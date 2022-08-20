Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
How locals feel about a proposal to build 100 wind turbines west of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A company hoping to build a wind farm on public and private land between Arco and Idaho Falls is getting mixed reactions from members of the community. Massachusetts-based Arco Wind is the project applicant. The project plans to encompass about 32,000 acres in Bingham and Bonneville counties, beginning 13 miles west of Idaho Falls and extending across both sides of U.S. Highway 20 to the edge of the INL near East Butte.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello PD introduces new $400K mobile command center
POCATELLO — With a ribbon-cutting Tuesday afternoon, the Pocatello Police Department unveiled its newest piece of equipment — a mobile command center. The command center will be used by the street crimes unit, patrol division and other investigative units, according to Police Chief Roger Schei. Specifically, it will...
Fire at the Hilton Garden Inn
The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Hilton Garden Inn at 700 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The post Fire at the Hilton Garden Inn appeared first on Local News 8.
aarp.org
Shredding Events Scheduled in Pocatello and Idaho Falls
Join us August 30 and 31 and protect yourself from fraud and identity theft at these complimentary shredding events. Experts agree that shredding confidential documents is a good way to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft. Please join us for these free shredding events in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. There is a 10-box limit and this service is provided for personal documents only.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
eastidahonews.com
School districts offering incentives to attract and keep bus drivers
POCATELLO — Local school districts are working hard to come up with creative ways to attract and keep bus drivers. Officials in many regional districts say that they have experienced a shortage of drivers since coming back from the COVID-19 pandemic. “There seems to be a lot less people...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Missing man found alive, school year delayed due to tremor and man escapes police car
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Aug. 22 to Aug. 28 in east Idaho history. IDAHO FALLS — A man with the Idaho Falls militia who “mysteriously disappeared” was found, The Rigby Star announced on Aug. 27, 1908.
Motorcyclist injured in collision with car at Pocatello intersection
POCATELLO — A motorcyclist suffered injuries in a collision with a car at a busy north Pocatello intersection on Tuesday evening. The 7:20 p.m. crash occurred at Yellowstone Avenue and West Quinn Road. Police temporarily shut down the intersection as well as Yellowstone Avenue because of the crash. The male motorcyclist appeared to have suffered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Classes will dismiss early for one school Tuesday due to HVAC issue
IDAHO FALLS — School begins Tuesday for students in Idaho Falls School District 91 but it will be a short days for kids at Edgemont Elementary. Classes will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. due to an HVAC issue affecting the air conditioning system. Repairs should be completed Tuesday and Wednesday should be a regular school day, according to a district spokeswoman.
eastidahonews.com
Museum of Idaho to hold major black-tie fundraising gala
IDAHO FALLS – Break out your best threads. The Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls is throwing a party. The museum is holding its third annual Fundraising Gala on Friday, August 26. The goal of the event is to raise money needed to maintain the building, provide educational programs to the public and bring in first-class traveling exhibits, like the current “Genghis Khan: Conquest and Culture” exhibition.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls D91 wades into record-setting bond campaign
IDAHO FALLS (Idaho Ed News) -— The Idaho Falls School District’s request for $250 million in new and upgraded facilities is “a lot to ask,” trustee Hillary Radcliffe admitted Wednesday. It’s a state record, in terms of school bond issues. But it’s also a longtime...
Post Register
Melina's won't be among EISF food vendors
BLACKFOOT — Melina’s Mexican Food will not be among the vendors featured in this year’s Eastern Idaho State Fair. Raymundo Davila, manager of Melina’s, explained that they will not be attending the fair this year because in the past they were unable to sell much food due to their location near the grandstand concerts and races.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony set Sept. 10
POCATELLO — A ceremony honoring Idahoans who make a difference will return this year. The 10th Annual Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony, which took a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will make its comeback at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. Beena Mannan, executive director of the nonprofit JRM Foundation For Humanity, which sponsors the award ceremony, says they are excited...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Police Captain retires after 27 years of service
IDAHO FALLS — On Thursday, August 18, the Idaho Falls Police Department hosted a retirement ceremony honoring the career of Captain Bill Squires and wishing him well as he retires from the law enforcement profession. Captain Squires joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 1995 as a patrol officer...
eastidahonews.com
aha! Airlines grounded less than two weeks after launching first Idaho Falls flight
IDAHO FALLS – aha! Airlines, which launched its first flight from Idaho Falls to Reno-Tahoe less than two weeks ago, has filed for bankruptcy. According to their website, “As of August 22, 2022, aha! Airlines, powered by ExpressJet, has filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy code and ceased all flight operations. We regret that a combination of market and economic conditions lead us to take this action.”
'SIMPLY HEROIC': Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers receive awards for lifesaving service
POCATELLO — Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers and staff members were recognized for outstanding achievements during a Monday award ceremony at City Hall. Many of the recognitions awarded Monday were in relation to two local incidents, one that involved officers rescuing a 70-year-old woman from a car that overturned in a canal and another in which two officers were wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding gunman, after which other officers rushed the wounded men to the hospital in police cruisers. ...
Post Register
Half of the Pocatello City Council resigns amid infighting
The infighting that has plagued the Pocatello City Council since Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray won their respective council races in 2019 appears to have come to a head with the resignations of all three at a Friday afternoon press conference. The unprecedented resignation of what amounts to...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
One Person Killed, Another Hospitalized Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash in Southern Idaho
AMERICAN FALLS - On Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 10:19 a.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a single vehicle crash eastbound on I86, east of American Falls, ID. According to a release from the ISP, a 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound...
eastidahonews.com
Apartment building burns in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have responded to a fire on Melbourne Drive. The building has three apartments. The cause of the fire and damages have not been released. An Idaho Falls Department spokeswoman says she will be sending out more information later.
Name of man killed in crash near American Falls released
The local man killed in a Monday morning one-vehicle crash east of American Falls has been identified. Kirk L. Dahlke, 78, of American Falls, died at the scene of the 10:19 a.m. crash on Interstate 86 eastbound, authorities said. The Power County Coroner's Office described Dahlke as a "longtime teacher, coach, driver's ed instructor, youth mentor and friend." ...
Comments / 0