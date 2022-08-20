Read full article on original website
Wednesday on Netflix: Addams Family Cast
The Addams Family has been a popular franchise since it was first a television show, but since then, it has had a movie reboot that spawned a sequel. Now, unique dark master Tim Burton has an Addams Family adaptation of his own headed our way. Tim Burton’s upcoming Addams Family series, Wednesday, will focus on the young female Addams Family member as she navigates love, high school, and possible murders and curses. Still, as reboots go, there’s a new actor for each Addams Family member. Below, we’ve detailed the new Tim Burton Addams Family show Wednesday, as well as went over every new Addams Family cast member that will appear on Wednesday on Netflix.
Meet The Cast Of “The Midnight Club”
Netflix is set to drop a new horror mystery-thriller series. Titled The Midnight Club, the TV show is scheduled to premiere on October 7, 2022. Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong create the series. Flanagan has previously worked on other horror projects like Ouija: Origin of Evil, Dobaara: See Your Evil, Gerald’s Game, and Doctor Sleep. Fong, on the other hand, is best known for her work on another notable Netflix horror movie, The Haunting of Bly Manor.
Movie Review: Orphan
Kids have a strange effect on horror movies, and in some cases, they become the type of villains that some people don’t see coming. Esther is one of those that brings up ideas of Damien and various other children that have been identified as holy terrors that are not to be trusted. Walking into this movie is rough, and for all soon-to-be mothers, it’s fair to say that it delivers a rough image that’s hard to shake. The image of a woman losing her child during childbirth is one that a lot of people might not be able to handle, and it gets fairly graphic but doesn’t go to a place that would scar people for life. Or maybe it does consider the era we’re living in. But the point is that the movie opens with Kate Coleman, played by Vera Farmiga, dreaming of a bloody mess that was meant to be her third child. Unfortunately, this child died in childbirth, and it’s been a noticeable scar that has affected her and her family. Of course, the movie’s point is to ensure that even a glimmer of hope can make things worse.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Cristiana Dell’anna
Many people in the United States may not be familiar with the name Cristiana Dell’anna, but she is undoubtedly a star in her home country of Italy (and other parts of the world). Although she has spent a good portion of her career doing TV projects, she has also proven that she has what it takes to light up the big screen. Her ability to play different characters has allowed her to access all kinds of opportunities within the industry. Even if she doesn’t have a significant role in a project, she always makes it a point to put on a memorable performance. Cristiana currently has a few projects in the pipeline, and they will likely help her gain even more notoriety. Continue reading to learn ten things you didn’t know about Cristiana Dell’anna.
Miles Teller in Divergent: Did He Really Hate His Job?
Miles Teller in Divergent was not his favorite role. The young actor grew up and began working as an actor in 2004, but it would take nearly a decade to land a significant role. Six years after his acting career began, he landed a role in a 2010 film called Rabbit Hole. It was notable only because it also starred Nicole Kidman and Aaron Eckhart. It was 2014 before he took a role in Whiplash, the movie that won an Academy Award – before he saw his star begin to rise. It was the same year he began filming the Divergent series. However, his role in Top Gun: Maverick put his name on the map in 2022. The actor starred alongside Top Gun’s most famous actor, Tom Cruise, and he killed it. But, it also has fans asking about Miles Teller in Divergent. Did he hate it, as the rumors suggest?
Finally there's an animated Snoop Dogg kids show: Introducing 'Doggyland'
In rapper Snoop Dogg’s ever-expanding entrepreneurial exploits – from his own branded weed and clothing, to a marshmallow-packed breakfast cereal – another project is on the horizon in the form of a new animated YouTube series for kids!
Kelli Giddish to Exit ‘Law & Order: SVU’: Season 24 Will ‘Be My Last’
“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” is losing a detective. Kelli Giddish, who portrays Amanda Rollins on the NBC drama, will depart during the upcoming 24th season. She will be in at least the premiere episode. Exact details regarding her exit were not provided by the network. In a statement from Giddish provided by NBC, she wrote: “I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on ‘Law & Order: SVU.’ Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate...
Cobra Kai: Is Hawk the Glue That Will Unite Robby and Miguel?
There are problems in Cobra Kai in all honesty since not only is the dojo still around, it’s getting worse and worse since Terry Silver was brought into the mix. Now that Silver is bringing in new senseis to teach the students, all of whom appear to be in sync with what Silver is teaching. But there are rogue elements in this story that were not available to Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence until the most recent season. There’s a good chance that these elements will make a huge difference in the next season. With Kreese in jail, Silver in charge, and Johnny off to find Miguel and bring him home, things are in an uproar at the moment, and solidarity is one of the elements that is needed the most. Unfortunately, there are still quite a few hard feelings between several individuals, and Robby and Miguel are two of those who have had issues with each other for a while. Obviously, there is a reason for this, and there’s more to it than the accidental kick that nearly paralyzed Miguel.
How Real is Snowflake Mountain?
Assuming that a reality show is fake and scripted is way too easy these days, and it’s not surprising at all to think that Snowflake Mountain would be any different. After all, how could any parent trick their child into thinking that they’re heading off to a resort when in reality, they’re sending them out to the woods to learn a few valuable life lessons? There’s a particular guilty pleasure felt by those who have worked for nearly everything they have in their lives to watch the spoiled and entitled being made to clean up after themselves now and then. It’s entertainment, pure and simple, but surprisingly, most of the moments in this Netflix show were quite accurate, as it’s been relayed by the individuals who took part in it. Some might still scoff and say that, of course, people would claim that things aren’t scripted to maintain kayfabe. But it would appear that this show was quite natural and that these young individuals are simply entitled. That part is relatively easy to believe in a big way.
