Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Elmira man charged with homicide, reckless driving following March crash
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced Aug. 18, 2022, that 32-year-old Jonathan A. Roberts of Elmira has been charged with a four-count indictment following the early morning crash in Newfield that killed 49-year-old Leon Arguello on March 19. Van Houten presented the case to the Tompkins County...
IPD searching for suspect after another stabbing of a delivery driver
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of North Meadow Street for a reported stabbing at approximately 6:18 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered that a delivery person had been stabbed in the left shoulder and sustained a non–life-threatening injury.
Water main repair closes part of South Albany Street until Wednesday morning
ITHACA, N.Y.—The 200 block of South Albany Street will be closed until early Wednesday morning for an emergency water main repair. The block is located between West Clinton and West Green Streets. The work started Tuesday at 3 p.m. and is scheduled to continue through Wednesday, Aug. 24 at...
Early morning shooting sends one to the hospital, investigation begins
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a shooting that was reported early Wednesday morning. Police stated in a press release that around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a gunshot victim who was inside of the Chuck’s Gas Station on West State Street, though the shooting occurred about a half-mile away from the gas station.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One arrested in stabbing of delivery driver
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police have announced the arrest of one suspect in the alleged stabbing of a delivery driver on Saturday evening. Police said they were called to the 100 block of West Green Street around 8:43 p.m. on August 13 after a victim described sustaining a stab wound to the arm. The victim said that he was sitting in his car waiting for a food order when he was “approached by the suspect who first punched the victim in the face through the open driver’s window of the victim’s vehicle.” The victim then tried to confront the suspect but was stabbed once in the arm as he left his car, police said.
Mitchell Street reopened after repaving closing for repaving project
ITHACA, N.Y.—The 300 block of Mitchell Street will be closed for milling, paving and manhole repairs beginning Monday, July 18. The 300 block of Mitchell Street as well as intersections at Ithaca Road and Delaware Avenue will be closed, and a detour will be posted rerouting 366 to Pine Tree Road to 79 East.
Gallery: See what’s under construction in Collegetown and Downtown
ITHACA, N.Y. — Onward and upward, especially in Ithaca’s two densest neighborhoods, Collegetown and Downtown. Part two of this month’s three-part construction update gallery series primarily focuses on projects underway in those two neighborhoods. Have yourself a coffee or tea and read on. For those of who...
One arrested, one escaped after residential burglary in Enfield
ENFIELD, N.Y.—A burglary and search drew a large police presence to the Town of Enfield Wednesday afternoon resulting in one arrest, Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne wrote in a press release Wednesday. Osborne wrote that the homeowner on Weatherby Road noticed a burglary in progress on his home surveillance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PEDC Recap: Tensions rise on timeline for sanctioned homeless encampment
ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a fairly short but busy meeting for the city of Ithaca Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC). Plans for a new fire station moved forward and tensions arose about the time frame for providing a sanctioned homeless encampment in the city. All that and more below.
Danks Burke and Webb soon to settle competitive state Senate primary
ITHACA, N.Y.—Leslie Danks Burke and Lea Webb are competing for the best chance a Democrat has had to represent the Southern Tier in New York’s State Senate in decades. The 52nd district has a strong left lean, with President Joe Biden winning 60.5% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election.
Man arrested after driving into building while intoxicated
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of East green Street for a reported vehicle hitting a building at approximately 10:12 p.m. on Aug.7. On the scene, officers conducted an active investigation and found the driver, identified as Ernest Grant, of the vehicle that hit...
Facing driver shortage, TCAT poised for big service cuts
ITHACA, N.Y.—TCAT held a hearing over zoom to discuss a slate of proposed major reductions for their Fall bus service on Monday, but the event did not go as expected for the transportation service’s management or Board of Directors. Instead of sharing thoughts about the specific route reductions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aldi soon to open second location in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—Aldi, the German discount supermarket chain, is close to opening another location in the Ithaca area. In addition to its location on 3rd Street in the City of Ithaca, near the Ithaca Farmer’s Market, Aldi will be opening a new location at 2309 North Triphammer Rd. in the Village of Lansing’s Cayuga Shopping Center.
Serious staffing issues loom in Ithaca City School District as students prepare to return
ITHACA, N.Y.—With school fast approaching, the Ithaca City School District is grappling with a significant staffing issue that has been festering for at least the last year as teachers leave the district in droves for a variety of reasons. The situation has forced some teachers to fill unfamiliar roles...
TCAT approves major service reductions for fall season
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) bus service’s Board of Directors has approved sweeping service reductions for fall as the agency faces a significant driver shortage, covered in further depth here. The cuts will take effect on Aug. 21, and extend at least to Jan. 21, 2023....
Porchfest 2022 scheduled for September 25, sign-ups available now
This is a Community Announcement regarding Porchfest. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements for publication consideration, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Porchfest 2022 will happen on Sunday, September 25, in Ithaca’s Fall Creek and Northside neighborhoods!. It’s an incredible relief...
City manager referendum draws closer in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—As the weather inches toward autumn, the Common Council of Ithaca moves closer to the November referendum, which includes what could be a significant change to the structure of the city government. In November 2021, the council unanimously decided that it would create a city manager position, though...
Gallery: 2022 Women Swimmin’ for Hospicare
ITHACA, N.Y.—Women Swimmin’ returned for its annual event in which hundreds of women jump into Cayuga Lake to swim the 1.2 miles from Bolton Point to the Ithaca Yacht Club. Crowds gathered on the shore to send them off and welcome them back to land, and volunteers on...
Portion of Chestnut Street to close for water service replacement
ITHACA, N.Y.—A water service project will close part of Chestnut Street from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. The project will replace the existing water service from the water main in the street to the Lehman Alternative Community School property line. Chestnut Street from the intersection...
Man in critical condition after tractor-trailer incident in Town of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—One man is in critical condition after a series of events took a perilous turn on Seven Mile Drive in the Town of Ithaca. According to a police press release, deputies from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) responded to the 100 block of Seven Mile Drive in the Town of Ithaca for a report of an apparently intoxicated white male standing in the caller’s front yard at approximately 4:51 p.m. on Aug. 3.
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0