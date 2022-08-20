Read full article on original website
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot
Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
The BEST Coffee Shop in NJ Is Central Jersey!
Ok coffee-philes! Get excited. I'm not exaggerating when I say I probably drink more iced coffee than water, as terrible as that is! And as happy as I am with a basic cup o' joe to-go from Wawa or Starbucks, there's no denying the satisfaction of sitting in a cozy coffee shop, enjoying a cup of brewed cappucino, latte, espresso properly. It just hits different.
The items that make these 11 NJ bakeries famous
New Jersey is home to many legendary bakeries, and it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. I decided to do some research and ask New Jersey locals on Facebook, “What is well known as the MUST HAVE item at a bakery near you?". I received an overwhelming number of responses and I compiled them into a list of the pastries that make these 11 New Jersey bakeries famous among locals.
The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
There are lots of things we are proud of here in New Jersey, and right up there at the top of our list is the amazing bread we enjoy so much here in the Garden State. Lots of people say it's all in the water here in New Jersey, and that's what makes the bagels, the pizza, and the bread so amazing here in New Jersey.
Hamilton Township, NJ To Form Academy For The Performing Arts
Hamilton Township Mayor Charles Cain is very excited about a new collaborative project that is in the early stages of development. The Hamilton Township Committee and the local executive and public schools branches are committed to transforming the former Duberson School into a state-of-the-art academy for the performing arts. “Growing...
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
Bonchon Chicken is closing on August 28
Bonchon’s Jersey City outpost is permanently closing. Located at 172 Newark Avenue, in the heart of the Jersey City Pedestrian Plaza, the fast-casual eatery will close on Sunday, August 28. The South Korean-born chain has been a part of downtown Jersey City for roughly 12 years. Bonchon double fries...
Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey
- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
New Jersey Deli Named One Of The Top ‘Jewish Deli’s’ In America
The highly regarded food site TastingTable.com has selected an iconic New Jersey delicatessen as one of the Top 20 Jewish Delis in America. It is an incredible honor, particularly so as Hobby’s Deli has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and a major fire, to now triumphantly reopen. Formally known as...
Huge LEGO show is coming to New Jersey
The number one touring LEGO event in America is making a return to New Jersey. Brick Fest Live will come to the Meadowlands on Dec. 3-4 but pre-sale registration for tickets is going on now. The festival celebrates all things LEGO with stage shows, interactive exhibits, vendors, and, of course,...
School is starting nearly 2 weeks before Labor Day in some N.J. districts. Here’s why.
While most New Jersey kids still have nearly two more weeks to enjoy their summer vacation, it is the first day of school this week for students in at least two districts as start dates continue to creep ever earlier. Wednesday is the first day of the 2022-2023 school year...
Jersey Shore Vacationers Robbed at Rental Home in Sea Girt
Sea Girt, NJ (MCPO Press Release) – A Morris County resident who burglarized a beachfront...
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
Police chiefs back N.J. prosecutor in squabble with cops over new rule
Police chiefs in Passaic County are backing embattled prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes in her clash with rank-and-file cops who have called for her to resign. In an open letter issued on Monday, the Passaic County Police Chiefs Association said it stood “in solidarity and full support” of Valdes, who angered the unions with a policy adopted in January that requires cops to report to the prosecutor’s office any time they are involved in a motor vehicle accident that causes serious injuries in Passaic County. The chiefs called on the county PBA conference to rescind its recent “No Confidence” vote in Valdes, a holdover appointee seeking her third term.
Mall Reimagined: Westfield's Garden State Plaza Announces Developer In Upcoming Transformation
The Westfield Garden State Plaza has announced its development partner in its upcoming transformation that will bring luxury apartments and a town green to the Route 17 mall in Paramus. Mill Creek Residential has partnered with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) ahead of the first phase of a 30-acre, mixed-use vision for the...
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
5 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Visit Before Summer Is Over
No one ever wants to let go of summer in New Jersey. We live for the beaches the boardwalks and the amazing restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Well, it’s time for all of us to realize that the summer of 2022 is quickly winding down, so we need to get some things checked off our bucket lists before it’s too late. We thought we would help with a quick list of the 5 Jersey Shore restaurants you can’t miss before summer ends. You may not get to all of them, but you can certainly try.
Unbelievable, This Was Voted The Most Popular Beer In All Of New Jersey
There really is no better way to end the work week than with an ice cold beer overlooking the bay. Beer is one of the most popular drinks around, has been for centuries. Whether you want something lite and crisp like a pale ale, something with a little more body like a lager, or you want a beer that drinks like a meal (looking at you Guinness) there's something for everyone.
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
