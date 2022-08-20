Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
Long-time patrons say goodbye to The Purple Place Bar & Grill
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place, a historic bar and restaurant in El Dorado Hills, served customers for the last time this past Sunday. It first opened in 1955. It was purchased and renovated by new owners, Denise and Mike Hountalas, in 2006. The owners told KCRA 3 that negotiations for a new lease with their landlord were difficult, which is what ultimately led to the closure. KCRA 3 attempted to reach the property manager, but we did not hear back.
rosevilletoday.com
Elk Grove Multicultural Festival this Saturday August 27th
FREE festival showcases diversity of cultures in the community. Elk Grove, Calif.- Take a journey around the world this Saturday, August 27th in Elk Grove. The Elk Grove Multicultural Festival happens at District56 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Admission is FREE!. Billed as a festival that showcases the...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Rooftop Bar Gets a Reboot
Revival, the rooftop lounge at downtown’s Kimpton Sawyer Hotel, has undergone a revival of its own, with a new interior design, menu and events schedule. The new menu of bar bites includes such things as Dungeness crab tartine, duck carnitas tacos and heirloom tomatoes with burrata. The new programming...
KCRA.com
A health update from Brittany Hope
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We wanted to take a moment and provide some personal news about our weekend anchor Brittany Hope. She will be off the fair for the next few weeks as she's about to go through a medical procedure. Because she didn't want anyone to wonder where she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox40
Journey to the Dumpling
Journey to the Dumpling will be participating in Our Street Night Market on September 10th. Add us. on Instagram and Facebook to find out what delicious bites we will be serving. Journey to the Dumpling. 7419 Laguna Blvd #180, Elk Grove, CA 95758. Website: www.journeytothedumpling.com. Social Media: www.instagram.com/journeytothedumpling. Our Street...
Sacramento Magazine
Barbara Crockett, Sacramento’s Doyenne of Dance, Has Died
Barbara Crockett, who was responsible for elevating the profile of ballet in Sacramento, died this past Tuesday, a month short of her 102nd birthday, after she fell and fractured her hip. Her accomplishments were many. As a young dancer, she was a member of San Francisco Ballet, where she met...
GV Wire
Another Tahoe Joe’s Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?
The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
Tahoe Joe's closes in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse in Roseville has closed, marking an end to the restaurant chain in the greater Sacramento area. "We did have to make the difficult decision to close our Roseville, CA Tahoe Joe’s location. We want to thank our loyal guests for the many years of dining with us and to our dedicated team members who served the Roseville community," Chief Operating Officer of BBQ Holdings, Al Hank wrote in a statement to ABC10.
RELATED PEOPLE
abc10.com
Sacramento's Black Wall Street: Exploring the Black entrepreneurial spirit
The Florin Square Shopping Center is home to more than 200 businesses, retail stores and nonprofits. 90% are Black-owned.
KCRA.com
3 Tahoe-area ski resorts announce opening dates
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Snow and skiing might be out of mind with a warm summer still ongoing, but three Tahoe-area resorts on Monday announced their opening dates for this year. Heavenly and Northstar both said they're aiming for a Nov. 18 opening date, while Kirkwood said it would try...
California farmers turning to drought-resistant plant agave
Farmers in Northern California are digging into a new and unusual option for their fields. Drought conditions have many farmers rethinking their crops, and agave is proving to be an alluring alternative.On a dry dusty hill in Yolo County, nestled between rows of olives and almonds, there's a strange and spiky sight. Craig Reynolds started them as an experiment and now the secret's out. "It's kind of almost too much to handle right now. I get phone calls every day from all over the place saying where can I get some agave seedlings?" said California Agave Council Director Craig Reynolds.Agave,...
Lincoln pre-teen taking on fashion industry, tapped to be a back-to-school trendsetter
LINCOLN - Watch out fashion world, there's a new designer on the horizon and she's already making a splash with animal prints and bight colors. Marlee Stark isn't even a teenager yet, but at just 12 years old, she knows what she likes, and an online retailer likes it, too. Zulily picked Marlee as one of their back-to-school trendsetters after she designed her own clothing line and won their national competition. Marlee goes to John Adams Academy, a charter school in Lincoln, where she has to wear a uniform, and perhaps that's where her fashion creativity came to life. "So, usually a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boyd Gaming opens its Sacramento-area casino a month ahead of schedule
Boyd Gaming and the Wilton Rancheria Tribe quietly opened a $500 million casino near Sacramento last week. The post Boyd Gaming opens its Sacramento-area casino a month ahead of schedule appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox40
Slight Relief in Sight Following Record Sacramento Heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least three high temperature records for August 20 were tied or broken Saturday in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys. In the Sacramento Valley, Redding reached a high of 110 degrees, tying a record that dates back to 1919. Downtown Sacramento’s high of 106 tied a record set in 1950.
Multiple fires burning in American River parkway
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, one fire is in the parkway behind Costco and the other is between Business 80 and the train trestle.The fires are contained in dense vegetationCrews will remain on the scene for extensive mop-up and investigation into the cause of the fires.
Man wins $20 million from scratcher, largest in CA Lottery History
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — An man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 Lottery ticket, the largest scratcher prize winner in California Lottery history, according to the California Lottery Office. Chad Fry said he used some extra money from a late payment for side construction work that he did to pay for the ticket, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sacramento Observer
Can’t Keep A Good Womxn Down
It was only supposed to be a march, but the community had other plans for Black Womxn United (BWU). The Sacramento-based nonprofit on Aug. 13 hosted the inaugural Black Womxn’s Festival, “Money, (Em)power, Respect,” at William Land Park. The free event, its first in person in two years, marked a departure for the organization made famous by its Black Women’s March, which drew hundreds to the state capital in June 2019.
This California city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named the “smiliest” […]
El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
The Incredible ‘Black Restaurant Week’ Is Back In Los Angeles For A Fourth Year
Starting August 18 through August 28, from restaurants to food trucks, Black Restaurant Week is highlighting black-owned eats around Los Angeles. This movement was created by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson in 2016 to celebrate African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine across the United States. “Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products,” states Black Restaurant Week on their site. “This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.” Of course, this movement is more than just a week. The goal of this campaign is to highlight restaurants and businesses for Angelenos to support year-round. Whether you’re looking for a coffee spot, dessert, BBQ, soul food, Caribbean food―you have choices! So come hungry, and get ready to dine on some delicious food.
Comments / 0