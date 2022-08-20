ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suspicious package forces road closure in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The city of Sioux Falls says a suspicious package was found outside a business at Rice Street and Cliff Avenue. The intersection was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic as Sioux Falls police are investigating the suspicious package. The intersection may be closed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Names released in Hanson County fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Salem, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash northwest of Spencer. Authorities say that 50-year-old Donna Ratliff was driving a Dodge pickup on 252nd Street when she lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel.
HANSON COUNTY, SD
Better Business Bureau inflation tips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With prices rising on everything from gas to groceries to housing costs, the Better Business Bureau says you can still stay on budget?. Here are a few tips for from them for dealing with higher prices. Know what you’re spending. Compare your 2021 bank...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
