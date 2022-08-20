ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shoredailynews.com

Pry era begins at Virginia Tech with designs on dominant D

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Brent Pry’s initial stint at Virginia Tech came 25 years ago as an assistant to longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster. In his return as the Hokies’ coach, the former defensive coordinator at Penn State and his defensive coordinator, Chris Marve, count restoring the program’s defensive reputation as a top priority.
BLACKSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Top advocate for Virginia’s private colleges retires; will raise llamas

There’s not a college within 20 miles of Bedford. But for the last 40 years, the town has served as the heartbeat of Virginia’s private college system. Since 1983, from the law office founded by his father, Robert Lambeth Jr. has presided over the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, or CICV, a nonprofit organization representing 27 accredited nonprofit independent colleges and universities in Virginia, from Appalachian School of Law and Emory & Henry to George Washington University and everywhere in between.Since taking over CICV from the organization’s founder, Lambeth, 73, has been single-minded in marshaling the resources of the commonwealth’s individual colleges, when appropriate, to keep them affordable and accessible for Virginians from all walks of life.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
State
Virginia State
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
pcpatriot.com

Valley Harvest Christian School marks first day with Ribbon Cutting

Monday, August 15 marked the first day of classes for the newly established Valley Harvest Christian School in Dublin, which offers instruction for students attending 1st through 10th grades. School Administrator Derek Burton and Lead Pastor Steve Willis, along with several members of the VHCS staff and all 35 new students, marked this auspicious occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
WFXR

Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Opportunities for manufacturing expansion in New River Valley

GALAX, Va. – Efforts to strengthen the manufacturing industry continue. Senator Mark Warner visited Wytheville on Tuesday to hear from community leaders about the challenges people in the industry are facing. Because of new legislation, Warner said there are opportunities to expand manufacturing into semi-conductor chips technology. ”We used...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Beamer
Lootpress

UPDATE: Explosives found at two locations in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bomb threat has caused multiple buildings to be evacuated in Bluefield. According to officials, buildings located on Bland Street and Federal Street have been evacuated. Commission Greg Puckett tells LOOTPRESS that it’s being investigated. It appears the threat is not credible. No injuries...
BLUEFIELD, WV
wfxrtv.com

Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Upcoming road projects to impact drivers in Central Virginia

(WSET) — There are 3 upcoming road projects that will impact drivers in Central Virginia. In Lynchburg, a portion of Reusens Road will be restricted to one lane, and there will be flag personnel to help the public. This project began on Friday and is expected to continue through...
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Tech#American Football#College Football#Gobbler Country#The Virginia Tech Hokies#Wells
WSLS

Zaxby’s in Roanoke to reopen under new management

ROANOKE, Va. – Zaxby’s, loved and widely known for its chicken, chicken wings, and Zax Sauce, is returning to the Star City. On Tuesday, Zaxby’s said that they’re reopening under new owners at the 3206 Ordway Drive location in Roanoke. The restaurant will be open for...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Trustee gives $1.5 million gift to Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke College says it has received a $1.5 million endowment gift from a trustee — who is also an alum — to support the school’s Center for Studying Structures of Race as it conducts a variety of research, programming, and educational activities. Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo, a member of the class of […]
SALEM, VA
WSLS

System to bring one last gasp of scattered storms Monday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Flooding Sunday lead to impassable roads and even schools closing in Nelson County Monday. Heading into Monday, our slow-moving front will continue to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. The greatest coverage of these storms will be near and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway from about Noon to 6 p.m.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDBJ7.com

Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays expected

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Students at three schools in Pulaski County may be late for class Monday morning due to a broken down bus. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 45 — which serves Pulaski Elementary School, Critzer Elementary School, and Pulaski County Middle School — broke down.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial enters second week

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than 30 witnesses have taken the stand in the trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter after he allegedly overfilled fuel tanks at a Rockbridge County gas station in 2019, which prosecutors say resulted in a deadly explosion. The explosion...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy