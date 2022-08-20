Read full article on original website
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
Bloomberg
Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower Image
Six months into President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the war has upended fundamental assumptions about Russia’s military and economy. When the US warned of impending war earlier this year, officials and analysts in Washington and Europe alike assumed Russia’s much larger and better equipped military would quickly dominate Ukraine’s forces. They also believed Putin would find himself constrained by a weak domestic economy.
Bloomberg
Trudeau Promises Regulatory Help on New Gas Exports to Germany
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would be willing to consider easing the regulatory burden on new gas export facilities to Europe, while indicating the business case for investments may be a difficult one. Speaking to reporters in Montreal at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Trudeau...
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
“Self-inflicted wound”: Trump's release of “damning” National Archives letter blows up in his face
Former President Donald Trump reportedly released a new document very late Monday night that legal experts believe is incredibly damning. Conservative journalist John Solomon, who is one of Donald Trump's official representatives for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), released a May 10 letter on his JustTheNews.com website. Solomon...
Bloomberg
German Power Prices Smash Record as Energy Panic Engulfs Europe
European gas and power prices surged as panic over Russian supplies gripped markets and politicians warned citizens to brace for a tough winter ahead. Benchmark gas settled at a record high, while German power surged to above 700 euros ($696) a megawatt-hour for the first time. Russia said it will stop its key Nord Stream gas pipeline for three days of repairs on Aug. 31, again raising concerns it won’t return after the work. Europe has been on tenterhooks about shipments through the link for weeks, with flows resuming only at very low levels after it was shut for works last month.
Bloomberg
Japan Envoy Warns of a ‘Sinister Period’ of Tension Over Taiwan
The US and allies must balance sending a clear message to China over Taiwan with the need to avoid escalation as Asia enters a “sinister period” of tensions, Japan’s top envoy to the US said. “We need to respond, we need to send a clear message,” Ambassador...
Bloomberg
Belgian Prime Minister Warns of 10 ‘Difficult’ Winters for Europe
The next “5 to 10 winters will be difficult,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned on Monday as energy prices in Europe soared to new records. “The development of the situation is very difficult throughout Europe,” De Croo told reporters. “Some sectors are facing serious difficulties with these high energy prices.”
Bloomberg
Russia August Oil Output Set for Decline After Months of Growth
Russia’s oil output in August is set to decline for the first time in four months amid lower flows from a group of smaller liquids producers, which include Gazprom PJSC. The nation pumped an average 10.56 million barrels a day of crude oil and condensate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 23, according to calculations based on data from the Energy Ministry’s CDU-TEK unit seen by Bloomberg. That’s about 1.9% below the July level, the data and last month’s figures obtained by Russian newspaper Kommersant show.
Bloomberg
Truth Social Has a Content Moderation Problem
In the wake of the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s residence, some users of the social media platform he helped start urged people to respond with violence. Before 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer made his fatal attempt to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati, an account in his...
Bloomberg
Germany Taps ‘Boundless’ Fuel Potential in Canada Hydrogen Deal
Canada intends to start shipping green hydrogen produced by wind farms to Germany by 2025, the first step in a partnership to help Europe’s biggest economy reduce its reliance on fossil fuels. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a five-year hydrogen accord on Tuesday...
Bloomberg
Brexit’s Unavoidable Gravity Squeezes UK Scientists
One of the most contentious parts of the torturous post-Brexit trade negotiations between the UK and Europe was the dispute-resolution process. Now it’s being tested. The UK triggered the measure last week, complaining that the European Union has blocked its access to billions of science funding in retaliation for Britain’s plan to rip up parts of the trade arrangement for Northern Ireland. Tit, meet tat.
Bloomberg
US Will Host Indo-Pacific Ministers in LA as It Builds Asia Ties
The US will hold the first in-person meetings with ministers from 13 Indo-Pacific nations in Los Angeles next month under its economic initiative designed to counter China’s influence in the region. The gathering under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity on Sept. 8 and 9 will continue active discussions...
Bloomberg
Japan Set to Allow More Tourists to Enter; Ease Covid Test Rule
Japan is set to more than double the number of people it will allow into the country and may scrap the need for a negative Covid-19 test to enter, as the last rich economy with stringent entry requirements still in place looks to join the rest of the world in easing pandemic curbs.
Bloomberg
In New Holocaust Doc, Ken Burns Traces Culpability of US Corporations
What US leaders knew about the plight of millions of Jews escaping the Nazis during World War II—and when they knew it—is the subject of Ken Burns’s searing documentary The US and the Holocaust. From 1933 through 1945, fewer than 250,000 visas were granted by the US as 6 million Jews perished across Europe; of his almost 40 films over the past 40 years for PBS, Burns has said he’ll never work on one more important than this.
Bloomberg
Spanish Dams at 27-Year Low as European Energy Crisis Widens
Spanish hydropower dams are on course to end the summer at their lowest level in three decades, putting more pressure on electricity costs as Europe’s energy crisis widens. Hydro capacity stood at 36.9% in the week through Aug. 23, the lowest since 1995, according to data published by the energy ministry. Reserves are also significantly below the 10-year median.
Bloomberg
Israel Plans Gas Exports to Europe as Output Surges by 22%
Israel’s natural gas production surged 22% in the first half of the year, as the government plans to ramp up exports that will make their way to Europe, where the worst energy crisis in decades is under way. Production rose to 10.85 billion cubic meters year-on-year through June, with...
Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia’s EV Battery Bets Are a Warning
The world’s oil capital wants to go electric and get clean. To do so, it’s getting its hands on minerals critical for batteries and taking a stake in the electric vehicle-supply chain. That should put countries and companies prone to announcing ambitious plans but then doing little to make them a reality on high alert.
