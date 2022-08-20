Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
andrews.edu
FREE Critter Carnival and Family Fun Day
The annual Eau Claire Pathfinder Critter Carnival will once again be held 2–6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, at Veterans Park in downtown Eau Claire. The event this year features a FREE inflated slide and bounce house as well as FREE carnival games including face painting, balloon darts and more. Corn dogs, popcorn, hot dogs, fresh corn on the cob, watermelon and more will be available for purchase along with fresh homemade bake sale items. Bring your family and enjoy the fun. Donations for the carnival games are accepted but not expected and support the Pathfinder Club’s fundraiser for the International Camporee.
panoramanow.com
Mill Pond Fest Announces Entertainment Schedule
The annual Mill Pond Fest will be held on August 27th – thru August 28th, 2022, at the Union Mills Conservation Club located at 100 Mill Pond Rd, Union Mills Indiana, 46382. There will be Live entertainment, beer garden, food, crafts, canoe rides, skeet shoot, car show, kids games and more. Kiddie tractor pull, golf shoot over the pond, cash raffle, walk/run, live music, Fireworks (Sat at dusk.) Come enjoy a hometown festival!
Times-Union Newspaper
Fruit & Nut Sale Begins
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army serving Kosciusko County kicked off its annual Fruit And Nut Sale on Monday at their regular meeting. Order forms are available from Auxiliary members or by picking them up at The Salvation Army, 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw. The office is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Orders must be in by Sept. 30. Nuts may also be ordered online with a credit card at www.sawarsawnuts.org throughout the year. The Women’s Auxiliary has held this fundraiser for 50 years or more beginning in the early 1970s. Proceeds from the sale support outreach to those in need such as school and work shoes, veterans assistance and the Choice Pantry to name a few. For more information, call 574-267-5361 or email Sina.Locke@usc.salvationarmy.org.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw First Fridays May Move To Third Fridays
Main Street Warsaw is looking at moving First Fridays to the third Friday of every month. If moved, Warsaw's First Friday events will be renamed Third Fridays. Food truck events on Fridays are also being considered for next year and will be discussed at a downtown business district meeting Thursday at Hoplore, 307 W. Market St.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Mamas Against Violence
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Founder Bobbie Woods and Vice President Rose Redding sat down with our own Jack Springgate during the Sunday Morning Spotlight to preview the 4th Biennial Mamas Against Violence Gala on Aug. 27. The event will feature live entertainment, a dance floor and DJ, a photo...
WNDU
Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at 100 Center named an endangered landmark
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Historians across the Hoosier state are sounding the alarm for a local landmark. The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at the 100 Center in Mishawaka is on the Indiana Landmarks annual “10 Most Endangered List.” The brewery also made the list last year. The building...
WNDU
Travis Tritt to perform at The Lerner Theatre
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Country Music Association and Grammy award-winning country artist Travis Tritt is scheduled to perform at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart this upcoming December. The show, which will take place on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., will include Tritt’s band. Attendees will hear some of Tritt’s biggest...
22 WSBT
Educate. Empower. Elevate.
Indiana Black Expo, Elkhart Chapter, is a voice & vehicle for the social and economic advancement of youth & families in Indiana. And they have a few exciting events you can take part in this weekend. Here with all the details is Indiana Black Expo President , Robert Taylor. For more information you can visit ElkhartIBE.com or find them on Facebook.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times-Union Newspaper
LifeTouch Ministry Holds ‘Ungarage’ Sale
What brings over 500 people together on a very hot August morning?. How do you serve the people of the community with needed clothing and other items, over $2,000 worth of school supplies, lunches, haircuts, entertainment for their kids and gas and grocery cards?. Well, you offer everything for free....
laportecounty.life
Start a career at American RENOLIT for great benefits, co-workers, and community giveback opportunities
Manufacturing sustainable, high-quality polyvinyl chloride (PVC) solutions takes a team that is dedicated to producing both great products and great relationships. This is exactly what the staff at American RENOLIT strives for daily. American RENOLIT Human Resources Director Melissa Gruber chalks up the company’s success to a team mentality that...
abc57.com
Interurban Trolley offering free rides to students for 2022-2023 school year
ELKHART, Ind. - The Interurban Trolley is offering free rides to K-12 students on its fixed routes this school year. The program, an extension of the Free K-12 Summer Travel Program, lets students rid for free from now until at least August 31, 2023. To get a free ride on...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Will your kids qualify to eat for free at school this year?
Your children are likely back in school by now. Most of our area's school districts have started the new school year. Still, it is not too late to get some of that important paperwork turned in. That includes applying for Free and Reduced meals. Before covid, the National School Lunch...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laportecounty.life
Erin Parker, La Porte High School Teacher, has been selected a Top 25 Finalist in the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year (INTOY) Program.
Erin Parker, La Porte High School Teacher, has been selected as a Top 25 Finalist in the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year (INTOY) Program. This Spring, Erin was peer-nominated and then selected as the 2022 La Porte Community School Corporation Secondary Teacher of the Year. Kicking off her thirteenth...
goshen.edu
Four retiring professors say farewell after decades of service
Four professors said farewell to Goshen College this summer as they retire and begin the next chapters in their lives. Together, they have served a total of 111 years, and an average of approximately 28 years at Goshen College. The professors who retired at the end of the 2021-2022 academic...
abc57.com
Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan opens new space
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan celebrated the opening of its new space on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Bridge Academy is located inside of the Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren building in Benton Harbor. The public-school academy offers resources to students interested in...
22 WSBT
Plans are in the works to redevelop Michigan City's Marquette Mall
Michigan City, Ind. — Excitement is brewing behind the scenes as developers have shown interest in bringing life back to Michigan City's Marquette Mall. There have been efforts in the past that haven't worked out, and while it's still very early, the city's Economic Development Executive Director says there's reason to be excited.
hometownnewsnow.com
Zoo Temporarily Closing for Upkeep
(Michigan City, IN) - Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City will be temporarily closed next month for maintenance and repairs. The zoo at the lakefront is scheduled for closure from September 19-23. According to park department officials, the reason is to make minor repairs and maintenance in the zoo’s Jungle...
casscountyonline.com
Town of Royal Center
Royal Center is located in Boone Township on U.S. 35 between Logansport and Winamac in Cass County, Indiana. Royal Center Clerk-TreasurerKatherine Pearson (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 1Teresa Hiatt (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 3Matt Colford (R)Term runs through 2022. Royal Center...
hometownnewsnow.com
Door Opens for Hotel Construction
(La Porte County, IN) - The door has opened to construct a 100-room hotel and restaurants near an Interstate 94 interchange outside Michigan City. The La Porte County Council Monday night approved $1.5 million to run water and sewer lines to the site, also close to U.S. 20 and U.S. 35. The Michigan City Sanitary District will provide the utility service.
Inside Indiana Business
Elkhart chassis maker to expand distribution chain
Michigan-based DexKo Global Inc., a manufacturer of axles and chassis for trailer and RV industries, has entered into an agreement to acquire TexTrail Inc., a national distributor of trailer parts located in Texas. The company will become part of Dexter, a DexKo business unit based in Elkhart. DexKo Global was...
Comments / 0