ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a shooting that was reported early Wednesday morning. Police stated in a press release that around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a gunshot victim who was inside of the Chuck’s Gas Station on West State Street, though the shooting occurred about a half-mile away from the gas station.
