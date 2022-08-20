ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR News

Woman dies after disappearing in Zion National Park flood

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An Arizona woman has died after she was swept away during flash flooding four days ago at Utah’s Zion National Park, officials said Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was discovered Monday about 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) south of the area where she was swept away by floodwaters, ending a four-day search, Zion National Park spokesman Jonathan Shafer said in a news release.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Government
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
City
Mesa, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Scottsdale, AZ
Society
City
Tempe, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Society
Tempe, AZ
Government
Glendale, AZ
Society
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Tempe, AZ
Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 12-14

PHOENIX — Arizona’s monsoon season is consistently inconsistent, the search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday and a man was arrested and booked for a first-degree murder charge Friday after intentionally running over a resident multiple times in east Mesa.
MESA, AZ
KTAR News

For Republican governors, all economic success is local

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, often knocks President Joe Biden for high inflation and a looming recession — a standard GOP argument going into the November elections. But inflation is even worse in major Texas cities than across the nation as a whole. Government figures show...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Disabilities#Disability#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#First Place Az
KTAR News

Arizona judge hears state request to enforce abortion ban

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona attorney on Friday urged a judge to allow the state to enforce a near-total ban on abortions under a law that has been blocked for nearly 50 years through a now-overruled U.S. Supreme Court decision. Assistant Attorney General Beau Roysden said the judge’s role...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Battles rage in Arizona courts over 3 voter initiatives

PHOENIX (AP) — Proponents of three voter initiatives who each turned in hundreds of thousands of signatures last month to qualify them for the November ballot are trying to beat back legal challenges that could prevent them from going before voters. Two of the measures — one requiring disclosure...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
KTAR News

Scottsdale Airport to use $5.4M grant to improve capacity issues

PHOENIX — Scottsdale Airport will use $5.4 million in federal grant funding to improve its efficiency and capacity, officials announced. Through two grants — nearly $4.7 million from Airport Improvement Grant Funds and $763,000 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — officials aim to combat the increasing capacity issues that leave a mix of aircraft types stuck competing to depart, according to a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

 https://ktar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy