ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Weekend arts planner: Broadway Forever, Met Summer HD Festival, Jamaica in New York

By Steve Smith
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=169Z6w_0hOiUQno00
Ashley de la Rosa is among the theater stars singing free pop-up shows for Broadway Forever this week.

While Shakespeare in the Park is still going strong with its musical adaptation of “As You Like It,” other local companies producing shows this summer are winding things up and getting ready for the new season. But if you need just a little taste of Broadway to sate your appetite until then, you just might find it on a pedestrian plaza near you: Starting on Tuesday, the non-profit organization NY Forever is hosting a series of four free midday pop-up concerts.

Broadway Forever gets underway with Shoshana Bean – who’s nominated for a Tony Award for her work in “Mr. Saturday Night” – performing at Cooper Square Plaza. After that, watch out for Jelani Remy from “The Lion King” at Diversity Plaza in Jackson Heights on Wednesday; Ashley de la Rosa from “Hamilton” and “Rent” at Quisqueya Plaza in Inwood on Thursday; and Matt Doyle, who won a Tony for his work in “Company,” at Albee Square in downtown Brooklyn on Friday. Aug. 23rd 26th at 3:30 p.m.; instagram.com/nyforeve r

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgmRy_0hOiUQno00

The Metropolitan Opera kicks off the latest season of its very popular Summer HD Festival next Friday, August 26th, on Lincoln Center Plaza. The series brings the Met’s excellent live HD cinema broadcasts back for free outdoor screenings, and some of the operas coming up this time around include “Porgy and Bess,” “Lucia di Lammermoor,” “Turandot,” Philip Glass's "Akhnaten" and Terence Blanchard's "Fire Shut Up in My Bones."

But the first offering in the series isn’t a Met production at all – instead, on Friday you’ll get to see Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake of “West Side Story," jointly presented by the Met and the Film Society of Lincoln Center. Aug. 26th at 8 p.m.; metopera.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fTIQ_0hOiUQno00

If you’re a fan of Jamaican music, a real bounty is coming up during the week ahead...weather permitting, you might even imagine you’re visiting Reggae Sunsplash. The good vibes start on Wednesday night, when the British band UB40 headlines a free show at Central Park SummerStage. UB40 got together in 1978, and still boasts a solid handful of its original founding members, along with a persuasive young singer named Matt Doyle. They’ll be joined by The Original Wailers, a band led by Bob Marley’s guitarist Al Anderson, and vocalist Maxi Priest. Aug. 24th at 6:30 p.m.; cityparksfoundation.org

Come back to Central Park SummerStage the very next night to catch a bona fide reggae icon. Jamaican vocalist Winston Rodney, better known as Burning Spear , has been a standard bearer for conscious roots music since he scored massive Jamaican hits in the early ‘70s with songs like “Marcus Garvey” and “Slavery Days.” This concert is ticketed, not free – but if you’ve never seen Burning Spear, you won’t be sorry. At age 77, he's still going strong. Aug. 25th at 7 p.m.; cityparksfoundation.org

And if your appetite still isn’t sated, you can catch one more iconic Jamaican band next Saturday, August 27th, when The Skatalites come to Brooklyn Bowl. The band was founded by Jamaica’s top studio aces in 1964, and played a pivotal role in creating the ska, rocksteady and reggae styles. The current band still boasts two founding members, joined by a crew of seasoned players who definitely know how to lively up a joint. Aug. 27th at 8 p.m.; brooklynbowl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret NYC

These 11 Places Are Where To Find The Best Breakfast In NYC

When you’re looking for the most important meal of the day, NYC has got you. Whether you’re searching for a perfectly cooked pastry,  Eggs Benedict and mimosas, or a world-class bagel, you’re sure to find the perfect spot. No matter what kind of breakfast occasion you’re after, we’ve got a place for you! Here is a closer look at the best places to get breakfast in NYC. Liberty Bagels is a no-frill counter service bagel shop near Madison Square Garden. They make old-fashioned, hand-rolled bagels from scratch and offer a variety of spreads and toppings that include Oreo-flavored cream cheese...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vacationstravel.com

Ace Hotel Brooklyn: The most hip hotel in NYC?

Recognising Brooklyn’s draw as a destination, the Ace Hotel has added to its portfolio. With its latest opening that makes a great base to discover this hip New York borough. Traveller: Caroline Smith. Room: Double (Twin Queen) Address: 252 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, New York. Date: June 2022. Price range:...
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

The Annual West Indian Day Parade Is Returning To NYC Labor Day Weekend

The National West Indian Day Parade is an essential cultural NYC event that began in Harlem back in the 1930s. Around 3 million people celebrate this event in NYC each year, making it one of the biggest festivals in the world. The West Indies includes an extraordinary range of people and places. It’s the name for a region of the Caribbean Sea that includes countries comprising the Greater Antilles, the Lesser Antilles, and the Lucayan Archipelago. This year’s parade is scheduled to march down Eastern Parkway Avenue on Monday, September 5. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Jackson Heights, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
City
Jamaica, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Inwood, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxi Priest
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Shoshana Bean
Person
Terence Blanchard
Person
Marcus Garvey
Person
Steven Spielberg
Eater

Why Does Eric Adams Keep Dining at Osteria La Baia?

Midtown Italian restaurant Osteria La Baia — one of mayor Eric Adams’s regular nighttime haunts — is run by twin brothers Robert and Zhan Petrosyants, who have a checkered history of felony convictions, unpaid tax bills, and other legal issues, according to the New York Times. So why does Adams keep patronizing the restaurant? Times reporters staked out the restaurant and watched as the mayor visited the restaurant at least 14 times in June alone, heightening the restaurant’s profile as one of the mayor’s go-to dinner spots in town. It’s also unclear if the mayor pays his check at La Baia, which may put him on murky ethical ground. Times reporters never saw Adams pay for his meals, but a spokesperson for the mayor says he pays his bill monthly. The spokesperson didn’t provide receipts, nor did the restaurant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

BROOKLYN NATIVE DR. FAUCI ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT,: SERVED 7 PRESIDENTS OF BOTH PARTIES: Dr. Anthony Fauci, born and raised in Brooklyn, announced his retirement on Monday to take effect at the end of this year. The son of a Columbia University-trained, Dyker Heights pharmacy owner, Dr. Fauci has served under seven Republican and Democratic Presidents during his career, beginning with Ronald Reagan, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008 under President George W. Bush.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen missing from the Bronx for more than a week

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Shaquira Thomas said she sent her teen daughter, Nala, to live with her father in Texas, hoping the move would lead the 15 year old to a better group of friends. “She’s a very smart little girl,” Thomas told PIX11 News Tuesday, “but she’s not a street-smart girl.” Nala Diop Thomas […]
BRONX, NY
Gothamist

Early Addition: Bill de Blasio is returning to Cambridge

Because the former mayor is headed to Harvard as a teaching fellow, here are your early links: Yankees sweep Mets, Washington Square Park raid, young people smoke a lot of weed, Fat Joe's Times Square birthday party, San Francisco's expensive but crummy trash cans, John C. Reilly's hot son, a really fast sea lion, and more. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Art#Broadway Forever#Ny Forever#Lincoln Center Plaza#Met
PIX11

Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers.  Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.  The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers left disgusted by video of sucker punch at Brooklyn mall

NEW YORK -- An unprovoked attack caught on camera at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn ended with an even more disturbing finish.As CBS2's Christina Fan reported Tuesday, the video shows how bystanders failed to act.The incident happened on Saturday and left the victim with serious physical injuries.Mall surveillance video shows the suspect in a white t-shirt and black shorts walk up the victim, who was standing in line, and sucker-punch him in the back of the head. The 36-year-old victim then falls face down onto the ground.Just as shocking is what happens next.Of the half-dozen onlookers, nobody comes to the...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Secret NYC

40 Things You’d Never Hear A NYer Say

New York City is full of big personalities, but if there’s one thing that can be agreed upon, there are certain things a NYer would never be caught saying—especially in regards to things such as the subway, rent, and our distaste for Times Square. So we asked our lovely following to share specific examples of things they’d never hear a NYer say, and their answers were absolutely hilarious! Laugh along with us as you read some of our favorites below:    
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
436
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy