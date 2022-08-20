Read full article on original website
Related
Fulton Speedway Final Demolition Derby Plus Racing Saturday, August 27; Outlaw 200 Tickets On Sale
FULTON, NY – This Saturday, August 27 is the final King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demolition Derbies. There is also a full racing card on the ‘Highbanks’ of the Fulton Speedway presented by Burke’s Home Centers. Adult G/A is $20. Everyone 18 years...
JP Jewelers Oswego Kartway Classic To Open Classic Weekend September 1
OSWEGO – The official start to Budweiser Classic Weekend at Oswego Speedway will take place on Thursday, September 1 at the Bullring, Oswego Kartway, with the running of the JP Jewelers Oswego Kartway Classic. The Thursday night contest will be the second round of the JP Jewelers King of...
Just Two Races Remain To Crown 2022 Brewerton Speedway Track Champions
BREWERTON, NY – The emotions have been high, and the racing has been tight as it comes down to crunch time. This Friday, August 26 there are just two races left to crown 2022 Brewerton Speedway track champions. For the Four-Cylinder Super Stocks, this Friday, their championship will be decided.
localsyr.com
DEC investigates death of goose outside Onondaga County sports bar
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tells NewsChannel 9 its law enforcement division is investigating the death of a goose on the lawn outside a sports bar and ice cream stand. The complaint was made by a woman who claims...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego Speedway Championship Night Photo Gallery
OSWEGO – The following photos from the Oswego Speedway Championship Night on Saturday, August 20, have been provided by Jim Feeney.
Amazon Truck Driver Delivered to Hospital Following 2-Car Crash in Floyd, NY
A delivery truck driver was sent to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said the crash between an SUV and an Amazon delivery van (a 2022 RAM) happened at approximately 11:32am on Saturday, August 20, 2022 on Camroden Road/County Route 58 in Floyd, New York. In addition to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, other emergency responders called to the scene included the New York State Police, the Floyd Fire Department, and AmCare Ambulance.
Jeff Abold wins race but Brandon Bellinger wins Oswego championship
Oswego Speedway’s final supermodified point race of 2022 saw five different drivers capable of winning the track championship. After a crash-filled 50 laps of racing, Jeff Abold won the feature with a late pass for the lead, but Brandon Bellinger’s fourth-place finish was good enough to nail down the 2022 track crown and he became the first third-generation driver to ever win an Oswego track title.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Port of Oswego to host tall ship Sunday
OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM). It was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We...
RELATED PEOPLE
Harold S. Cole
PHOENIX, NY – Harold S. Cole, 86, of Phoenix, New York, passed peacefully Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Cole was born in Penn Yann, New York, to the late Nathaniel Shuler and Theodora (Peck) Cole. He was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton, New York, for over 30 years and retired from the City of Fulton Water Department where he worked as an operator.
2022 WFRA Deer Fly Trail Race Attracts Talented Field of Runners, Few Deer Flies
OSWEGO COUNTY – Saturday, August 20, 2022, saw the running of the annual Deerfly Trail Race on the trails of Winona Forest. The event took place under perfect weather conditions, with sunny skies and warm summer temperatures gracing the verdant forest. The ferocious insects that the race is named for were noticeably absent, a blessing for participants, although these athletes are well known for their ability to withstand just about any challenge thrown at them by Mother Nature.
informnny.com
Owners searching for horse missing from outside Clayton
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local residents are searching for their missing horse. According to a notice posted by the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department, a horse has been reported missing from Macomb Settlement Road outside Clayton, New York. The notice stated that the horse is a 20-year-old Bay, Paint, mare...
localsyr.com
Attention car owners: Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in NYS
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Catalytic converters are still a hot commodity for thieves, stolen for their precious metals and then resold for hundreds of dollars. NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for the recent jump in thefts and what you can do to lessen the chances of your car becoming a target.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
Noteworthy names set to perform at del Lago
WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino are welcoming a few more big and classic names to its stage in the upcoming months. On Saturday, Sept. 24, country legend Tanya Tucker will belt out her hits at The Vine. The two-time GRAMMY winner first came on to the scene with her hit "Delta Down" in the early 1970s and has been blazing trails ever since. The influential female country artist has amassed 23 Top 40 albums and 56 singles throughout her career, including "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," and "If it Don't Come Easy" to name a few.
Minoa car show highlights discontinued autos
VILLAGE OF MINOA – The gathering of “orphan vehicles” in Minoa’s Lewis Park on Aug. 20 put a spotlight on classic marques produced by now-defunct manufacturers. This year’s event was the eighth in a series of car shows that began with a cruise-in on a sizable front yard in East Syracuse belonging to Victor and Connie Oliver, the husband and wife who still organize the showcase for rarely seen and unheard-of automobiles.
localsyr.com
See never-before-seen Syracuse apartments at the September Downtown Living Tour
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost 5,000 people call Downtown Syracuse home — more than double what it was in 2007. If want to learn more about downtown living, check out the Downtown Living Tour on Saturday, September 24!. The event will feature nine stops — four entertainment spots...
Heavy rains flood basements, cause problems on roads in Onondaga County
Liverpool, N.Y. — Heavy rains Monday have led to flooded basements and hazardous conditions on roads in Onondaga County, authorities said. The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory until 10:30 p.m. for Onondaga County and warned of minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. At 4:16...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Bit of Local Farm History
Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
Gas prices fall below $4 in Syracuse area for first time in five months
Gas prices have fallen below $4 in Central New York for the first time in five months. At least nine gas stations in the Syracuse area are selling a gallon of regular gasoline for $3.99 or less, according to GasBuddy. BJ’s in Clay was selling fuel to members for $3.96 per gallon on Monday, while a Mobil on Brighton Ave. was $3.95, and MD’s Market in North Syracuse offered a cash price of $3.91.
44 new businesses in Central NY include a sushi restaurant and a transcription service
Last week, 44 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County, eight were in Cayuga County and three were in Madison County. A new sushi restaurant and a transcription service were among the new businesses filed.
Pratt House Museum To Hold Annual Trash-2-Treasure Yard Sale
FULTON – Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 is the Pratt House Museum’s Annual Trash-2-Treasure Yard Sale. It’s happening rain or shine on the front lawn of the Pratt House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This has been a great fundraiser for us. Begin bringing...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0