Chicago, IL

Chicago Air And Water Show 2022: Saturday Schedule

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
 4 days ago

CHICAGO ( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The 2022 Chicago Air and Water Show kicks off Saturday morning along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach as the focal point of the show. The program will start at 10:00 a.m. and continue until 2:00 p.m.

WBBM has your Saturday schedule.* Here's what you need to know if you go.

Morning

10:00 a.m. U.S. Army Golden Knight Flag Jump

10: 05 a.m. Triple Time

10:15 a.m. U.S. Army Golden Knights

10:38 a.m. U.S. Navy F-35 Lightning and Legacy Flight

11:08 a.m. Illinois Air National Guard

11:18 a.m. A-10 Thunderbolt

11:28 a.m. Susan Dacy with Big Red

11:36 a.m. Chicago Police Department Helicopter

11:44 a.m. C-17 Demo Team West

11:54 a.m. U.S. Marine MV-22 Osprey

Afternoon

12:04 p.m. Bill Stein

12:14 p.m. USAF F-22 Raptor and Heritage Flight

12:44 p.m. Kevin Coleman

12:52 p.m. Chicago Police Department Helicopter

1:00 p.m. Rob Holland

1:13 p.m. Announcements

1:15 p.m. U.S. Navy Blue Angels

*Schedule may change for weather or other reasons.

WBBM Newsradio will have live coverage of the Air and Water Show. Visit wbbmnewsradio.com/airshow for all of our coverage. Don't forget to follow us on Instagram for all of the live videos, photos and more.

WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
