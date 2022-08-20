Read full article on original website
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great EventsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
wlds.com
Three Downstate Counties to Consider Non-Binding Secession Referendum in November
Brown County, Hardin County, and a northeast portion of Madison County will be voting this November on a non-binding referendum to split the state in two. According to the website Red State Secession, if the majority of voters in these counties vote for the split they will join 24 other counties in southern and central Illinois that have voted in favor of this idea within the last 5 years.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban residents call on Pritzker to shut down controversial re-activated red light cameras
OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. - A fight over red light cameras is once again brewing in west suburban Oakbrook Terrace, where the previous mayor pled guilty to taking $88,000 in bribes from the company that operates them. On Monday, a judge ordered the cameras to be reactivated and now, residents of...
POLITICO
‘Dog whistle politics’ in Illinois
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. About Tuesday’s primary: Trump’s candidates keep chalking up wins, but the headwinds facing Democrats appear to have eased, via POLITICO. PROGRAMMING NOTE: Illinois Playbook won’t publish Monday, Aug. 29, to Monday, Sept. 5. We’ll be back on our normal schedule Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Chicago Unveils New Ward Maps, Will Reduce Number of Precincts by Nearly 40%, Officials Say
In the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. Census, the Chicago Board of Elections released maps finalizing the new boundaries of the city’s 50 wards on Tuesday, and also announced significant reductions in the number of precincts for upcoming elections. The ward maps, approved by the City Council in May,...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland board making deliberate decisions about Triangle
Current members of the Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees believe that slow action or no action is better than making a bad decision when it comes to the decades-old Main Street Triangle issues. In short, a portion of the project at 143rd Street and LaGrange Road was completed...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot blasts ad from conservative PAC that ‘darkens’ her image
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday denounced a recent television ad from an organization opposing Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reelection because she said it features racist images and uses a likeness of her in which her skin appears darker than it is. Lightfoot called the TV ad...
hoiabc.com
Illinois lawmakers, state police address loophole in FOID clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police faced scrutiny from lawmakers last week surrounding the ability of the Highland Park shooter to get a FOID card months after he was reported as a clear and present danger. State Police filed an administrative rule to address this loophole after the shooting, but members of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules still want answers.
wjol.com
Illinois EPA Suspends Household Hazardous Waste Collections Statewide
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is temporarily suspending all Household Hazardous Waste collection events and locations following a fire at the current disposal facility in Ohio. The Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Collections planned for this fall have been suspended, as well as the long-term disposal facilities in Chicago, Naperville, Lake County, Rockford, and Madison County that Illinois EPA supports. The suspension will last until normal disposal operations can resume.
WSPY NEWS
Two Oswego Village Board members throw “extortion” on Oswego 308 land deal
Oswego Village Board trustees Jim Marter and Kit Kuhrt issued charges against the Oswego School 308 Board of Education at its meeting Tuesday night. Marter is first. Your browser does not support the audio element. Stemming from a 2003 annexation agreement to the village for Oswego East High School, the...
wlsam.com
Alexandra Block on Police Reform in Chicago: “The Positive Community Interactions Quota is Likely to Backfire”
John Howell speaks with Alexandra Block, Senior Attorney for Policing and Criminal Legal System Reform at the ACLU of Illinois. They are calling for the CPD Superintendent and Mayor to make police reform a priority. The “positive community interactions” quota is not enough, Block insists. We need real reform.
WSPY NEWS
State Senator concerned over ending of cash bail system
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says she's concerned about the rollout of Illinois' cash free bail system that will go into effect next year. In the system, many people accused of minor crimes will not be held in jail. Judges can still detain people accused of violent crimes who pose a threat.
advantagenews.com
Political ad condemning no cash bail criticized by proponents of new law
An advocacy group in favor of eliminating money bonds in Illinois is taking issue with a new political ad critical of the forthcoming law. The ad is produced by a group called People Who Play By the Rules PAC and notes that district attorney’s all around the state are opposed to the Pretrial Fairness Act.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot says more study needed before decision on Chicago Christopher Columbus statues
It has been two years since Chicago removed statues of Christopher Columbus. Now Mayor Lightfoot said she wants more time before deciding whether they should return.
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money
Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
vfpress.news
‘Forever Chemicals’ Found In Proviso Area Water Supply
A major investigative report published last month by the Chicago Tribune found that millions of people in Illinois have been exposed to “toxic chemicals that build up in human blood, cause cancer and other diseases and take years to leave the body.”. Scientists call them per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances...
Judge allows Oakbrook Terrace to reactivate Red Light cameras ordered shut off by IDOT
OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (CBS) -- A DuPage County judge has given the city of Oakbrook Terrace the green light to temporarily reactivate their red light cameras, three months after the Illinois Department of Transportation ordered them shut off.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, some activists, political candidates, and others came to come to the Oakbrook Terrace City Hall Tuesday evening – calling for the cameras to come down again. Among them were former Cook County Commissioner and current Republican candidate for Cook County Clerk Tony Peraica, and activist and longtime city planner Roger Romanelli. "Bam! You get a $100...
Living in a "hellhole"
Hey, it's Monica. I was a little surprised to hear state Sen. Darren Bailey resurrecting his Chicago-is-a-hellhole trope not once, but twice during his speech at Republican Day in Springfield. When I later asked Bailey if he really thought most Chicagoans feel they live in a hellhole, he said, "I...
Group calls on mayor to return Chicago Columbus statues following unfavorable report
The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans responding today to the recommendation to permanently remove the Christopher Columbus statues from Chicago.
City Approves SROs | First Day of D204 | Old Naperville Day
At Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to adopt the resolution for school resource officers appointed by the City of Naperville to serve in District 203 and 204. School Resource Officers, or SROs, are police officers in elementary, middle and high schools who will develop the best safety procedures for potential threats while conducting drills with staff and students. The resolution is effective immediately in both districts.
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?
The Chicago Monuments Project has proposed dozens of statues and plaques in Chicago be removed or modified, including the city's three Columbus statues and the Balbo Monument. Chicago's Christopher Columbus statues were removed temporarily in the summer of 2020 amid protests over the murder of George Floyd and the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.
