Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Talks over lawsuit involving Sylvania Schools transportation plan

Sylvania Schools approves 2022-2023 School Bus Stop Plan, amid mediation talks regarding Transportation Plan lawsuit. Parents say they've seen safety issues now that Rossford students are getting on the bus on the main roads. Owens President Dr. Dione Somverville highlighted that the college offers non-traditional coursework while continuing its existing...
SYLVANIA, OH
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Rossford parents are still upset over school bus route change

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc first told you about some Rossford school parents who were upset about a bus route change in the Friendly Village neighborhood a few weeks ago. Now that the school year has started, parents say their fears have been realized. In previous years kids were picked...
ROSSFORD, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Get a Step Up with Small Business Pitch Competition

JumpStart, Inc. is inviting area entrepreneurs to take their shot at growing their business with the latest edition of their “Stepping Up in the Glass City” Small Business Pitch Competition. The event will be held on Wednesday, August 24 at Assets Toledo. The event is designed to highlight...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Engage Toledo ambassadors' application deadline Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 75 Toledoans have applied to become the next Engage Toledo Ambassadors, but only 24 of them will be selected. Former ambassador Celeste Felix said the role helped her personally and professionally. She became an ambassador four years ago and she's still using everything she learned today.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Springfield Twp. intersection to close for 45 days for roundabout improvement

HOLLAND, Ohio — The Springfield Township intersection of Angola Road and South King Road will close on Monday for 45 days for a roundabout improvement. Beginning Monday, a detour will be established that takes drivers north around the construction. Heading east on Angola Road, the detour will take drives north on South Centennial Road, east on Hill Avenue and south on South McCord Road to reconnect with Angola Road.
HOLLAND, OH
13abc.com

Inflation leaves a local pantry to host a food drive for resources

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cost of living is quite inflated these days and as a result groceries, utilities and gas are costing people more. However, consumers are not the only ones impacted by inflation. In fact, the resources that people rely on in troubling times are struggling a bit too.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Roundabout construction at Angola and King begins August 29

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The intersection at Angola Road and King Road will close Monday August 29 for the construction of a roundabout intersection. The project is expected to last 45 days. For detours, drivers are asked route will be:. Centennial Road from Angola Road to Hill Avenue. Hill Avenue...
TOLEDO, OH
visitfindlay.com

Maybe it’s Simply Better in Findlay, Ohio

Our eldest, Jimmy, recently attended the first official show choir camp for kids through Findlay City Schools choral department. As a former FFE member and Findlay High School graduate, I could not have been prouder of him. The smiles he kept throwing our way while on stage made it all worthwhile! It also reminded me of why we chose the Findlay area as the place to raise our children. After all, my husband and I could choose to work from anywhere with our jobs, and there are loads of places we love to visit over and over again! But there’s just something about Findlay, Ohio when it comes to raising families.
FINDLAY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying

(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., Aug. 22 – Thurs., Aug. 25, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 12:00 a.m. Training flights normally...
SWANTON, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Sensational Spirits: Breweries and Wineries in NWO

Northwest Ohio features a plethora of breweries and wineries available for beer and wine-connoisseurs to indulge in. With a list of a dozen top places to follow, be sure to check out the beer and wine in the area. Breweries. 4KD Crick Brewery (Defiance) A staple brewery of Defiance, 4KD...
TOLEDO, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law

At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

BG fire busy with calls, including lightning strike, this weekend

The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to 1120 Lyn Road for a report of lightning hitting a tree and the residence filling with smoke on Sunday morning. When crews arrived, there was light smoke and haze, but no active fire showing. A tree in the backyard had been struck by lightning, and the bark was blown off and the tree was cracked. The lightning traveled through the roots which was visible due to the ground being disturbed, and lightning struck the house.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
consistentlycurious.com

15 Things Do While Visiting Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center in Ohio

Discover the top things to do while staying at the Maumee Bay Lodge. Overlooking scenic Lake Erie sits the tranquil Maumee Bay Lodge. Soak in a spectacular sunset, take a peaceful stroll along the boardwalk, or cozy up next to one of the fireplaces. You will not want to leave with tons of great things to do at Maumee Bay State Park Lodge!
MAUMEE, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

Wood County Health Inspectors visited food trucks leading up to the fair. The following inspections were done Aug. 1. RoarE-Q LLC, 10232 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection. Simply D’Lish,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness

Owens President Dr. Dione Somverville highlighted that the college offers non-traditional coursework while continuing its existing programs. Talks over lawsuit involving Sylvania Schools transportation plan. Updated: 9 hours ago. At issue is the district's plans to bus kids to one of the high schools then shuttle the students to the...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH

