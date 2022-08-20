Chicago Air And Water Show 2022: Saturday Schedule
CHICAGO ( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The 2022 Chicago Air and Water Show kicks off Saturday morning along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach as the focal point of the show. The program will start at 10:00 a.m. and continue until 2:00 p.m.
WBBM has your Saturday schedule.* Here's what you need to know if you go.
Morning
10:00 a.m. U.S. Army Golden Knight Flag Jump
10: 05 a.m. Triple Time
10:15 a.m. U.S. Army Golden Knights
10:38 a.m. U.S. Navy F-35 Lightning and Legacy Flight
11:08 a.m. Illinois Air National Guard
11:18 a.m. A-10 Thunderbolt
11:28 a.m. Susan Dacy with Big Red
11:36 a.m. Chicago Police Department Helicopter
11:44 a.m. C-17 Demo Team West
11:54 a.m. U.S. Marine MV-22 Osprey
Afternoon
12:04 p.m. Bill Stein
12:14 p.m. USAF F-22 Raptor and Heritage Flight
12:44 p.m. Kevin Coleman
12:52 p.m. Chicago Police Department Helicopter
1:00 p.m. Rob Holland
1:13 p.m. Announcements
1:15 p.m. U.S. Navy Blue Angels
*Schedule may change for weather or other reasons.
