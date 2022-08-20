ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewerton, NY

Brewerton, NY
Big Frog 104

Amazon Truck Driver Delivered to Hospital Following 2-Car Crash in Floyd, NY

A delivery truck driver was sent to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said the crash between an SUV and an Amazon delivery van (a 2022 RAM) happened at approximately 11:32am on Saturday, August 20, 2022 on Camroden Road/County Route 58 in Floyd, New York. In addition to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, other emergency responders called to the scene included the New York State Police, the Floyd Fire Department, and AmCare Ambulance.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Jeff Abold wins race but Brandon Bellinger wins Oswego championship

Oswego Speedway’s final supermodified point race of 2022 saw five different drivers capable of winning the track championship. After a crash-filled 50 laps of racing, Jeff Abold won the feature with a late pass for the lead, but Brandon Bellinger’s fourth-place finish was good enough to nail down the 2022 track crown and he became the first third-generation driver to ever win an Oswego track title.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Port of Oswego to host tall ship Sunday

OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM). It was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We...
OSWEGO, NY
Andrew Ferguson
Oswego County Today

Harold S. Cole

PHOENIX, NY – Harold S. Cole, 86, of Phoenix, New York, passed peacefully Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Cole was born in Penn Yann, New York, to the late Nathaniel Shuler and Theodora (Peck) Cole. He was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton, New York, for over 30 years and retired from the City of Fulton Water Department where he worked as an operator.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

2022 WFRA Deer Fly Trail Race Attracts Talented Field of Runners, Few Deer Flies

OSWEGO COUNTY – Saturday, August 20, 2022, saw the running of the annual Deerfly Trail Race on the trails of Winona Forest. The event took place under perfect weather conditions, with sunny skies and warm summer temperatures gracing the verdant forest. The ferocious insects that the race is named for were noticeably absent, a blessing for participants, although these athletes are well known for their ability to withstand just about any challenge thrown at them by Mother Nature.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Owners searching for horse missing from outside Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local residents are searching for their missing horse. According to a notice posted by the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department, a horse has been reported missing from Macomb Settlement Road outside Clayton, New York. The notice stated that the horse is a 20-year-old Bay, Paint, mare...
CLAYTON, NY
localsyr.com

Attention car owners: Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in NYS

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Catalytic converters are still a hot commodity for thieves, stolen for their precious metals and then resold for hundreds of dollars. NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for the recent jump in thefts and what you can do to lessen the chances of your car becoming a target.
CICERO, NY
cnycentral.com

Noteworthy names set to perform at del Lago

WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino are welcoming a few more big and classic names to its stage in the upcoming months. On Saturday, Sept. 24, country legend Tanya Tucker will belt out her hits at The Vine. The two-time GRAMMY winner first came on to the scene with her hit "Delta Down" in the early 1970s and has been blazing trails ever since. The influential female country artist has amassed 23 Top 40 albums and 56 singles throughout her career, including "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," and "If it Don't Come Easy" to name a few.
WATERLOO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Minoa car show highlights discontinued autos

VILLAGE OF MINOA – The gathering of “orphan vehicles” in Minoa’s Lewis Park on Aug. 20 put a spotlight on classic marques produced by now-defunct manufacturers. This year’s event was the eighth in a series of car shows that began with a cruise-in on a sizable front yard in East Syracuse belonging to Victor and Connie Oliver, the husband and wife who still organize the showcase for rarely seen and unheard-of automobiles.
MINOA, NY
Oswego County Today

A Bit of Local Farm History

Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Gas prices fall below $4 in Syracuse area for first time in five months

Gas prices have fallen below $4 in Central New York for the first time in five months. At least nine gas stations in the Syracuse area are selling a gallon of regular gasoline for $3.99 or less, according to GasBuddy. BJ’s in Clay was selling fuel to members for $3.96 per gallon on Monday, while a Mobil on Brighton Ave. was $3.95, and MD’s Market in North Syracuse offered a cash price of $3.91.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

