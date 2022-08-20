Read full article on original website
news8000.com
6 things to watch in today’s primaries in Florida, New York, Oklahoma
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tuesday’s primary elections feature two top Florida Democrats squaring off for the chance to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rising conservative star frequently mentioned as a top alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential contest. In New York, redistricting has left two...
Lawsuit accuses Evers, Wisconsin’s Public Defender Board of failing to provide timely representation for defendants
MADISON, Wis. — Two groups of defense lawyers filed a class action lawsuit in Brown County on behalf of six current and two former inmates on Tuesday, against Gov. Tony Evers and the state public defender’s office and board arguing indigent defendants in the state don’t have access to timely legal representation.
Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing...
Wisconsin’s Mullet Boy’s mane named Best in U.S.
MENOMONIE, Wis. — Wisconsin is known for many things, cheese, nature, and of course, mullets. Wisconsin kids took four of the top 8 spots in a national mullet championship, including 1st place in both the kids and teens divisions. Created in 2020, the USA Mullet Championships swept the internet...
