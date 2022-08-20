Next Weather: Pleasant Saturday, chance for rain in southern MN

Next Weather: Morning report 04:24

MINNEAPOLIS -- The storm system responsible for the rain for the past few days has moved on to the east, leaving behind low clouds.

Saturday will be cool and damp. The patchy fog will fade and reveal a mix of clouds and sun. There's a chance for another isolated shower in the afternoon, but almost everyone in the state will stay dry.

CBS

Sunday will see warmer temperatures despite some early morning clouds.

Rain chances are low for the next few days, though there's a slight chance for showers on Wednesday.