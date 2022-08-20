ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Manifest Destiny for Anniston’s Lewis

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Amd1j_0hOiVOJn00
Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL – Anniston’s Lewis predicted a kickoff return for a touchdown, the Bulldogs got two, including Lewis’ to open their 52-18 rout of Wellborn

By Al Muskewitz

Jayden Lewis had been telling his Anniston teammates all week somebody was going to return a kickoff for a touchdown in their season opener Friday night. They were too good and too fast in practice for it not to happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vrp6Z_0hOiVOJn00
Calhoun Journal

It didn’t matter who would get it. Somebody in the group of speedy returners was going to bring one back. Lewis didn’t have to wait long for his prediction to be right on the Jay-Money.

He took the opening kickoff and raced 92 yards through a gaping hole to open the season in the most exciting way imaginable. It sent a wave of momentum through the entire Anniston huddle that never really dissipated and they rode it to a 52-18 win over Wellborn.

“We manifested it,” Lewis said. “I was telling the guys, everybody who’s back there with me, there’s straight speed back there. I was like, look, man, if we can return one, let’s do it. Let’s open the season up with a kick return. No matter who it does to, we’re going to block our butts off and we’re going to get it. That was the thought going into today.”

Talk about an explosive start to the season. The Bulldogs scored 21 points after touching the ball six times and the teams combined for four touchdowns before the season was three minutes old. “That’s what we work on,” Bulldogs coach Rico White said. “One thing I said, I looked over the past years, we always started slow and this year we’re very explosive. I’m proud of my guys. They came out and set the tone and did well.” [… click for full story]

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News. 

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Big Man’s Moment for Anniston’s McElderry

Anniston, AL – Even though the play didn’t count, Anniston’s McElderry shows his skill and savvy as a receiver trying to save quarterback Kam Sandlin from a big loss in Friday’s season opener By Al Muskewitz The play didn’t count and it actually cost his team a penalty – and, if he were being honest about […]
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 2

BARTLETT (TENN.) (1-0) AT HOOVER (0-1) Last week: Class 7A fifth-ranked Hoover fell 17-14 to Auburn while Bartlett beat Pure Academy (Tenn.) 32-6. The skinny: It’s the first meeting between the teams. RB Ahmari Williams led the Hoover ground game with 131 yards, including a 27-yard scoring run, on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FOX54 News

Alabama softball to play Fall Ball game against Jacksonville State in Albertville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The University of Alabama announced Monday that the Crimson Tide softball team will play Jacksonville State to open their fall ball slate. Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater in Albertville, Ala. will host the game, dubbed the "Sand Mountain Showdown" on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. CT. The game was originally scheduled for last spring's regular season, but was postponed due to inclement weather. Per the university's release, tickets from the originally scheduled game are valid for the new contest in the fall.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Anniston, AL
Anniston, AL
Football
Anniston, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
wbrc.com

Anniston Regional Training Center expanding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first responder shortage is an issue for several communities across the state, but now the city of Anniston is working to fix the problem. They’re investing more than $1 million dollars to expand the Anniston Regional Training Center. This expansion project will not only add more classrooms and training courses, but it will also help with recruitment and retention.
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manifest Destiny#American Football#Bulldogs
Calhoun Journal

JSU Nursing Department Elevated to School Status

Nursing students participate in a pinning ceremony in 2018. Photo by Digital Media Services. Jacksonville, AL – Per the Director of Strategic Communications for JSU, Buffy Lockette as students of all ages return to school, the JSU Department of Nursing is literally becoming one. The university is elevating the department to school status, effective Fall 2022.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/15/22 to 08/21/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/15/22 to 08/21/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 963 calls for service. There were 93 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 42 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 14 felony arrests. There were 21 misdemeanor arrests. There were 21 traffic accidents, 194 traffic stops, and 59 traffic citations. 18 warrants were served. There were five animals picked up and one animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wbrc.com

Tree falls on house, car in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A tree fell on a house and a car in Vestavia Hills Monday afternoon. It happened on Shallowford Circle around 2:00 p.m. Captain Shane Ware with Vestavia Hills Police said no one was hurt and no one was home at the time of the accident.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wbrc.com

Senior Airman surprises family at Birmingham restaurant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-area Senior Airman is back home after spending a year overseas. Jordan Davis surprised his mother as soon as he got home. Davis surprised his mom at a restaurant in Birmingham. He has been serving in South Korea. There were lots of hugs between Airman...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 22

We’ve got the inside scoop on 15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) research building in Birmingham. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Altec/Styslinger Genomic Medicine and Data...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday

Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

McCalla man dies following crash on I-65 in Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 50-year-old man from McCalla has been identified as the person killed in a crash on I-65 North in Gardendale, August 19. James Louis Haynie was the driver and only person in a Jeep traveling north on I-65 near Fieldstown Road when it was hit from behind by another vehicle, causing the Jeep to roll over. Haynie was ejected from the vehicle, according to State Troopers.
GARDENDALE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Lee Greenwood Live in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, August 27th at 7:30 pm come enjoy the unmistakable sound of Lee Greenwood at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. Music has always been a part of Lee Greenwood’s life. He started playing the piano when he was seven and the saxophone at twelve. In junior high, he started his first group called the Moonbeams. By the time, he finished High School he played almost all the instruments in the orchestra and was the Drum Major for the marching band. Greenwood was born in Los Angeles California & finished high school in Sacramento in June 1960. The California native was discovered in 1979 by Larry McFaden, who saw him performing in a show at the Nugget Casino in Sparks, Nevada. Larry brought the singer to Nashville and got him signed to the Halsey Agency, who booked The Oak Ridge Boys. He began working with producer Jerry Crutchfield who would record with Lee for the next 20 years. With seven #1 songs & 25 charted singles to his credit, choosing songs proved to be a success for Greenwood. His country hits include: “It Turns Me Inside Out”, “Ring On Her Finger Time On Her Hands”, ”She’s Lying”, “I Don’t Mind the Thorns If You’re The Rose”, “Dixie Road”, “Somebody’s Gonna Love You”, “Going Going Gone”, “You Got A Good Love Comin”, “Fools Gold”, and “Mornin Ride” while he already garnered several crossover hits such as “Touch & Go Crazy”, “IOU” and the duet with Barbara Mandrell, “To Me”.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy