ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 3

Jeannine Meredith
3d ago

Production company painted it on they should be on the hook to paint over it. Didn’t their Mom tell them that when you borrow something it should be cleaner than when you got it??

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: This Unique Tudor Style Home Is Near Lakeside Swim Club

This unique Tudor style home is also a Lakeside Certificate home, meaning you get access to the Lakeside Swim Club. Owned by the same owners for 32 years, this 4-story home has a family room with vintage tile flooring, a main floor with oak hardwood flooring, and Rookwood tile accents on the decorative fireplace and ceiling beams.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do Under $10 This Week In Louisville (8/22)

$10 | Gates open daily at 7 a.m. The Fair lasts until the 28th, so you have all week to check out the endless list of things to do. For a quick guide of what to expect, head to LEO’s Guide. Tuesday, Aug. 23. Kentucky Center for African American...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Turf installed ahead of Topgolf's late-2022 opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Turf is being installed on Louisville's soon-to-be Topgolf facility near Oxmoor Mall. The three-story golf-entertainment complex sits at the old Sears wing of Oxmoor Center. It will include a driving range with more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays as well as a bar, dining area and roof terrace.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

What free shows are included with Kentucky State Fair admission

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair is offering a hefty lineup of free shows for people to take advantage of while visiting. In addition to the animals, exhibits, rides and food, there are about a dozen free shows offered every day. From a Kentucky favorite, Miller's Border Collies,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Aaron Eckhart
Person
Grainger Hines
Person
William H. Macy
Person
Katie Holmes
WLKY.com

Behind the scenes at the World's Championship Horse Show in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 119thWorld's Championship Horse Show is underway at the Kentucky State Fair. The exciting and prestigious World's Championship Horse Show is held annually in conjunction with the Kentucky State Fair and crowns world champion Saddlebreds, Hackney Ponies and Road Horses in different divisions. The show attracts...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Freeway by someone in another vehicle. The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. at the Old Henry Road interchange. The wounded man said the shot came from a passenger vehicle that fled from the scene. LMPD said the vehicle has not been located at this time.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Entertain#Ne Tsunami#Linus Movies#Muzzle#Imdb#Deadline Com#Lmpd
WLKY.com

Topgolf progress report: Louisville location is getting green

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Checking in on Topgolf in Louisville again, and it's getting greener. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the facility being built near the Oxmoor Center again this week, and it looks like they're putting down the turf. Watch in the player above. It's another sign that it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Newburg Days Festival returns to Petersburg Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Newburg Days Festival returned this weekend. Its return brought hundreds to Petersburg Park to enjoy what's been called "an old fashion family get-together." The three-day event began decades ago when several families in the area held a reunion. "It continued to be a reunion....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Full-service hotel coming to the Highlands in spring of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is home to bars, restaurants and plenty of shopping. But there's one thing missing in the Highlands — a full-service hotel. That will change in the spring of 2023 when a 65-room boutique hotel opens at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Breckinridge Street. The developer is Weyland Ventures, who acquired the building just before the pandemic began.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wdrb.com

Human remains found in Butchertown, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Human remains were found in the Butchertown neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Public Affairs Manager Angela Ingram said police found human remains in a wooded area in the 200 block of North Campbell Street around 11:45 a.m. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating and the deceased person will be taken to the Medical Examiner's Office, according to Ingram.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hundreds of jellyfish spotted at Shawnee Park pond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight. Officials said there are hundreds of tiny jellyfish currently living in the pond at the park, called “peach blossom jellyfish.”. The jellyfish are described as the size of a...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy