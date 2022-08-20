ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

6 things to watch in today’s primaries in Florida, New York, Oklahoma

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tuesday’s primary elections feature two top Florida Democrats squaring off for the chance to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rising conservative star frequently mentioned as a top alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential contest. In New York, redistricting has left two...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing...
COLUMBUS, OH
Wisconsin’s Mullet Boy’s mane named Best in U.S.

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Wisconsin is known for many things, cheese, nature, and of course, mullets. Wisconsin kids took four of the top 8 spots in a national mullet championship, including 1st place in both the kids and teens divisions. Created in 2020, the USA Mullet Championships swept the internet...
MENOMONIE, WI

