Lawsuit accuses Phoenix of letting large homeless encampment get out of hand
PHOENIX – A group of Phoenix residents and business owners are hoping their lawsuit will force the city take action to curb a large homeless encampment they say is ruining their neighborhood. “This is a humanitarian crisis, not just for the homeowners there, but for the unsheltered people, so...
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wants high court to toss 3 initiatives
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the GOP leaders of the state House and Senate are urging the state Supreme Court to overrule lower court judges and block three voter initiatives from the ballot. They argue that many paid petition circulators did not file new affidavits...
Woman dies after disappearing in Zion National Park flood
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An Arizona woman has died after she was swept away during flash flooding four days ago at Utah’s Zion National Park, officials said Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was discovered Monday about 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) south of the area where she was swept away by floodwaters, ending a four-day search, Zion National Park spokesman Jonathan Shafer said in a news release.
Netflix releases trailer for documentary series on Lori Vallow saga
PHOENIX – The sordid saga of a former Valley woman who left a trail of bodies behind her, including those of two of her children, is getting the Netflix documentary treatment. “Sins of Our Mother,” a three-part deep dive into the case of Lori Vallow Daybell, premieres on the...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 12-14
PHOENIX — Arizona’s monsoon season is consistently inconsistent, the search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday and a man was arrested and booked for a first-degree murder charge Friday after intentionally running over a resident multiple times in east Mesa.
Mesa police officers shoot suspect during overnight barricade situation
PHOENIX – Police in Mesa shot a burglary suspect during an overnight barricade situation, authorities said Monday morning. The Mesa Police Department said officers responded to a call about a burglary near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived and the suspect eventually...
Trooper hospitalized after head-on collision to stop wrong-way driver in Tempe
PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized Sunday morning after colliding with a wrong-way driver in Tempe, bringing it to a stop, authorities said. The trooper received injuries that weren’t life-threatening after it hit a red Cadillac sedan, DPS said in a press release.
For Republican governors, all economic success is local
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, often knocks President Joe Biden for high inflation and a looming recession — a standard GOP argument going into the November elections. But inflation is even worse in major Texas cities than across the nation as a whole. Government figures show...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phoenix firefighters put out late-night blaze at taco shop
PHOENIX – Fire pushed through a taco shop in Phoenix late Thursday and an investigation into the cause is underway, first responders said. No one was injured in the 11 p.m. blaze at Tacos Culichi near 30th Street and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email.
Arizona judge hears state request to enforce abortion ban
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona attorney on Friday urged a judge to allow the state to enforce a near-total ban on abortions under a law that has been blocked for nearly 50 years through a now-overruled U.S. Supreme Court decision. Assistant Attorney General Beau Roysden said the judge’s role...
Battles rage in Arizona courts over 3 voter initiatives
PHOENIX (AP) — Proponents of three voter initiatives who each turned in hundreds of thousands of signatures last month to qualify them for the November ballot are trying to beat back legal challenges that could prevent them from going before voters. Two of the measures — one requiring disclosure...
Rain hits parts of the Valley overnight, slight chances for thunderstorms Sunday
PHOENIX — Scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while slight chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening. A rain gauge next to Luke Air Force Base recorded the most rain, with just over three-quarters of an inch, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
Georgia man sentenced to decade in prison by judge in Arizona in romance scam case
PHOENIX – A federal judge in Arizona sentenced a Georgia man to nearly 11 years in prison for conspiring to defraud more than $1 million in a romance scam that targeted elderly victims, authorities said Thursday. Onovughe Ighorhiohwunu, 47, of Kennesaw, was sentenced in a Tucson court last week...
Yuma mayor: Gov. Ducey’s executive order to fill wall gaps ‘definitely helps’
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey made news Friday, issuing an executive order that would fill out nearly a quarter-mile of gaps in the border wall near Yuma. Construction on the gaps began at 9 a.m. and is being funded by $6 million from the fiscal year 2023 state budget.
3-vote margin triggers automatic recount in Maricopa County primary race
PHOENIX – One race in the Maricopa County’s recent primary election was so close that it triggered an automatic recount under state law. After Maricopa County’s canvass of the Aug. 2 election results was completed on Monday, only three votes separated the Democratic candidates for justice of the peace in Phoenix’s West McDowell Precinct.
Silver Alert canceled for 57-year-old man with dementia found safe in Chandler
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday for a 57-year-old man with dementia who was found safe in Chandler. Jose Angel Avalos was last seen by his wife near Delaware Street and Chandler Boulevard. Avalos was driving a 2003 black Nissan Frontier pickup truck with Arizona license plate...
2 killed, 5 injured when plane crashes into Lake Powell near Arizona-Utah border
PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line over the weekend, killing two people and injuring five, authorities said Monday. The pilot of the single-engine plane reported an engine problem late Saturday afternoon before the Cessna 207 went down in...
Climate experts warn the variability of Arizona’s monsoon season is increasing
PHOENIX — Arizona’s monsoon season is consistently inconsistent. Variability year in and year out between dry versus wet summers is not strange for the Sonoran Desert. However, Arizona State Climatologist Erinanne Saffell said there has been an alarming trend over the past 25 years. After an “exceptionally wet”...
Maricopa County asks court to sanction Lake, Finchem over ‘demonstrably false’ election suit
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is asking a court to sanction Kari Lake, Mark Finchem and their lawyers for filing an election lawsuit they say is frivolous. The motion, filed July 18 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, says an April 22...
Scottsdale Airport to use $5.4M grant to improve capacity issues
PHOENIX — Scottsdale Airport will use $5.4 million in federal grant funding to improve its efficiency and capacity, officials announced. Through two grants — nearly $4.7 million from Airport Improvement Grant Funds and $763,000 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — officials aim to combat the increasing capacity issues that leave a mix of aircraft types stuck competing to depart, according to a press release.
