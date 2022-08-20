Camden Fairview looks to win another league title with new coach

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Camden Fairview Cardinals from the 5A-South Conference.

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Tommy Land

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW CARDINALS

HEAD COACH

Nick Vaughn, first season

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall Record: 10-2

Conference Record: 6-0, first in 5A South

Playoffs: Def. Greene County Tech 26-21; Lost to White Hall in the quarterfinals 35-14

KEY DEPARTURES

WR Brandon Copeland

OL Tim Dawn, all-state, Baylor signee

OL Mark Welch, all-state, UCA signee, 5A-South OL of the Year

DE Jacovey Barker, all-state, 5A-South DL of the Year, Henderson State signee

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Senior QB Martavius Thomas - As one of the top overall athletes in Arkansas for 2023, the Cardinal offense will go as Thomas goes. The Razorback baseball commit split reps as a sophomore before taking over the job last season passing for 3,257 yards, rushing for 882, and compiled 40 total touchdowns.

Senior WR AJ Alsobrook - Alsobrook was tabbed all-state in 2021 after hauling in 645 yards and 4 touchdowns after averaging over 10 yards per catch as a sophomore. He and Jarvis Reed have proven to be two highly established targets for Thomas.

Sophomore WR Trent Haygood - Haygood transferred in after an impressive start to his varsity career at Camden Harmony Grove as a freshman.

Senior WR Jarvis Reed - Reed earned all-conference honors as a junior catching 34 passes for 658 yards (19.4 YPC) and is hoping to help the Cardinal offense continue to improve.

Junior OL Landon Morgan - As the only heavily contributing starter from last season who earned all-conference honors, Morgan will come into his junior season as the leader following the departure of two Division I signees.

Sophomore LB Justin Frazier - Frazier is possibly the top sophomore on the team and expects to contribute heavily on the defensive side.

Junior DB JaBauree Lockhart - Lockhart was an all-conference defensive back a year ago collecting 40 tackles and a team-leading three interceptions after contributing as a sophomore in 2020.

OUTLOOK

The Nick Vaughn era is now underway at Camden Fairview after Jacob Monden resigned in December to return home to Oklahoma.

The Cardinals won their first outright conference championship in a decade last season and will remain in the 5A-South for the 2022-24 conference cycle.

Fairview openS the season once again against Arkadelphia followed by a matchup with Class 6A defending state champion El Dorado, whom the Cardinals lost to on the final play in 2021.

After the El Dorado game, the schedule looks favorable on paper for the Cardinals to make a run at back-to-back conference titles until they face Vaughn’s former team, Parkview who dropped down from 6A, in the regular season finale at home.

Senior quarterback and Arkansas baseball commit Thomas returns as one of the top players in the state and has two very reliable targets returning in Reed and Alsobrook. Newcomer Haygood also adds depth to the wideout room and all signs are pointing to him having a very bright future.

The offensive line returns three junior starters led by Morgan who will be looked to as the leader at center after the Cardinals lost Baylor signee Dawn along with Welch, the 5A-South Offensive Lineman of the Year, who inked with UCA.

Defensively, it will take a lot to replace 5A-South Defensive Lineman of the Year Barker who gave opposing quarterbacks nightmares last season with 19 sacks, which was No.1 in the state. There is experience up front, but it could be a ‘by committee’ scenario to replace the production Barker leaves behind.

All-conference defensive back Lockhart is one of two starters who will be back from last year along with three-year starter Arquavion Martin who previously started at corner, but will move back to safety.

COACH SAID

“I took this job at the end of January. Kids have been fantastic! They come to work everyday and are hungry to get better. Excited to see how we continue to progress.” - Nick Vaughn