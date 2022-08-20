Movies are supposed to be fun, right? The danger that some movies are filled with is often meant to be exciting, horrifying, and sometimes so intense that it feels as though someone might die, but if they do, it will always be off-screen or so quick that people won’t see it. That’s the way the Jurassic Park movies have been created since the start, and for the most part, people have been fine with it. The gore and the violence that would have normally come from a franchise like this were kept at the bare minimum since the Jurassic Park and World movies were meant to cater to families, and therefore they couldn’t deliver a great deal of blood and guts. But the implication was there since, like it or not, these creatures know how to do little else but attack when threatened or hungry, which means that there would be a great deal of ripping and tearing flesh that would be needed for any given scene. If Jurassic Park were ever to receive an R-rating, it would be a bit different to be certain, but whether it would be better is hard to say.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO