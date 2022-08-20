Read full article on original website
Related
New No. 1 in updated 247Sports basketball rankings for 2023
The summer basketball season has now passed, GG Jackson is officially in college, and now everyone wants an answer to the same question:. Who is the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2023?. It’s a question that lacks an easy answer as no one player was able to...
‘Indian Matchmaking’ Creator Smriti Mundhra Dishes on ‘Cringey Aspects’ Attracting Viewers
Smriti Mundhra cannot be pigeonholed into one oeuvre. The creator of Netflix’s popular “Indian Matchmaking,” which released its second season recently, directed two episodes of Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever” for the same streamer, and a segment of Brie Larson’s upcoming Disney+ docuseries “Growing Up.” Her “Shelter” doc short on homelessness is nominated for a news and documentary Emmy, as part of HBO Max series “Through Our Eyes.” Mundhra, whose father, Jagmohan, was also a filmmaker and ran the Culver City theater Meralta, took that name for her production company. “What I love about making films and this work is...
247Sports
46K+
Followers
363K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0