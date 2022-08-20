Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
13abc.com
Talks over lawsuit involving Sylvania Schools transportation plan
Sylvania Schools approves 2022-2023 School Bus Stop Plan, amid mediation talks regarding Transportation Plan lawsuit. Parents say they've seen safety issues now that Rossford students are getting on the bus on the main roads. Owens President Dr. Dione Somverville highlighted that the college offers non-traditional coursework while continuing its existing...
Which Toledo-area school zones see the most speeding tickets?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students across Toledo will return to the classroom this week on a staggered start, which means school zone speed limits will be in effect on your morning commute. "I think the first week will be a lot higher for speeding violations," Sgt. Aaron Riter with the...
As Columbus teachers strike, Toledo educators weigh in on possibility of local strike
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Federation of Teachers President Kevin Dalton said while a teachers' strike in Toledo is very unlikely, that doesn't necessarily mean teachers are satisfied with their current environment. "We definitely had an uptick in teachers resigning over the summer, leading into this school year, and after...
WTOL-TV
Could the Columbus teachers' strike happen in Toledo?
There could be a catastrophic impact on public education if more serious changes aren't made soon. Here's what Toledo Public Schools thinks could happen here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
toledocitypaper.com
Toledo City Paper Newsletter
By clicking sign up, you consent to receive the Toledo City Paper newsletter, internal promotions and sponsored content. Postal Code and Gender (not required) are for internal use only. You can update your user profile or revoke consent at the bottom of any email.
13abc.com
Rossford parents are still upset over school bus route change
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc first told you about some Rossford school parents who were upset about a bus route change in the Friendly Village neighborhood a few weeks ago. Now that the school year has started, parents say their fears have been realized. In previous years kids were picked...
toledocitypaper.com
Get a Step Up with Small Business Pitch Competition
JumpStart, Inc. is inviting area entrepreneurs to take their shot at growing their business with the latest edition of their “Stepping Up in the Glass City” Small Business Pitch Competition. The event will be held on Wednesday, August 24 at Assets Toledo. The event is designed to highlight...
Engage Toledo ambassadors' application deadline Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 75 Toledoans have applied to become the next Engage Toledo Ambassadors, but only 24 of them will be selected. Former ambassador Celeste Felix said the role helped her personally and professionally. She became an ambassador four years ago and she's still using everything she learned today.
RELATED PEOPLE
bgindependentmedia.org
Once state of the art, BG wind turbines are still struggling to crank out power
As Bowling Green’s aging wind turbines labor to produce power, city officials on Monday discussed buying some wind energy generated in Pennsylvania. Twenty years ago, the city’s four giant wind turbines put Bowling Green on the green energy map. But those turbines are now industry dinosaurs. “They don’t...
Springfield Twp. intersection to close for 45 days for roundabout improvement
HOLLAND, Ohio — The Springfield Township intersection of Angola Road and South King Road will close on Monday for 45 days for a roundabout improvement. Beginning Monday, a detour will be established that takes drivers north around the construction. Heading east on Angola Road, the detour will take drives north on South Centennial Road, east on Hill Avenue and south on South McCord Road to reconnect with Angola Road.
13abc.com
Inflation leaves a local pantry to host a food drive for resources
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cost of living is quite inflated these days and as a result groceries, utilities and gas are costing people more. However, consumers are not the only ones impacted by inflation. In fact, the resources that people rely on in troubling times are struggling a bit too.
13abc.com
Roundabout construction at Angola and King begins August 29
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The intersection at Angola Road and King Road will close Monday August 29 for the construction of a roundabout intersection. The project is expected to last 45 days. For detours, drivers are asked route will be:. Centennial Road from Angola Road to Hill Avenue. Hill Avenue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
visitfindlay.com
Maybe it’s Simply Better in Findlay, Ohio
Our eldest, Jimmy, recently attended the first official show choir camp for kids through Findlay City Schools choral department. As a former FFE member and Findlay High School graduate, I could not have been prouder of him. The smiles he kept throwing our way while on stage made it all worthwhile! It also reminded me of why we chose the Findlay area as the place to raise our children. After all, my husband and I could choose to work from anywhere with our jobs, and there are loads of places we love to visit over and over again! But there’s just something about Findlay, Ohio when it comes to raising families.
thevillagereporter.com
Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying
(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., Aug. 22 – Thurs., Aug. 25, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 12:00 a.m. Training flights normally...
toledocitypaper.com
Sensational Spirits: Breweries and Wineries in NWO
Northwest Ohio features a plethora of breweries and wineries available for beer and wine-connoisseurs to indulge in. With a list of a dozen top places to follow, be sure to check out the beer and wine in the area. Breweries. 4KD Crick Brewery (Defiance) A staple brewery of Defiance, 4KD...
Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law
At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
BG fire busy with calls, including lightning strike, this weekend
The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to 1120 Lyn Road for a report of lightning hitting a tree and the residence filling with smoke on Sunday morning. When crews arrived, there was light smoke and haze, but no active fire showing. A tree in the backyard had been struck by lightning, and the bark was blown off and the tree was cracked. The lightning traveled through the roots which was visible due to the ground being disturbed, and lightning struck the house.
consistentlycurious.com
15 Things Do While Visiting Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center in Ohio
Discover the top things to do while staying at the Maumee Bay Lodge. Overlooking scenic Lake Erie sits the tranquil Maumee Bay Lodge. Soak in a spectacular sunset, take a peaceful stroll along the boardwalk, or cozy up next to one of the fireplaces. You will not want to leave with tons of great things to do at Maumee Bay State Park Lodge!
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
Wood County Health Inspectors visited food trucks leading up to the fair. The following inspections were done Aug. 1. RoarE-Q LLC, 10232 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection. Simply D’Lish,...
13abc.com
Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness
Owens President Dr. Dione Somverville highlighted that the college offers non-traditional coursework while continuing its existing programs. Talks over lawsuit involving Sylvania Schools transportation plan. Updated: 9 hours ago. At issue is the district's plans to bus kids to one of the high schools then shuttle the students to the...
Comments / 0