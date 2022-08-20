Wrong-way crash leaves 5 dead in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — A man driving the wrong way on a busy South Florida highway early Saturday crashed into another car, killing all five women in the other vehicle, authorities said.

The man was airlifted to a trauma center with serious injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

“Our crews had to use the jaws to cut out one victim that was trapped in his vehicle,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Marc Chavers told local reporters. “Unfortunately, in the other vehicle there was nobody alive to be saved.”

The crash happened before dawn in north Miami-Dade County on State Road 826, better known as the Palmetto Expressway, with the man driving eastbound in westbound lanes, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol was advising drivers to stay away from the area Saturday morning.