Swap Shop items from Monday, August 22, 2022
1.Female pitbull puppy for sale, 3 months old, has all shots, looking for best offer. 757-387-2240 in Parksley. 2. Cub Cadet 1042 riding mower. Runs well. Needs deck. $100.00 without battery, $150.00 with battery. 757-789-5364. 3. Beautiful Custom Train Table – Coffee Table style with working trains! 757-819-8034. 4....
Edward Michael Wyatt of Machipongo
Edward Michael Wyatt, 63, a resident of Machipongo, VA, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at his residence. A native of Wilsonia Neck, VA, he was the son of the late Hiawatha Wyatt, Jr. and the late Joyce Holland Wyatt. He was a retired carpenter and U. S. Marine Veteran.
Chincoteague Scout Troop 323 attends Rodney Scout Reservation Camp
Pictured L to R: Jon Davis, Charles Whitelock IV, Josh Kerr, Isaac Ward, Andrew Davis, Cameron Nimmerichter, JR Stevens, Andrew Thomas, Nathaniel Higgins, William Davis, Pat Kerr, Mikah Busquets, Frederick Gers V, Cole Hudson, Makoa Busquets, Landon Makinen, Henry Barnes, Nathan Bott, Kevin Holcomb. Seventeen scouts of Chincoteague’s Troop 323...
Mrs. Joyce G. Burton-Cornish
Funeral services for Mrs. Joyce G. Burton-Cornish of Seaford, DE, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Saturday at 2PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Bro. Lawrence G. Burton, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the Burton Cemetery, Melfa. Arrangements by the Cooper &...
