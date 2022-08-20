Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Lobster on Franklin Rd has abruptly closedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates 90 years and receives a $100,000.00 grantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Drumstick Dash is returning to Downtown Roanoke and has more choices this yearCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Ursula's Cafe offers donate what you can so everyone can eatCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Lavender House opens as Virginia Tech's new LBGTQ living and learning centerCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
shoredailynews.com
Pry era begins at Virginia Tech with designs on dominant D
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Brent Pry’s initial stint at Virginia Tech came 25 years ago as an assistant to longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster. In his return as the Hokies’ coach, the former defensive coordinator at Penn State and his defensive coordinator, Chris Marve, count restoring the program’s defensive reputation as a top priority.
wfxrtv.com
NASCAR Cup drivers make a pit stop in Martinsville with playoffs looming
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The fall race at Martinsville is still more than two months away but on Tuesday, some of NASCAR’s top drivers were putting pedal to the metal at the Half Mile of Mayhem. The stalls at the Speedway were busy as Cup Series drivers were...
Salem, August 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Galax High School football team will have a game with Glenvar High School on August 23, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
cardinalnews.org
Top advocate for Virginia’s private colleges retires; will raise llamas
There’s not a college within 20 miles of Bedford. But for the last 40 years, the town has served as the heartbeat of Virginia’s private college system. Since 1983, from the law office founded by his father, Robert Lambeth Jr. has presided over the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, or CICV, a nonprofit organization representing 27 accredited nonprofit independent colleges and universities in Virginia, from Appalachian School of Law and Emory & Henry to George Washington University and everywhere in between.Since taking over CICV from the organization’s founder, Lambeth, 73, has been single-minded in marshaling the resources of the commonwealth’s individual colleges, when appropriate, to keep them affordable and accessible for Virginians from all walks of life.
pcpatriot.com
Valley Harvest Christian School marks first day with Ribbon Cutting
Monday, August 15 marked the first day of classes for the newly established Valley Harvest Christian School in Dublin, which offers instruction for students attending 1st through 10th grades. School Administrator Derek Burton and Lead Pastor Steve Willis, along with several members of the VHCS staff and all 35 new students, marked this auspicious occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
WSLS
Opportunities for manufacturing expansion in New River Valley
GALAX, Va. – Efforts to strengthen the manufacturing industry continue. Senator Mark Warner visited Wytheville on Tuesday to hear from community leaders about the challenges people in the industry are facing. Because of new legislation, Warner said there are opportunities to expand manufacturing into semi-conductor chips technology. ”We used...
WSLS
Sunday’s rounds of rain cause risk for localized flooding for some
ROANOKE, Va. – As we’ve been mentioning for a few days, we’ll wrap up the weekend with the wettest weather of the week. Showers stay scattered in coverage through the morning and midday, but become more widespread during the afternoon. The clouds and rain are likely to...
UPDATE: Explosives found at two locations in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bomb threat has caused multiple buildings to be evacuated in Bluefield. According to officials, buildings located on Bland Street and Federal Street have been evacuated. Commission Greg Puckett tells LOOTPRESS that it’s being investigated. It appears the threat is not credible. No injuries...
wfxrtv.com
Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
wfxrtv.com
‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ bringing Mark Walberg to Roanoke’s Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — When “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” — an all-new theatrical experience — comes to the Berglund Center next month, it will also bring a celebrity guest with it: Mark L. Walberg, the longtime host of PBS’ “Antique Roadshow.”. “Like most...
WSET
Upcoming road projects to impact drivers in Central Virginia
(WSET) — There are 3 upcoming road projects that will impact drivers in Central Virginia. In Lynchburg, a portion of Reusens Road will be restricted to one lane, and there will be flag personnel to help the public. This project began on Friday and is expected to continue through...
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In Virginia
(Smileus/Adobe Stock Images) The cost of living across the United States is skyrocketing. Residents across the state are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of groceries, school supplies, and minor household items.
WSLS
Zaxby’s in Roanoke to reopen under new management
ROANOKE, Va. – Zaxby’s, loved and widely known for its chicken, chicken wings, and Zax Sauce, is returning to the Star City. On Tuesday, Zaxby’s said that they’re reopening under new owners at the 3206 Ordway Drive location in Roanoke. The restaurant will be open for...
Trustee gives $1.5 million gift to Roanoke College
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke College says it has received a $1.5 million endowment gift from a trustee — who is also an alum — to support the school’s Center for Studying Structures of Race as it conducts a variety of research, programming, and educational activities. Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo, a member of the class of […]
WSLS
System to bring one last gasp of scattered storms Monday afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – Flooding Sunday lead to impassable roads and even schools closing in Nelson County Monday. Heading into Monday, our slow-moving front will continue to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. The greatest coverage of these storms will be near and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway from about Noon to 6 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays expected
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Students at three schools in Pulaski County may be late for class Monday morning due to a broken down bus. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 45 — which serves Pulaski Elementary School, Critzer Elementary School, and Pulaski County Middle School — broke down.
wfxrtv.com
First week of Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial wraps up with more testimony
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The first week of trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple manslaughter charges in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station came to a close on Friday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
wfxrtv.com
Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial enters second week
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than 30 witnesses have taken the stand in the trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter after he allegedly overfilled fuel tanks at a Rockbridge County gas station in 2019, which prosecutors say resulted in a deadly explosion. The explosion...
