Oswego County, NY

Menter Ambulance Presents Check To Blessings In A Backpack

OSWEGO — On Tuesday, August 23, Menter Ambulance presented its first “Shirts for Charity” check to Blessings in a Backpack – Oswego Chapter. During its “Shirts for Charity” campaign that started on July 12 and finishes up on September 18, employees of Menter Ambulance donate $7 a day to wear a Menter themed Hawaiian shirt in place of the duty uniform, and at the end of a two week period, Menter Ambulance matches all the funds raised by employees and presents a check to the recipient organization.
OSWEGO, NY
Free Resource Book Available At Oswego County Senior Fair

OSWEGO – Ever wonder what resources are available to Oswego County seniors? You’ll find the answers at the Oswego County Senior Fair!. To be held September 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oswego Speedway the Oswego County Senior Fair features more than 50 vendors distributing valuable information regarding services and programs of interest for seniors. In addition, Oswego Health, Caring Community Advocates and the Rural Health Network of Oswego County have collaborated to create a comprehensive resource directory book.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
#The Oswego County Fair
Frank Castiglia Jr: Not In Fulton

Everyone was very enthused about the redevelopment of Bldg. 30 of the Nestle site. I for one thought it was going to be a senior housing development, as did many others I believe. For that reason, many people liked the plan being put forth by the DRI dream team. It appears that won’t be the case. There will be at least 8 affordable rental units in the building (Not necessarily senior housing)
FULTON, NY
News Break
Politics
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Port of Oswego to host tall ship Sunday

OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM). It was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We...
OSWEGO, NY
Big Frog 104

Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice

Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
WATERTOWN, NY
Central Square Central School District Provides Update To COVID-19 Information

CENTRAL SQUARE – The following is an update from Central Square Central School District Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding updated COVID-19 information for students and parents/caregivers:. August 23, 2022. Dear Parents/Guardians,. The New York State Council of School Superintendents (NYSCOSS) released a statement today that perfectly summarizes the guidance that...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
September Is Underground Railroad Month

FULTON – The Bristol Hill Congregational UCC was founded in 1812 and church building completed in 1835. Early members of the church were abolitionists, and the church is known to have had African American members dating to the 1820s. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places...
FULTON, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia couple to wed

The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
CAZENOVIA, NY
