Manifest Destiny for Anniston’s Lewis

By Al Muskewitz

Jayden Lewis had been telling his Anniston teammates all week somebody was going to return a kickoff for a touchdown in their season opener Friday night. They were too good and too fast in practice for it not to happen.

It didn’t matter who would get it. Somebody in the group of speedy returners was going to bring one back. Lewis didn’t have to wait long for his prediction to be right on the Jay-Money.

He took the opening kickoff and raced 92 yards through a gaping hole to open the season in the most exciting way imaginable. It sent a wave of momentum through the entire Anniston huddle that never really dissipated and they rode it to a 52-18 win over Wellborn.

“We manifested it,” Lewis said. “I was telling the guys, everybody who’s back there with me, there’s straight speed back there. I was like, look, man, if we can return one, let’s do it. Let’s open the season up with a kick return. No matter who it does to, we’re going to block our butts off and we’re going to get it. That was the thought going into today.”

Talk about an explosive start to the season. The Bulldogs scored 21 points after touching the ball six times and the teams combined for four touchdowns before the season was three minutes old. “That’s what we work on,” Bulldogs coach Rico White said. “One thing I said, I looked over the past years, we always started slow and this year we’re very explosive. I’m proud of my guys. They came out and set the tone and did well.” [… click for full story]

