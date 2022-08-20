Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Police: Man struck by ‘unknown vehicle’ in Waterbury hit-and-run
WATERBURY — Police are investigating a hit-and-run Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Main and Hill streets in Waterbury at 8:45 p.m. to investigate a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian, according to police. They found the male victim lying in the roadway, police said. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition, police said.
Register Citizen
Police: Naugatuck motorcyclist, 18, killed in Route 8 crash in Waterbury
WATERBURY — An 18-year-old Naugatuck man was killed Tuesday afternoon after state police said he lost control of the sport bike he was riding and crashed into a guardrail. State police said the rider, Rian Andrade, was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he died. Andrade was riding a 2004...
Register Citizen
Greenwich Police investigate ‘suspicious’ incident: Two men asked a girl to get in their van
GREENWICH — Police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious” incident in which an adolescent girl was approached by two men in a van in Old Greenwich on Monday afternoon. A concerned citizen came across the encounter and “scared” away the occupants of the van, police said.
Register Citizen
Police ID motorcyclist killed in Bristol crash
BRISTOL — Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. Michael Jennings, 57, was found on Redstone Hill Road after the one-vehicle crash, which happened about 11:45 p.m., Lt. Patrick Krajewski said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators from the city’s Serious...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Official: Bridgeport man charged after car crash, shots fired incident
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they arrested a man while investigating a multi-car crash and a report of shots fired on Highland Avenue Sunday night. The Bridgeport Police Department received a notification from its gunshot detection system around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers saw a crash involving multiple vehicles. Witnesses also told police there were shots fired in the area, according to Scott Appleby, the director of Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.
Register Citizen
Warrant: New Haven man ran over person driving his stolen SUV
HAMDEN — A New Haven man told police he accidentally ran over a person who was driving a car he reported stolen days earlier, according to his arrest warrant. Devington Beckford, 25, was charged in April with first-degree manslaughter and first-degree reckless endangerment after the man he struck, Raekwon McLean, 24, of New Haven, died from his injuries.
Register Citizen
Police: Waterbury man wanted in fatal shooting turns himself in
WATERBURY — A man suspected of in the homicide of a man outside a Waterbury restauant last week has turned himself in, police said Tuesday. Joseph Whitaker, 32, has been charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment in the fatal shooting of Lechard Santos, 32, early Thursday, according to police. Bond was set at $2 million.
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man charged with multiple car burglaries in Manchester
MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a man in connection with a string of recent crimes involving vehicle robberies. Tajay Hunter, 22, of Hartford, was arrested Tuesday on four outstanding Manchester warrants. Hunter faces charges for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and burglarizing vehicles by breaking their windows on multiple occasions in the last five months, according to police. He stole numerous personal items, including two firearms and a Chromebook, this way, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Police: Woman struck and killed by car in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — Police say a woman was killed Monday evening after she was struck by a car on Old Colony Road. Wallingford police said in a statement the woman is between the ages of 45 and 55 but her identity was not immediately known. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden man wounded in shooting
HAMDEN — A man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg late Saturday night, according to police. Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Manila Avenue discovered the man, 35, as well as ballistic evidence at the scene, according to police. The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by ambulance, police said.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man sentenced to prison for killing 78-year-old woman with motorcycle
BRIDGEPORT — A local man was sentenced Tuesday to four and a half years in prison for running over a 78-year-old woman with his motorcycle and killing her. Rhashaun Houser tearfully begged Superior Court Judge Tracy Lee Dayton for leniency, telling her he supports four children. “As a parent...
Register Citizen
New Haven woman wounded in shooting, police say
NEW HAVEN — Police say a local woman was shot in The Hill neighborhood Monday evening. New Haven police said officers were called to the block of Cedar Street between Columbus Avenue and Minor Street just before 11:20 p.m. Monday after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire. Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Police: Wethersfield jewelry store burglarized overnight
WETHERSFIELD — Police say a jewelry store at 1410 Berlin Turnpike was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Wethersfield police said they responded to a commercial burglary alarm at Fabulous Jewelry around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, police said they discovered forced entry had been made into the store, police said.
Register Citizen
Warrant: Bridgeport man fired gun, assaulted a woman in front of her child in a school parking lot
NORWALK — A Bridgeport man fired a gun at a woman’s feet and physically assaulted her in a school parking lot as her infant child sat nearby, according to a warrant for his arrest. Orane Lunan, 25, was dropping off the alleged victim’s 8-month-old child in the parking...
Register Citizen
Hartford police investigating overnight shooting
HARTFORD — Police are investigating after they say an 18-year-old man arrived at Hartford Hospital early Monday following a shooting. At 4:35 a.m., Hartford police were called to the hospital after a gunshot victim was reported to have arrived. Police said his injury is not life-threatening and he was...
Register Citizen
Man seriously hurt in Vernon tractor-trailer crash on I-84, police say
VERNON — One person was seriously injured and most of Interstate 84 East was shut down for hours Monday because of a crash involving two tractor-trailers, state police said. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer driven by a 44-year-old Georgia man veered from the right lane into the right shoulder, striking the rear of a tractor-trailer driven by a 45-year-old Maryland man that was already parked there, state police said. The force of the impact caused the Maryland man’s vehicle to collide with a light pole, police said.
Register Citizen
Car and truck went into Connecticut River in Rocky Hill by accident, fire chief says
ROCKY HILL — A car and a pickup truck that ended up in the Connecticut River over the weekend were driven into the water by accident, the town’s fire chief said Monday. No one was injured during the incident, and both vehicles have been removed from the water, Chief Michael P. Garrahy said. He said firefighters were able to contain the vehicles’ gasoline leaks by setting up booms in the river to absorb the fuel, which floated to the surface.
Register Citizen
Stratford house fire displaces three residents, official says
STRATFORD — Three adults and their pet dog were displaced from their home Sunday evening after a fire broke out — the first of four blazes that occurred in town that night. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which began outside near the home’s solar and electric...
Register Citizen
Warrant: Stamford man allegedly groped two women on same day
STAMFORD — A 22-year-old city man allegedly groped two women he did not know within eight hours of one another, according to an arrest warrant. Jeyson Alonso-Castellano, 22, was arrested by Stamford police over the weekend on two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault that, police said, stem from two separate groping incidents that happened on the same day back in April.
Register Citizen
Berlin High student, 15, killed riding bicycle had a ‘special spark’
BERLIN — As police continue to investigate, Berlin High School is offering grief counseling to students and staff after the death of 15-year-old Chase Anderson who was struck by a car while riding his bicycle early Saturday. Anderson was riding a bicycle in the area of 2005 Berlin Turnpike...
Comments / 0