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Alexander Gilkes
Alexander Gilkes probably wouldn’t be considered a celebrity by most people’s standards, but he’s still a pretty big deal. Widely known for his success in the business world, Alexander has co-founded two companies. However, outside of his professional accomplishments, he is also well known for his relationship with tennis star Maria Sharapova. The two have been together since 2008, got engaged in 2020, and welcomed their first child in 2022. While his career and relationship are certainly noteworthy, there’s a lot more to Alexander Gilkes than many people realize. Keep reading to learn ten things you didn’t know about Alexander Gilkes.
An Origin Story for Aragorn and Gandalf Would be Awesome
Some folks might be in the mind to finally let the Lord of the Rings die down since the movies came out years ago. Despite the Rings of Power coming to Amazon Prime soon, plenty of new, innovative movies and TV shows are coming out that demand a lot more attention. But plenty of people want to keep hearing about the world that Tolkien created. The story is filled with plenty of interesting characters, all of whom would do well with an origin story. While we’ve seen what amounts to an origin for some of them, there are those that many people feel haven’t been fully explored yet. One such character is Aragorn, aka Strider, who is one of the most prominent characters of the story and one of the most important. While much of his story is known to superfans that have read the books and everything else they could get their hands on, it does feel as though an origin movie would be great to see, just to make sure that everyone knows how he grew up and how he came to embrace the life of a ranger.
Who Are Elvis Presley’s Grandchildren and How Many Does He Have?
Elvis never met his grandchildren. He did not live long enough to see his little girl grow up. Even four decades after his death, Elvis Presley is the king of rock and roll. He lived only 42 years and has now been gone longer than he was alive. From when he was born on January 8, 1935, until his death on August 16, 1977, he was a star. Many people are unaware that Elvis is a twin, but his older brother was stillborn before Elvis was born. He found his love of music through his closeness with his mother and their dedication to the church, which would change his life forever. He is one of the most famous musicians and actors of all time, and he has a legacy via the birth of his only child. He and his only wife, Priscilla Presley, welcomed their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on February 1, 1968. Through his daughter, his legacy lives on in her own four children. Who are Elvis Presley’s grandchildren?
What Would an R-Rated Jurassic Park Look Like?
Movies are supposed to be fun, right? The danger that some movies are filled with is often meant to be exciting, horrifying, and sometimes so intense that it feels as though someone might die, but if they do, it will always be off-screen or so quick that people won’t see it. That’s the way the Jurassic Park movies have been created since the start, and for the most part, people have been fine with it. The gore and the violence that would have normally come from a franchise like this were kept at the bare minimum since the Jurassic Park and World movies were meant to cater to families, and therefore they couldn’t deliver a great deal of blood and guts. But the implication was there since, like it or not, these creatures know how to do little else but attack when threatened or hungry, which means that there would be a great deal of ripping and tearing flesh that would be needed for any given scene. If Jurassic Park were ever to receive an R-rating, it would be a bit different to be certain, but whether it would be better is hard to say.
Austin Butler Before Elvis
The next rockstar biopic has landed, after Straight Outta Compton, Rocketman, Bohemian Rhapsody, and others, and it’s of the King of Rock and Roll himself: Elvis. However likely anyone may be to play Elvis, Warner Bros. ultimately chose Austin Butler to play Elvis in the film, but where did the young actor’s career take him before Autin Butler was chosen as his newest and grandest role? Of course, now the role of The King couldn’t get handed to any actor, as Elvis had a certain way about him that could only be captured by a few if any. Below, we’ve detailed the career of Austin Butler before Elvis, a film that saw the history of the singer and actor, as well as him conflicting with his manager, played by none other than Tom Hanks.
House of the Dragon: Episode 1-Recap
The long wait is over, and House of the Dragon is finally here, much to the delight of many fans. The game can begin anew as the line of the Targaryens becomes hotly contested as the line of succession becomes one of the most significant issues once again. It is nice that the narrative lays out the reason for the family’s fall quickly and without much exposition since it allows the story to unfold without having to wonder what’s going on or with the burden of too much knowledge. Getting into the story in this manner is excellent since it shows how King Viserys is troubled by the idea of not having a true heir yet, how Prince Daemon is kind of an ill-tempered and arrogant individual that probably shouldn’t ascend to the throne, and how Princess Rhaenyra is, more or less, the one individual that should ascend simply because she hasn’t been corrupted by the power that the throne brings. But then again, it’s been seen what happens when a person thought to be innocent is given power.
She-Hulk: A Normal Amount of Rage-Recap
Well, the wait is over, and She-Hulk is here. The hype and the anticipation that people have been dealing with for the last several months have paid off. Or have they? It’s straightforward to walk into this first episode thinking that Jennifer Walters was going to be a strong-willed and independent woman who could be capable of entering the MCU with both feet firmly on the ground, but how this has been done is enough to irritate a lot of people, or so it feels. The sexist backlash that’s been spoken of for a while might have left a sour taste in the mouths of many people since, in the comics, She-Hulk has been a popular character, but she’s also been someone that’s not exactly the perfect role model. Many heroes have tripped or shown that they’re given fundamental human instincts now and then. Still, while it’s true that women who are promiscuous in the comics tend to get looked at in a different light, the live-action show is already off playing defense by making Jennifer a tough as nails individual who’s simply better than many of her male counterparts in, well, in some things at least.
