180. Good news for Razorback fans in Northwest Arkansas as well since the trio will play there in the next two Fridays.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

SEC Picks, Kickoff Time, Network For August 27

FAYETTEVILLE — Well college football is back and one SEC school is in action on Saturday. Vanderbilt is at Hawai’i in a game that saw both teams struggle last season. Hawai’i finished 6-7 in 2021 while Vanderbilt was 2-10. Last year I made the picks, which are...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

PTN Deep Dive: Quarterbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team will give you a closer look at one of Arkansas’ position groups. On Monday, they discussed one of the most important groups: the quarterbacks. Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims discuss how KJ Jefferson...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendal Briles
hogville.net

Bleacher Report Places Hogs at No. 16 in Preseason

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 16 in the Bleacher Report preseason Top 25. That places the Razorbacks No. 4 in the SEC behind Alabama (1), Georgia (3) and Texas A&M (7). Ole Miss is No. 21 and Kentucky No. 24 to finish up the SEC. Arkansas will travel...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Limmer feeling freakish about Arkansas OL

Even on a physical and experienced group of Arkansas offensive linemen, Beaux Limmer stands out. So much so that Razorback head coach Sam Pittman called Limmer a freak last week and meant as a compliment. It’s because Limmer has been a beast in the weight room, including bench pressing 500...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qbs#American Football#Kendal Briles Hunts#Razorbacks
hogville.net

Questions for Ask Mike 08-29

0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic. Quote from: Hogdogger on Yesterday at 05:02:32 amHey mike. I see we play a and m again in Dallas this year. Who makes these dumb decisions and when will a and m have to play the hogs again in Fayetteville. I'm...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Barry Odom Talks Recruiting

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom works hard at recruiting as he knows that is the lifeblood to a program. However recruiting has changed a lot even in recent years. The schools are offering prospects earlier and earlier. Odom talked about how recruiting offers are going out earlier and earlier and how that can lead to some mistakes.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ozarksfn.com

A New Endeavor at the Marble Sale Barn

HUNTSVILLE, ARK. – For years the Marble Sale Barn was an institution in Arkansas. Located in Huntsville, it was not only a place where people could buy and sell animals, products and household items, but it was also viewed as a community gathering spot. That is what drew Christy...
HUNTSVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy