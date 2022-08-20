ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

In a 2021 Podcast Episode, Anne Heche Called out Ellen DeGeneres for Her ‘Piles of Money,’ Revealed Ellen’s Life Goal

By Andrea Francese
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Before her death, Anne Heche launched a podcast with Heather Duffy. Over 60 episodes, Heche and Duffy, discussed everything from feminism to life in Hollywood. In one June 2021 episode, Heche got real about her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres . While the couple parted ways more than 20 years prior, Heche still had much to say about the topic. During one tense moment, Heche called out DeGeneres for her “piles of money” and revealed that DeGeneres’ goal was to have $60 billion.

Anne Heche said Ellen DeGeneres’ goal was to have $60 billion

In June 2021, a little more than a year before her death in a car accident , Heche sat down with Heather Duffy to discuss Ellen DeGeneres. The Better Together with Anne and Heather episode covered the couple’s entire relationship but focused pretty heavily on their parting. Heche wasn’t afraid to spill the tea. She told Duffy that DeGeneres’ goal in life was to have $60 billion, which would make her one of the richest people in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0gin_0hOiWSdg00
Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres | Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Heche discussed the goal with a fair bit of bitterness and vitriol but also seemed resigned to the notion that she and her former love were never going to make a long-term relationship work because of their differing goals. At one point, Heche seemed to be speaking directly to DeGeneres, saying, “Do you like sitting on your piles of cash?”

Heche also revealed exactly why she broke up with Ellen back in 2000

Heche and DeGeneres’ relationship seemed to be made of the stuff of fairytales. The Six Days Seven Nights actor once said she was immediately enamored with Ellen and felt like she had experienced love at first sight. When things soured a few years later, they appeared to sour quickly. Over the years, there has been much speculation about what went wrong. Heche explained her take on the breakup during the same episode.

While discussing the relationship with Duffy, Heche revealed that she broke up with Ellen because their goals were different. Heche said her goal was to live in “loving-kin d ness,” but DeGeneres wanted something different. Duffy countered, claiming that DeGeneres has long acted like that is her goal, allowing Heche to state that DeGeneres had “stolen” her language. Elsewhere in the episode, Heche said the relationship ended because DeGeneres was money-driven, and she was driven by love.

DeGeneres is worth nowhere near $60 billion, but she has a high net worth

The $60 billion goal that Heche mentioned in the June 2021 podcast episode about DeGeneres sure seems like a lofty goal. Right now, there are just a handful of people with a net worth of over $100 billion. According to Bloomberg , Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates are all members of the exclusive club. Admittedly, more people have a net worth of over $50 billion, but not many more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419nLo_0hOiWSdg00
Ellen DeGeneres | FOX via Getty Images

While DeGeneres hasn’t hit the billionaire’s club yet, she is considered an ultra-high net worth individual. UHNWIs are people with a net worth of over $30 million. Nearly 70,000 people in the United States make that list, and DeGeneres sits on it comfortably. According to Parade , the former talk show phenomenon has an estimated net worth of $414 million as of 2020. It’s a far cry from $60 billion, but it’s a pretty impressive amount of money, regardless.

RELATED: Anne Heche Wished for a ‘Cinderella Story’ With Ellen DeGeneres

Comments / 30

Michael Waninger
1d ago

Imagine whining about a relationship from 20 years ago where she even admits they were incompatible. That's just sad.

Reply
13
Evan
1d ago

It’s time for Ellen to go behind the scenes and not be heard from again. Her head got a little to big to be admired anymore,

Reply
8
bob smith
1d ago

Well Anne also claimed that Rosie O'Donnell wouldn't let her on her talk show if she made any mention of her relationship with Ellen, and Rosie uploaded her entire appearance on Rosie's show to tik tok, and Anne was talking about the house her and Ellen just bought and how they were building a racquetball court. So you can't really trust Anne's version of anything.

Reply
5
Related
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
Page Six

Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'No Cake, Balloons Or Brunch': CNN's Brian Stelter Left In Shock After Don Lemon & Co-Workers Didn't Throw Him A 'Goodbye' Party

Former CNN host, Brian Stelter, expected his team to throw him a "goodbye" party after Sunday's final show. However, that didn't happen, Radar has discovered. "Brian literally thought Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and the executives would get up early on a Sunday, come into the office to say 'goodbye' to him," sources told RadarOnline.com. "There was no cake, balloons, or brunch to send him off. There wasn't even a card. It was like nothing happened at all. Brian packed up his stuff and left alone," they added. Insiders said that Stelter's face has already been removed from the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Ellen Degeneres
The List

Inside Anne Heche's Final Instagram Post

It's been several days since Anne Heche, a veteran actor who has appeared in acclaimed films such as "Six Days Seven Nights," "Return to Paradise," and "Psycho," has been in the hospital fighting for her life after a fiery car crash (via TMZ). On Aug. 5, 2022, Heche drove into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?

American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Episodes#Ron Galella Collection#Getty Images Heche
Washington Examiner

Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie

Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
MOVIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Popculture

Why Rachel Maddow Isn't on MSNBC Tonight

Journalist Alex Wagner's new MSNBC show debuts Tuesday night, replacing Rachel Maddow at 9 p.m. ET. Wagner, who rejoined NBC News in February following a four-season stint at CBS News and Showtime's The Circus, will host Alex Wagner Tonight four times a week. The Rachel Maddow Show will now only air on Mondays.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Wed... and Sofía Vergara Shares Pics!

It's official — "Modern Family's" Sarah Hyland and Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams are man and wife!. People magazine confirmed the longtime couple are officially married after three years of engagement and five years of togetherness. Sarah's former co-star Sofía Vergara shared several pics from the weekend wedding, revealing perfect...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star

Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

165K+
Followers
112K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy